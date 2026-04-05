حثّ الاتحاد الكندي لكرة القدم الجماهير الإيطالية على استبدال قمصانهم بقمصان كندا بعد فشل الأزوري في التأهل إلى كأس العالم 2026.

وخسر منتخب إيطاليا أمام البوسنة والهرسك بركلات الجزاء الترجيحية في نهائي الملحق الأوروبي المؤهل إلى نهائيات مونديال 2026، الثلاثاء الماضي، ليفشل بذلك في بلوغ النهائيات للمرة الثالثة على التوالي.

وتستضيف الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك كأس العالم 2026 خلال الفترة من 11 يونيو إلى 19 يوليو، بمشاركة 48 منتخباً لأول مرة في تاريخ البطولة.

دعوة كندية مبتكرة

وكتب حساب الاتحاد الكندي لكرة القدم على موقع «فيس بوك»: «جماهير كرة القدم الإيطالية العزيزة، لا تنتظروا أربع سنوات أخرى، استبدلوا قمصانكم بقمصان كندا».

ووجه الاتحاد الكندي الدعوة للجماهير الإيطالية للتجمع خارج مطعم (كافيه ديبلوماتيكو)، وهو مطعم شهير في حي ليتل إيطاليا في تورونتو، لاستبدال قميص منتخب بلادهم بقميص كندا.

وبحسب إحصاء عام 2021، يبلغ عدد الكنديين ذوي الأصول الإيطالية، سواء كانت كاملة أو جزئية، حوالى 1.5 مليون نسمة، ويعيش ما يقارب ثلثهم في تورنتو وضواحيها.

إقبال كبير لتبادل القمصان

ووفقاً لصحيفة «ذا صن» البريطانية، فقد انتشر مقطع فيديو على نطاق واسع على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، يظهر طابوراً من المشجعين في الشارع ينتظرون لتبادل أطقمهم، مع ظهور شاحنة سوداء بجوار مجموعة المشجعين وعليها صورة لزي المنتخب الكندي في مقدمتها، مكتوب عليها: «نريد شغفك هذه المرة، ارتدِ اللون الأحمر».

وفي مقدمة الطابور، شوهد المشجعون وهم يدخلون المبنى لاستلام قميص كندا، حيث تم تصوير أحد المشجعين وهو يسلم متطوعة قميصاً أزرق اللون ثم حصل على أحمر اللون عليه شعار كندا.

لكن المتطوعين لم يجمعوا قمصان المنتخب الإيطالي فعلياً، بل كانت المبادرة تهدف فقط إلى توزيع أطقم المنتخب الكندي مجاناً، بحسب الصحيفة البريطانية.