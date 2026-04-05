The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, strongly condemned the continued brutal Iranian aggression that targeted vital civilian facilities in the State of Kuwait, including two power generation and water desalination stations, causing significant material damage.

The Secretary-General of the Arab League also condemned the Iranian aggression against the Ministry Complex and the oil sector complex in the Shuwaikh area, as well as facilities belonging to the Kuwait National Petroleum Company and the Petrochemical Industries Company.

Aboul Gheit emphasized that Iran's continued targeting of vital civilian facilities and essential life components such as water desalination stations, energy and electricity facilities, petrochemicals, civil airports, transportation centers, residential areas, and terrorizing civilians for over a month, despite repeated condemnations from the international community, reflects a reckless and aggressive Iranian escalation against the Gulf Arab states.

The Secretary-General of the Arab League stressed that "this aggression and reckless Iranian escalation cannot be justified," affirming that it constitutes a complete crime under international humanitarian law for which the Iranian regime bears full responsibility.

The spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Jamal Rushdi, conveyed Aboul Gheit's assurance of unwavering support for the State of Kuwait, its leadership, and its people, as well as full solidarity with it in any immediate or subsequent measures it takes to stop the ongoing Iranian aggressions against the resources of the Kuwaiti people.

The State of Kuwait has been subjected to a series of Iranian attacks using missiles and drones attributed by Kuwaiti authorities to Iran, targeting vital civilian facilities, including: power generation and water desalination stations, the Ministry Complex, the Shuwaikh area, facilities belonging to the Kuwait National Petroleum Company and the Petrochemical Industries Company, and the Al-Ahmadi Port refinery.