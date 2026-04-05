Kuwaiti artist Huda Hussein faces the challenges that nurses encounter during their humanitarian work in hospitals, in her new series "Sister Fakhriya," which is set to be aired soon.

Sister Fakhriya

The series "Sister Fakhriya," which was filmed in recent months in Kuwait, highlights issues and conflicts among the characters within one of the hospitals that serves as the focal point of the work, in a striking dramatic framework.

The events of the series take place in the 1990s, addressing deep human and social conflicts, as the protagonist (Fakhriya), portrayed by artist Huda Hussein, finds herself in an unenviable position, which escalates to become a public issue.

The series, written by author Mohammed Shams and directed by Manaf Abdul, who has previously presented socially successful and well-received works, features a distinguished cast alongside Huda Hussein, including prominent stars: Maram Al-Balushi, Khaled Amin, Shahab Hajiah, Mais Kamar, Abrar Abu Saif, Mishal Al-Shaya, Hassan Abdul, Sara Al-Hassan, Tarek Al-Ali, Jamal Al-Ridhan, and others.