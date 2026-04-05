أدان الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية أحمد أبو الغيط، بأشد العبارات، استمرار العدوان الإيراني الغاشم الذي طال منشآت حيوية مدنية في دولة الكويت، وفي مقدمتها محطتان لتوليد الكهرباء وتحلية المياه، مما تسبب في أضرار مادية جسيمة.

كما أدان الأمين العام للجامعة العربية العدوان الإيراني على مبنى مجمع الوزارات ومجمع القطاع النفطي بمنطقة الشويخ ومرافق تابعة لشركة البترول الوطنية الكويتية وشركة صناعة الكيماويات البترولية.

وأكد أبو الغيط أن استمرار إيران في استهداف المنشآت الحيوية المدنية ومقومات الحياة الأساسية كمحطات تحلية المياه ومرافق الطاقة والكهرباء، والبتروكيماويات والمطارات المدنية ومراكز النقل، والمناطق السكنية، وترويع المدنيين لمدة تتجاوز شهراً كاملاً رغم إدانات المجتمع الدولي المتكررة؛ يعكس نهجاً إيرانياً تصعيدياً وعدوانياً متهوراً ضد دول الخليج العربية.

وشدد الأمين العام للجامعة العربية على أنه «لا يمكن تبرير هذا العدوان والتصعيد الإيراني المتهور»، مؤكداً أنه يعد جريمة مكتملة الأركان بموجب القانون الدولي الإنساني يتحمل النظام الإيراني تداعياتها الكاملة.

ونقل المتحدث باسم الأمين العام جمال رشدي تأكيد أبو الغيط الوقوف إلى جانب دولة الكويت قيادة وشعباً بشكل مطلق والتضامن الكامل معها فيما تتخذه من إجراءات وخطوات فورية أو لاحقة لوقف الاعتداءات الإيرانية المستمرة الآثمة على مقدرات الشعب الكويتي.

وتعرضت دولة الكويت لسلسلة من الهجمات الإيرانية باستخدام صواريخ وطائرات مسيّرة نسبتها السلطات الكويتية إلى إيران، استهدفت منشآت حيوية مدنية، من أبرزها: محطات توليد الكهرباء وتحلية المياه، ومجمع الوزارات ومنطقة الشويخ، ومرافق تابعة لشركة البترول الوطنية الكويتية وشركة صناعة الكيماويات البترولية، ومصفاة ميناء الأحمدي.