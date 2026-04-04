أطلقت الهيئة العامة للنقل دليل المرخصين في نشاط الوساطة في نقل البضائع، في خطوة تهدف إلى سرعة الوصول لبيانات المنشآت التي تعمل في الوساطة بنقل البضائع في مختلف أنماط نقل البضائع.
وأوضحت الهيئة أن الدليل يتيح للمستفيدين استعراض قائمة الوسطاء المرخصين والاطلاع على نطاقات الخدمة التي يقدمونها إلى جانب التعرف على إمكانات الربط بين مختلف الوجهات داخل المملكة وخارجها، بما يسهل الوصول إلى الوسطاء والتواصل معهم بصورة مباشرة.
وأكدت الهيئة أن إطلاق الدليل يسهم في تعزيز مستوى الموثوقية في التعاملات من خلال إتاحة الوصول للمرخصين العاملين بالوساطة لرفع كفاءة العمليات اللوجستية، إضافة إلى دعم تكامل سلاسل الإمداد على المستويين المحلي والدولي.
The Public Transport Authority has launched a guide for licensed intermediaries in the freight transport sector, in a step aimed at quickly accessing data on establishments that operate in freight transport mediation across various freight transport modes.
The authority clarified that the guide allows beneficiaries to view a list of licensed intermediaries and learn about the service scopes they provide, in addition to understanding the connectivity capabilities between various destinations within and outside the Kingdom, which facilitates access to intermediaries and direct communication with them.
The authority confirmed that the launch of the guide contributes to enhancing the level of reliability in transactions by providing access to licensed intermediaries working in mediation to improve the efficiency of logistics operations, in addition to supporting the integration of supply chains at both local and international levels.