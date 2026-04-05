The U.S. embassy in Baghdad accused Iranian-backed Iraqi armed factions today (Sunday) of attempting to assassinate American diplomats (late Saturday/Sunday), confirming that they carried out two attacks on American diplomatic facilities in Iraq.



A spokesperson for the embassy stated in a statement today: “Iranian-backed Iraqi terrorist militias carried out two other heinous attacks on American diplomatic facilities during the night, in an attempt to assassinate American diplomats.”



For his part, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, condemned the attacks that targeted the U.S. consulate and civilian areas in Erbil, describing them as “heinous and deliberately aggressive,” threatening the security and stability of Iraq and the region.



Barzani affirmed that these attacks pose a significant danger and cannot be accepted under any circumstances, emphasizing the need to put an end to them urgently.



The Erbil area witnessed several nighttime attacks targeting the U.S. consulate and civilian areas as well, while the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces announced today that one of their headquarters was attacked in Tuz Khurmatu, north of Baghdad.



The so-called “Islamic Resistance in Iraq” claimed responsibility for the attack on the U.S. embassy in Iraq, asserting that it carried out 19 operations with dozens of drones against American bases in Iraq and the region over the past 24 hours.



Several diplomatic sites and American military bases have been subjected to rocket and drone attacks by Iranian-backed armed factions.