FC Barcelona has revealed the condition of the team's duo Ronald Araújo and Marc Bernal, following their injuries against Atlético Madrid yesterday (Saturday), during the 30th round of the Spanish league competition.

The club stated in a message via its account on the "X" platform: "First-team player Ronald Araújo is suffering from a slight muscle strain in his left thigh and will be ready for Wednesday's match against Atlético Madrid."

The statement added: "Meanwhile, Marc Bernal is suffering from a sprain in his left ankle, and the recovery time will depend on the progression of the injury."

Bernal's Absence Duration

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo," Bernal will be sidelined for 10 days, meaning he will miss the upcoming match against Atlético Madrid, and possibly the derby match against Espanyol.

New Clash Against Atlético

Barcelona is preparing for a new clash against Atlético Madrid next Wednesday, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Barcelona achieved a hard-fought victory over the "Rojiblancos" last night with a score of 2-1, reinforcing its lead in the Spanish league table with 76 points, 7 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.