كشف نادي برشلونة الإسباني عن حالة ثنائي الفريق رونالد أراوخو ومارك بيرنال، بعد إصابتهما أمام أتلتيكو مدريد أمس (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ30 من مسابقة الدوري الإسباني.

وقال النادي في بيان عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»: «يعاني لاعب الفريق الأول رونالد أراوخو من شد عضلي طفيف في فخذه الأيسر، وسيكون جاهزاً لمباراة الأربعاء ضد أتلتيكو مدريد».

وأضاف البيان: «بينما يعاني مارك بيرنال من التواء في كاحله الأيسر، وسيعتمد وقت تعافيه على تطور الإصابة».

مدة غياب بيرنال

وبحسب صحيفة «موندو ديبورتيفو» الإسبانية، سيبتعد بيرنال عن الملاعب 10 أيام، ما يعني الغياب عن المباراة القادمة ضد أتلتيكو مدريد، وربما عن مباراة الديربي ضد إسبانيول.

صدام جديد ضد أتلتيكو

ويستعد برشلونة لمواجهة جديدة ضد أتلتيكو مدريد، الأربعاء القادم، ضمن منافسات ذهاب ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا.

وحقق برشلونة فوزاً صعباً على «الروخي بلانكوس» الليلة الماضية بهدفين مقابل هدف، ليعزز صدارته لجدول ترتيب الدوري الإسباني برصيد 76 نقطة، بفارق 7 نقاط عن ريال مدريد صاحب المركز الثاني.