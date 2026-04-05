تواجه الفنانة الكويتية هدى حسين التحديات التي تواجهها الممرضات خلال عملهن ذي الطابع الإنساني في المستشفيات، وذلك في مسلسلها الجديد «سستر فخرية» المقرر عرضه قريباً.
سستر فخرية
يُسلّط مسلسل سستر فخرية، الذي تم تصوير أحداثه في الأشهر الماضية في الكويت، الضوء على قضايا وخلافات بين شخصيات أبطاله داخل أحد المستشفيات التي تُعد محور العمل، في إطار درامي لافت.
وتدور أحداث المسلسل في فترة تسعينات القرن الماضي، وتتناول صراعات إنسانية واجتماعية عميقة، إذ تجد بطلة العمل (فخرية)، التي تُجسّد دورها الفنانة هدى حسين، نفسها في موقف لا تحسد عليه، ويتطور الأمر ليصبح قضية رأي عام.
ويشارك في بطولة المسلسل، الذي ألفه الكاتب محمد شمس، وأخرجه مناف عبدال، الذي سبق أن قدّم أعمالاً اجتماعية حققت نجاحاً وإقبالاً لافتاً، إلى جانب هدى حسين، نخبة من أبرز النجوم: مرام البلوشي، خالد أمين، شهاب حاجية، ميس كمر، أبرار أبو سيف، مشعل الشايع، حسن عبد، سارة الحسن، طارق العلي، جمال الردهان، وغيرهم.
Kuwaiti artist Huda Hussein faces the challenges that nurses encounter during their humanitarian work in hospitals, in her new series "Sister Fakhriya," which is set to be aired soon.
Sister Fakhriya
The series "Sister Fakhriya," which was filmed in recent months in Kuwait, highlights issues and conflicts among the characters within one of the hospitals that serves as the focal point of the work, in a striking dramatic framework.
The events of the series take place in the 1990s, addressing deep human and social conflicts, as the protagonist (Fakhriya), portrayed by artist Huda Hussein, finds herself in an unenviable position, which escalates to become a public issue.
The series, written by author Mohammed Shams and directed by Manaf Abdul, who has previously presented socially successful and well-received works, features a distinguished cast alongside Huda Hussein, including prominent stars: Maram Al-Balushi, Khaled Amin, Shahab Hajiah, Mais Kamar, Abrar Abu Saif, Mishal Al-Shaya, Hassan Abdul, Sara Al-Hassan, Tarek Al-Ali, Jamal Al-Ridhan, and others.