كشف الفنان العراقي كاظم الساهر تفاصيل لقاء جمعه بالفنانة اللبنانية فيروز قبل سنوات، موضحاً أن هذه الزيارة تركت لديه أثراً إنسانياً عميقاً وغير متوقع، رغم مكانتها الكبيرة في العالم العربي.

زيارة مؤثرة

وأوضح الساهر، خلال ظهوره في أحد البرامج التلفزيونية، أنه توجه لزيارة فيروز بدافع إعجابه الشديد بها وبأعمالها الفنية التي رافقته منذ بداياته، إلا أن اللقاء حمل له مشاعر مختلفة عمّا كان يتوقعه، بعدما لمس جانباً من حياتها الشخصية المرتبطة بالعُزلة والخصوصية الشديدة.

اعترافات صادمة لكاظم الساهر عن فيروز.. وموقفه من الاعتزال

أثر نفسي عميق

وأشار إلى أنه خرج من منزلها متأثراً نفسيّاً، معتبراً أن الشهرة قد تفرض على الفنان نمط حياة مقيداً يحد من حريته اليومية، ويبعده عن الحياة الطبيعية التي يعيشها الآخرون، وهو ما جعله يعيد التفكير في الجانب الإنساني المرتبط بالنجاح الفني.

وأضاف الساهر: «خرجت من عند السيدة فيروز وأنا متأذٍ نفسياً وشعرت أنها لم تعش حياة طبيعية كباقى البشر، وتغيرت نظرتي حينها أن الفنان محبوس ولا يستطيع ممارسة حياته براحة حفاظاً على صورته أمام الجمهور».

نفي الاعتزال

وفي سياق منفصل، نفى كاظم الساهر تفكيره في اعتزال الفن، مشدداً على استمراره في مشواره الفني وارتباطه العميق بالغناء والمسرح، ورغبته في مواصلة تقديم أعماله لجمهوره لأطول فترة ممكنة، معلقاً: «أتمنى البقاء على المسرح حتى النفس الأخير».

مصير ألبومه العراقي

كما كشف تطورات ألبومه العراقي الجديد، موضحاً أنه تم تسليمه للشركة المنتجة، إلا أن طرحه تأجل بسبب الظروف الراهنة، مع اعتماد خطة لإصدار الأغنيات بشكل متتابع خلال الفترة القادمة، على أن تكون أغنية «كتاب الحزن» أولى الإصدارات ضمن الألبوم.