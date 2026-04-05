U.S. President Donald Trump tightened the noose on Iran to reach an agreement and open the vital Strait of Hormuz, or face "hell," as he put it. He hinted at bombing energy and electricity infrastructure.



As the second deadline approaches, with only 24 hours left before April 6, the date he previously set for reaching an agreement to stop the war.



Israel attacks more than 120 targets



For its part, the Israeli army announced today, Sunday, that it "attacked more than 120 targets of the Iranian regime in central and western Iran within 24 hours," with the Israeli Air Force targeting an industrial complex in Iran used for producing chemical materials for weapon manufacturing. The army stated on its Telegram platform last night that the target located in the city of Mahshahr in the southwest of the country included one of two main facilities producing materials for explosives, ballistic missiles, and other weapon systems.



The governor of Mahshahr, a coastal city in the Khuzestan province of Iran near the border with Iraq, confirmed that three strikes were recorded in the area, according to the semi-official Iranian news agency "Tasnim." Several petrochemical companies were bombed, including Fajr 1 and 2, and Rajai and Amir Kabir, according to local media reports.



Green light from Washington



In contrast, Israel came under renewed Iranian fire during the night. The Israeli army reported that a missile hit an uninhabited area in southern Israel, and no injuries were reported, according to the "Times of Israel."



In a move aimed at increasing pressure on Tehran, a senior Israeli defense official revealed that Israel is preparing to attack Iranian energy facilities but is waiting for the green light from the United States. The official added that these attacks will be carried out in the coming days, according to "Reuters."



Iran warns of escalation



For its part, Iran warned the United States and Israel that "the entire region will turn into hell for you" if the attacks escalate.



The Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced the downing of another MQ-9 drone in the skies over central Iran. It noted that the drone was shot down in the skies of Isfahan province, according to the "Fars" news agency.



Since the outbreak of the war between Iran on one side and the U.S. and Israel on the other on February 28, Trump has asserted that the war will not last long, although he refrained from setting a specific date, while sending more naval military reinforcements to the region, amid conflicting reports about the possibility of carrying out ground operations inside Iran.