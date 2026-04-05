The Canadian Soccer Association urged Italian fans to swap their jerseys for Canadian ones after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The Italian national team lost to Bosnia and Herzegovina in a penalty shootout in the European playoff final for the 2026 World Cup last Tuesday, failing to reach the finals for the third consecutive time.

The United States, Canada, and Mexico will host the 2026 World Cup from June 11 to July 19, featuring 48 teams for the first time in the tournament's history.

Innovative Canadian Call

The Canadian Soccer Association wrote on its Facebook account: “Dear Italian soccer fans, don’t wait another four years, swap your jerseys for Canadian ones.”

The Canadian Association invited Italian fans to gather outside the Café Diplomatico, a popular restaurant in the Little Italy neighborhood of Toronto, to exchange their national team jerseys for Canadian ones.

According to the 2021 census, there are about 1.5 million Canadians of Italian descent, whether fully or partially, with nearly a third of them living in Toronto and its suburbs.

High Demand for Jersey Swaps

According to the British newspaper “The Sun,” a video widely circulated on social media showed a line of fans in the street waiting to exchange their kits, with a black truck parked next to the group of fans displaying an image of the Canadian team’s uniform on its front, with the message: “We want your passion this time, wear the red.”

At the front of the line, fans were seen entering the building to receive their Canadian jerseys, where one fan was filmed handing a blue jersey to a volunteer and then receiving a red one with the Canada logo.

However, the volunteers did not actually collect the Italian national team jerseys; the initiative was only aimed at distributing Canadian team kits for free, according to the British newspaper.