شدّد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الخناق على إيران من أجل إبرام اتفاق وفتح مضيق هرمز الحيوي، أو مواجهة «الجحيم» على حد تعبيره. ولوح بقصف البنية التحتية للطاقة والكهرباء.


وفيما توشك المهلة الثانية على الانتهاء، إذ لم يتبق منها سوى 24 ساعة فقط قبل أن يحل يوم الـ6 من أبريل، وهو التاريخ الذي حدده سابقاً للتوصل إلى اتفاق لوقف الحرب.


إسرائيل تهاجم أكثر من 120 هدفاً


من جهته، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي اليوم الأحد، أنه «هاجم أكثر من 120 هدفاً للنظام الإيراني في وسط وغرب إيران خلال 24 ساعة»، واستهدفت القوات الجوية الإسرائيلية مجمعاً صناعياً في إيران يستخدم لإنتاج مواد كيميائية لتصنيع الأسلحة. وقال الجيش على منصة تليغرام، مساء أمس، إن الهدف الواقع في مدينة ماهشهر جنوب غرب البلاد شمل واحدة من منشأتين رئيسيتين تنتجان مواد للمتفجرات والصواريخ الباليستية وأنظمة أسلحة أخرى.


وأكد محافظ ماهشهر المدينة الساحلية في محافظة الأهواز الإيرانية بالقرب من الحدود مع العراق، أنه تم تسجيل ثلاثة استهدافات في المنطقة، وفق ما ذكرت وكالة أنباء «تسنيم» الإيرانية شبه الرسمية. وتعرضت شركات بتروكيميائية عدة للقصف، بما في ذلك فجر 1 و2 ورجال وأميركبير، حسبما أفادت تقارير إعلامية محلية.


ضوء أخضر من واشنطن


في المقابل، تعرضت إسرائيل لنيران إيرانية متجددة خلال الليل. وأفاد الجيش الإسرائيلي بأن صاروخاً أصاب منطقة غير مأهولة في جنوب إسرائيل، ولم يبلغ عن وقوع إصابات، وفق صحيفة «تايمز أوف إسرائيل».


وفي خطوة تستهدف زيادة الضغوط على طهران، كشف مسؤول دفاعي إسرائيلي رفيع المستوى، أن إسرائيل تستعد لمهاجمة منشآت طاقة إيرانية، لكنها تنتظر الضوء الأخضر من الولايات المتحدة. وأضاف المسؤول أن هذه الهجمات ستنفذ خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة، وفق «رويترز».


إيران تحذّر من التصعيد


من جانبها، حذّرت إيران الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من أن «المنطقة بأكملها ستتحول إلى جحيم بالنسبة لكم» إذا تصاعدت الهجمات.


وأعلن الحرس الثوري الإيراني إسقاط مسيرة أخرى من طراز «إم كيو-9» في أجواء وسط البلاد. ولفت إلى أنه تم إسقاط المسيرة في أجواء محافظة أصفهان، حسبما أفادت وكالة أنباء «فارس».


ومنذ تفجر الحرب بين إيران من جهة وأمريكا وإسرائيل من جهة أخرى يوم 28 فبراير الماضي، أكد ترمب أن الحرب لن تطول، إلا أنه أحجم عن وضع تاريخ محدد، فيما دفع بمزيد من التعزيزات العسكرية البحرية إلى المنطقة، وسط تضارب الأنباء حول احتمال تنفيذ عمليات برية في الداخل الإيراني.