اقتحم موناكو المربع الذهبي في سباق الدوري الفرنسي لكرة القدم بفوز ثمين على ضيفه أولمبيك مارسيليا بنتيجة 2-1، في ختام منافسات الجولة الـ28 من المسابقة، أمس (الأحد).
تقدم فريق الإمارة بهدف سجله الروسي ألكسندر جولوفين في الدقيقة 59، معززاً تقدمه بهدف ثانٍ سجله فلوريان بالوجون في الدقيقة 74.
وقلّص مارسيليا الفارق بهدف وحيد للجزائري أمين جويري في الدقيقة 85.
بهذا الفوز الثمين، واصل موناكو سلسلته بفوز سابع على التوالي، ليرفع رصيده إلى 49 نقطة في المركز الخامس، ولكنه يتساوى مع مارسيليا، الذي يحل رابعاً بفضل تفوقه بفارق الأهداف.
Monaco has entered the golden square in the French football league with a valuable victory over their guest, Olympique Marseille, with a score of 2-1, in the conclusion of the 28th round of the competition yesterday (Sunday).
The team from the principality took the lead with a goal scored by Russian Alexander Golovin in the 59th minute, and then strengthened their lead with a second goal from Florian Pellegri in the 74th minute.
Marseille reduced the gap with a single goal from Algerian Amin Guiri in the 85th minute.
With this precious victory, Monaco continued their streak with a seventh consecutive win, raising their points total to 49 in fifth place, but they are tied with Marseille, who sits fourth thanks to a superior goal difference.