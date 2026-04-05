كشف نادي برشلونة الإسباني عن حالة ثنائي الفريق رونالد أراوخو ومارك بيرنال، بعد إصابتهما أمام أتلتيكو مدريد أمس (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ30 من مسابقة الدوري الإسباني.
وقال النادي في بيان عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»: «يعاني لاعب الفريق الأول رونالد أراوخو من شد عضلي طفيف في فخذه الأيسر، وسيكون جاهزاً لمباراة الأربعاء ضد أتلتيكو مدريد».
وأضاف البيان: «بينما يعاني مارك بيرنال من التواء في كاحله الأيسر، وسيعتمد وقت تعافيه على تطور الإصابة».
مدة غياب بيرنال
وبحسب صحيفة «موندو ديبورتيفو» الإسبانية، سيبتعد بيرنال عن الملاعب 10 أيام، ما يعني الغياب عن المباراة القادمة ضد أتلتيكو مدريد، وربما عن مباراة الديربي ضد إسبانيول.
صدام جديد ضد أتلتيكو
ويستعد برشلونة لمواجهة جديدة ضد أتلتيكو مدريد، الأربعاء القادم، ضمن منافسات ذهاب ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا.
وحقق برشلونة فوزاً صعباً على «الروخي بلانكوس» الليلة الماضية بهدفين مقابل هدف، ليعزز صدارته لجدول ترتيب الدوري الإسباني برصيد 76 نقطة، بفارق 7 نقاط عن ريال مدريد صاحب المركز الثاني.
FC Barcelona has revealed the condition of the team's duo Ronald Araújo and Marc Bernal, following their injuries against Atlético Madrid yesterday (Saturday), during the 30th round of the Spanish league competition.
The club stated in a message via its account on the "X" platform: "First-team player Ronald Araújo is suffering from a slight muscle strain in his left thigh and will be ready for Wednesday's match against Atlético Madrid."
The statement added: "Meanwhile, Marc Bernal is suffering from a sprain in his left ankle, and the recovery time will depend on the progression of the injury."
Bernal's Absence Duration
According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo," Bernal will be sidelined for 10 days, meaning he will miss the upcoming match against Atlético Madrid, and possibly the derby match against Espanyol.
New Clash Against Atlético
Barcelona is preparing for a new clash against Atlético Madrid next Wednesday, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.
Barcelona achieved a hard-fought victory over the "Rojiblancos" last night with a score of 2-1, reinforcing its lead in the Spanish league table with 76 points, 7 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.