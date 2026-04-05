حثّ الاتحاد الكندي لكرة القدم الجماهير الإيطالية على استبدال قمصانهم بقمصان كندا بعد فشل الأزوري في التأهل إلى كأس العالم 2026.
وخسر منتخب إيطاليا أمام البوسنة والهرسك بركلات الجزاء الترجيحية في نهائي الملحق الأوروبي المؤهل إلى نهائيات مونديال 2026، الثلاثاء الماضي، ليفشل بذلك في بلوغ النهائيات للمرة الثالثة على التوالي.
وتستضيف الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك كأس العالم 2026 خلال الفترة من 11 يونيو إلى 19 يوليو، بمشاركة 48 منتخباً لأول مرة في تاريخ البطولة.
دعوة كندية مبتكرة
وكتب حساب الاتحاد الكندي لكرة القدم على موقع «فيس بوك»: «جماهير كرة القدم الإيطالية العزيزة، لا تنتظروا أربع سنوات أخرى، استبدلوا قمصانكم بقمصان كندا».
ووجه الاتحاد الكندي الدعوة للجماهير الإيطالية للتجمع خارج مطعم (كافيه ديبلوماتيكو)، وهو مطعم شهير في حي ليتل إيطاليا في تورونتو، لاستبدال قميص منتخب بلادهم بقميص كندا.
وبحسب إحصاء عام 2021، يبلغ عدد الكنديين ذوي الأصول الإيطالية، سواء كانت كاملة أو جزئية، حوالى 1.5 مليون نسمة، ويعيش ما يقارب ثلثهم في تورنتو وضواحيها.
إقبال كبير لتبادل القمصان
ووفقاً لصحيفة «ذا صن» البريطانية، فقد انتشر مقطع فيديو على نطاق واسع على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، يظهر طابوراً من المشجعين في الشارع ينتظرون لتبادل أطقمهم، مع ظهور شاحنة سوداء بجوار مجموعة المشجعين وعليها صورة لزي المنتخب الكندي في مقدمتها، مكتوب عليها: «نريد شغفك هذه المرة، ارتدِ اللون الأحمر».
وفي مقدمة الطابور، شوهد المشجعون وهم يدخلون المبنى لاستلام قميص كندا، حيث تم تصوير أحد المشجعين وهو يسلم متطوعة قميصاً أزرق اللون ثم حصل على أحمر اللون عليه شعار كندا.
لكن المتطوعين لم يجمعوا قمصان المنتخب الإيطالي فعلياً، بل كانت المبادرة تهدف فقط إلى توزيع أطقم المنتخب الكندي مجاناً، بحسب الصحيفة البريطانية.
The Canadian Soccer Association urged Italian fans to swap their jerseys for Canadian ones after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.
The Italian national team lost to Bosnia and Herzegovina in a penalty shootout in the European playoff final for the 2026 World Cup last Tuesday, failing to reach the finals for the third consecutive time.
The United States, Canada, and Mexico will host the 2026 World Cup from June 11 to July 19, featuring 48 teams for the first time in the tournament's history.
Innovative Canadian Call
The Canadian Soccer Association wrote on its Facebook account: “Dear Italian soccer fans, don’t wait another four years, swap your jerseys for Canadian ones.”
The Canadian Association invited Italian fans to gather outside the Café Diplomatico, a popular restaurant in the Little Italy neighborhood of Toronto, to exchange their national team jerseys for Canadian ones.
According to the 2021 census, there are about 1.5 million Canadians of Italian descent, whether fully or partially, with nearly a third of them living in Toronto and its suburbs.
High Demand for Jersey Swaps
According to the British newspaper “The Sun,” a video widely circulated on social media showed a line of fans in the street waiting to exchange their kits, with a black truck parked next to the group of fans displaying an image of the Canadian team’s uniform on its front, with the message: “We want your passion this time, wear the red.”
At the front of the line, fans were seen entering the building to receive their Canadian jerseys, where one fan was filmed handing a blue jersey to a volunteer and then receiving a red one with the Canada logo.
However, the volunteers did not actually collect the Italian national team jerseys; the initiative was only aimed at distributing Canadian team kits for free, according to the British newspaper.