The Public Transport Authority has launched a guide for licensed intermediaries in the freight transport sector, in a step aimed at quickly accessing data on establishments that operate in freight transport mediation across various freight transport modes.

The authority clarified that the guide allows beneficiaries to view a list of licensed intermediaries and learn about the service scopes they provide, in addition to understanding the connectivity capabilities between various destinations within and outside the Kingdom, which facilitates access to intermediaries and direct communication with them.

The authority confirmed that the launch of the guide contributes to enhancing the level of reliability in transactions by providing access to licensed intermediaries working in mediation to improve the efficiency of logistics operations, in addition to supporting the integration of supply chains at both local and international levels.