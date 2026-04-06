Monaco has entered the golden square in the French football league with a valuable victory over their guest, Olympique Marseille, with a score of 2-1, in the conclusion of the 28th round of the competition yesterday (Sunday).



The team from the principality took the lead with a goal scored by Russian Alexander Golovin in the 59th minute, and then strengthened their lead with a second goal from Florian Pellegri in the 74th minute.



Marseille reduced the gap with a single goal from Algerian Amin Guiri in the 85th minute.



With this precious victory, Monaco continued their streak with a seventh consecutive win, raising their points total to 49 in fifth place, but they are tied with Marseille, who sits fourth thanks to a superior goal difference.