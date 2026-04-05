التقى أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز مدير فرع الهيئة العامة للنقل بالمنطقة المهندس خالد بن مسفر الجعيد، وعددًا من منسوبي الهيئة.

واستعرض خلال اللقاء جهود وأعمال فرع الهيئة بالمنطقة، مطلعًا على الخطط التطويرية والمشاريع الجاري تنفيذها لتعزيز كفاءة منظومة النقل البري والبحري بجازان، بما يواكب النهضة التنموية التي تشهدها المنطقة وفق رؤية المملكة 2030.

وأكد أمير جازان على أهمية الدور الذي تضطلع به الهيئة العامة للنقل في دعم الحركة الاقتصادية والسياحية، مشددًا على ضرورة التكامل مع الجهات ذات العلاقة لتقديم أفضل الخدمات لأهالي وزوار المنطقة، وتوفير سبل الراحة والأمان في جميع وسائل النقل.

كما التقى نائب أمير منطقة جازان الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي مدير فرع الهيئة العامة للنقل بمنطقة جازان المهندس الجعيد وعددًا من منسوبي الهيئة.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض جهود وأعمال فرع الهيئة بالمنطقة، واطلع على الخطط التطويرية والمشاريع الجاري تنفيذها لتعزيز كفاءة منظومة النقل البري والبحري بجازان بما يواكب النهضة التنموية التي تشهدها المنطقة.

وعبّر مدير فرع الهيئة العامة للنقل خالد الجعيد عن شكره وامتنانه لأمير المنطقة ونائبه على توجيهاتهما السديدة ودعمهما الدائم.