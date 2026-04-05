The Emir of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, met with the Director of the General Transport Authority branch in the region, Engineer Khalid bin Misfer Al-Juaid, along with a number of the Authority's staff.

During the meeting, they reviewed the efforts and activities of the Authority's branch in the region, and he was briefed on the development plans and ongoing projects aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the land and maritime transport system in Jazan, in line with the developmental renaissance the region is witnessing according to the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The Emir of Jazan emphasized the importance of the role played by the General Transport Authority in supporting the economic and tourism movement, stressing the need for integration with relevant entities to provide the best services to the residents and visitors of the region, and to ensure comfort and safety in all means of transport.

The Deputy Emir of Jazan Region, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, also met with the Director of the General Transport Authority branch in Jazan Region, Engineer Al-Juaid, and a number of the Authority's staff.

During the meeting, they reviewed the efforts and activities of the Authority's branch in the region, and he was informed about the development plans and ongoing projects aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the land and maritime transport system in Jazan, in line with the developmental renaissance the region is witnessing.

Engineer Khalid Al-Juaid, the Director of the General Transport Authority branch, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Emir of the region and his deputy for their wise guidance and ongoing support.