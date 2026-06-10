اعترافات صادمة لكاظم الساهر عن فيروز.. وموقفه من الاعتزال

The Iraqi artist Kazem Al Saher revealed details of a meeting he had with the Lebanese artist Fairouz years ago, explaining that this visit left a deep and unexpected human impact on him, despite her great stature in the Arab world.

Touching Visit

Al Saher explained, during his appearance on a television program, that he visited Fairouz out of his deep admiration for her and her artistic works that have accompanied him since his beginnings. However, the meeting brought him feelings different from what he had expected, as he sensed a side of her personal life related to isolation and extreme privacy.

Deep Psychological Impact

He noted that he left her home feeling psychologically affected, considering that fame may impose a constrained lifestyle on the artist that limits their daily freedom and distances them from the normal life that others live. This made him rethink the human aspect related to artistic success.

Al Saher added: “I left Mrs. Fairouz feeling psychologically hurt and sensed that she had not lived a normal life like other people. My perspective changed at that moment, realizing that the artist is trapped and cannot live their life comfortably to maintain their image in front of the audience.”

Denial of Retirement

In a separate context, Kazem Al Saher denied any thoughts of retiring from art, emphasizing his continuation in his artistic journey and his deep connection to singing and theater, as well as his desire to keep presenting his works to his audience for as long as possible, commenting: “I hope to stay on stage until my last breath.”

The Fate of His Iraqi Album

He also revealed developments regarding his new Iraqi album, explaining that it has been delivered to the production company, but its release has been postponed due to current circumstances, with a plan to release the songs consecutively in the coming period, starting with the song “The Book of Sadness” as the first release from the album.