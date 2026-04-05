U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to strike electricity stations and bridges in Iran on Tuesday, after the deadline he gave them to open the Strait of Hormuz for navigation expires tomorrow (Monday).



Trump said in a post on "Truth Social": "Today is Sunday, Tuesday will be the day of electricity stations and bridges, all in one day, in Iran." He added: "There will be no day like it!!! Open the strait, you fools, or you will live in hell, wait and watch."



The U.S. President announced that he would hold a press conference at 1 PM local time on Monday at the White House, with military leaders in the Oval Office, regarding the rescue operation for the second pilot whose plane crashed in Iran on Friday.



He revealed in a post on "Truth Social" new details about the rescue operation of one of the F-15 fighter pilots that was shot down in Iran on Friday, noting that the pilot sustained serious injuries, and that his rescue took place from deep within the mountains of Iran, and that the Iranians were about to reach him.



He added: "This type of operation is rarely carried out due to the risks posed to personnel and equipment. It simply does not happen often."



He stated that "the rescue operation for the second pilot occurred after the first pilot was rescued in an operation that took place in broad daylight, which is also unusual, and the operation lasted 7 hours over Iran."



Meanwhile, the Omani News Agency reported that Oman and Iran held a meeting at the level of deputies in the foreign ministries of both countries with the presence of specialists from both sides, a day before the deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump for Tehran to open the strait, which ends on April 6.



During the meeting held today, "possible options were discussed to ensure the smooth passage through the Strait of Hormuz under the current circumstances in the region."



It stated that experts from both sides presented a number of visions and proposals regarding this matter.



Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi said last March that Oman is working hard to reach arrangements for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.



Al-Busaidi added on the "X" platform that war is indeed causing widespread economic problems "and I fear that these problems will worsen if the war continues."