The Miyon Organization for Human Rights in Yemen warned today (Sunday) of an ongoing humanitarian disaster caused by land and sea mines in Yemen, emphasizing that they continue to represent one of the most dangerous direct threats to the lives and safety of civilians.



The organization explained in a statement on the occasion of the International Day for Mine Awareness that there have been 1,367 civilian deaths due to mines and 1,622 injuries during the period from 2018 to March 2026 as a result of mine and explosive device incidents, with 30.44% of them being children.



The organization pointed out that the risks of mines have worsened due to climate change, as floods and torrential rains contribute to the movement of land mines from their planting areas to populated regions, increasing the likelihood of random casualties and complicating response and remediation efforts.



The organization noted that escalating tensions in the Red Sea warn of the use of sea mines as a tool of conflict, which poses a serious threat to the safety of international navigation.



The human rights organization praised the efforts of the "Masan" program for mine clearance, which has so far managed to remove 551,189 mines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices, highlighting its commitment to regularly carry out destruction operations for what is removed, which is appreciated by the organization.



The organization urged other programs and engineering teams to intensify their efforts to clear and destroy mines, and to implement ongoing community awareness programs to warn of their dangers. It called for an immediate halt to the use of mines, adherence to international humanitarian law, support for and acceleration of land mine clearance operations, and the cleansing of affected areas, as well as enhancing awareness programs about the dangers of mines. It also called for comprehensive support for victims and accountability for those responsible for planting mines, ensuring that there is no impunity.