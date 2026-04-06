اقتحم موناكو المربع الذهبي في سباق الدوري الفرنسي لكرة القدم بفوز ثمين على ضيفه أولمبيك مارسيليا بنتيجة 2-1، في ختام منافسات الجولة الـ28 من المسابقة، أمس (الأحد).


تقدم فريق الإمارة بهدف سجله الروسي ألكسندر جولوفين في الدقيقة 59، معززاً تقدمه بهدف ثانٍ سجله فلوريان بالوجون في الدقيقة 74.


وقلّص مارسيليا الفارق بهدف وحيد للجزائري أمين جويري في الدقيقة 85.


بهذا الفوز الثمين، واصل موناكو سلسلته بفوز سابع على التوالي، ليرفع رصيده إلى 49 نقطة في المركز الخامس، ولكنه يتساوى مع مارسيليا، الذي يحل رابعاً بفضل تفوقه بفارق الأهداف.