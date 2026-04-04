أطلقت الهيئة العامة للنقل دليل المرخصين في نشاط الوساطة في نقل البضائع، في خطوة تهدف إلى سرعة الوصول لبيانات المنشآت التي تعمل في الوساطة بنقل البضائع في مختلف أنماط نقل البضائع.

وأوضحت الهيئة أن الدليل يتيح للمستفيدين استعراض قائمة الوسطاء المرخصين والاطلاع على نطاقات الخدمة التي يقدمونها إلى جانب التعرف على إمكانات الربط بين مختلف الوجهات داخل المملكة وخارجها، بما يسهل الوصول إلى الوسطاء والتواصل معهم بصورة مباشرة.

وأكدت الهيئة أن إطلاق الدليل يسهم في تعزيز مستوى الموثوقية في التعاملات من خلال إتاحة الوصول للمرخصين العاملين بالوساطة لرفع كفاءة العمليات اللوجستية، إضافة إلى دعم تكامل سلاسل الإمداد على المستويين المحلي والدولي.