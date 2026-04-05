اتهمت السفارة الأمريكية في بغداد اليوم (الأحد) فصائل عراقية مسلحة موالية لطهران بمحاولة إغتيال دبلوماسيين أمريكيين (ليل السبت/الأحد)، مؤكدة تنفيذهم هجومَين على منشآت دبلوماسية أمريكية في العراق.


وقال متحدث باسم السفارة في بيان اليوم: «نفذت مليشيات إرهابية عراقية موالية لإيران هجومَين شنيعَين آخرَين على منشآت دبلوماسية أمريكية خلال الليلة الماضية، في محاولة لاغتيال دبلوماسيين أمريكيين».


من جهته، أدان رئيس حكومة إقليم كردستان مسرور بارزاني الهجمات التي استهدفت القنصلية الأمريكية العامة ومناطق مدنية في أربيل، ووصفها بـ«الشنيعة وذات طابع عدواني» متعمد يهدد أمن واستقرار العراق والمنطقة.


وأكد بارزاني أن هذه الهجمات تمثل خطراً كبيراً ولا يمكن القبول بها تحت أي ظرف، مشدداً على ضرورة وضع حد لها بشكل عاجل.


وشهدت منطقة أربيل عدة هجمات ليلاً، طالت القنصلية الأمريكية ومناطق مدنية أيضاً، فيما أعلنت هيئة الحشد الشعبي العراقي اليوم تعرض أحد مقراتها لهجوم في طوز خورماتو شمال بغداد.


وتبنت ما تسمى بـ«المقاومة الإسلامية في العراق» الهجوم على السفارة الأمريكية في العراق، مؤكدة أنها نفذت خلال الساعات الـ24 الماضية 19 عملية بعشرات الطائرات المسيّرة على قواعد أمريكية في العراق والمنطقة.


وتعرضت عدة مواقع دبلوماسية وقواعد عسكرية أمريكية لهجمات بالصواريخ والمسيرات من قبل فصائل مسلحة موالية لإيران.