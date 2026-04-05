حذرت منظمة ميون لحقوق الإنسان في اليمن اليوم (الأحد) من كارثة إنسانية مستمرة تتسبب فيها الألغام الأرضية والبحرية في اليمن، مؤكدة أنها لا تزال تمثل أحد أخطر التهديدات المباشرة لحياة المدنيين وسلامتهم.


وأوضحت المنظمة في بيان بمناسبة اليوم العالمي للتوعية بمخاطر الألغام أن هناك 1367 مدنياً قتلوا بسبب الألغام وأصيب 1622 خلال الفترة من (2018 وحتى مارس 2026) جراء حوادث الألغام والعبوات الناسفة، (30.44% منهم أطفال).


وأشارت المنظمة إلى تفاقم مخاطر الألغام في ظل التغيرات المناخية، حيث تسهم السيول والفيضانات في نقل الألغام الأرضية من مناطق زراعتها إلى مناطق مأهولة بالسكان، ما يزيد من احتمال سقوط ضحايا بشكل عشوائي، ويعقد جهود الاستجابة والمعالجات.


ولفتت المنظمة إلى أن تصاعد التوترات في البحر الأحمر ينذر باستخدام الألغام البحرية كأداة من أدوات الصراع، الأمر الذي يشكل تهديدًا خطيرًا على سلامة الملاحة الدولية.


وأشادت المنظمة الحقوقية بالجهود التي يبذلها برنامج «مسام» لنزع الألغام الذي تمكن حتى الآن من نزع 551,189 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة، منوهة بحرصه على تنفيذ عمليات إتلاف لما يتم نزعه بشكل دوري، وأنه محل تقدير المنظمة.


وحثت المنظمة بقية البرامج والفرق الهندسية على تكثيف جهودها لنزع الألغام وإتلافها، وتنفيذ برامج توعية مجتمعية مستمرة للتحذير من مخاطرها، داعية إلى الوقف الفوري لاستخدام الألغام والالتزام بالقانون الدولي الإنساني، ودعم وتسريع عمليات نزع الألغام الأرضية وتطهير المناطق المتضررة، وتعزيز برامج التوعية بمخاطر الألغام، كما دعت إلى تقديم الدعم الشامل للضحايا ومساءلة الجهات المسؤولة عن زراعة الألغام، وضمان عدم الإفلات من العقاب.