تواجه الفنانة الكويتية هدى حسين التحديات التي تواجهها الممرضات خلال عملهن ذي الطابع الإنساني في المستشفيات، وذلك في مسلسلها الجديد «سستر فخرية» المقرر عرضه قريباً.

سستر فخرية

يُسلّط مسلسل سستر فخرية، الذي تم تصوير أحداثه في الأشهر الماضية في الكويت، الضوء على قضايا وخلافات بين شخصيات أبطاله داخل أحد المستشفيات التي تُعد محور العمل، في إطار درامي لافت.

وتدور أحداث المسلسل في فترة تسعينات القرن الماضي، وتتناول صراعات إنسانية واجتماعية عميقة، إذ تجد بطلة العمل (فخرية)، التي تُجسّد دورها الفنانة هدى حسين، نفسها في موقف لا تحسد عليه، ويتطور الأمر ليصبح قضية رأي عام.

ويشارك في بطولة المسلسل، الذي ألفه الكاتب محمد شمس، وأخرجه مناف عبدال، الذي سبق أن قدّم أعمالاً اجتماعية حققت نجاحاً وإقبالاً لافتاً، إلى جانب هدى حسين، نخبة من أبرز النجوم: مرام البلوشي، خالد أمين، شهاب حاجية، ميس كمر، أبرار أبو سيف، مشعل الشايع، حسن عبد، سارة الحسن، طارق العلي، جمال الردهان، وغيرهم.