The Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani confirmed that Iranian threats to ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz could escalate into a threat that affects the entire world, emphasizing that time has become a critical factor in dealing with this escalating crisis, which has become a real threat to global stability, food security, and the principles of international law.



The Bahraini News Agency "BNA" reported Al-Zayani's assurances that since February 28, the movement of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz has decreased by more than 90%, indicating that the repercussions of this situation are no longer confined to energy markets or shipping routes, but extend to global food security, with expectations of worsening fertilizer supply shortages and rising hunger risks.



He pointed to UN warnings that an additional 45 million people could face acute hunger, and that nearly 4 million people in the Arab world could be pushed into poverty if the situation continues as it is, explaining that the scale of global risks is what prompted the Kingdom of Bahrain to present a draft resolution to the Security Council.



He noted that what is happening is not a regional conflict, but a global emergency that requires a comprehensive international response, and the Security Council has demonstrated its awareness of the seriousness of the situation through Resolution No. 2817, which received standard joint sponsorship from 136 member states, sending a clear message that Iranian actions are illegal and must cease; however, Iran has not complied, making further action by the Council an unavoidable necessity.



The Bahraini Foreign Minister, who chaired his country’s presidency of the UN Security Council, affirmed that every day that passes without action brings the world closer to a crisis whose outcomes will be measured by failed agricultural seasons, rising hunger rates, and renewed instability in the most fragile states, explaining that closing the strait does not target any specific entity, but poses a direct threat to the Global South, which will bear the brunt of its repercussions.



Al-Zayani stressed the need for immediate action, warning that the available opportunity is narrowing day by day, and that the continued disruption of shipping means delaying the arrival of vital supplies of energy, food, medicine, and fertilizers that millions of people depend on.



The Bahraini Foreign Minister indicated that the draft resolution presented to the Security Council represents a coordinated response grounded in international law, aimed at providing the necessary clarity and coordination to address Iran's violations of international law and its threats to maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.



He pointed out that the project does not aim to escalate tensions, but rather serves as a framework to prevent a broader collapse of the international system, by emphasizing the necessity of protecting freedom of navigation and the right of innocent passage, and deterring any further aggressions, with full commitment to international law and international humanitarian law.



He noted that inaction in the face of this crisis sends a dangerous message that vital corridors in the global economy can be threatened without consequences, pointing out that the Security Council has conducted in-depth consultations to reach a decision that reflects the magnitude of the current challenge.



Al-Zayani stated that the focus of the Kingdom of Bahrain's presidency of the Security Council has been on achieving unity in the Council's position, and that the postponement of the vote was to allow for the possibility of reaching an international consensus, affirming that Bahrain will continue its diplomatic efforts in the coming days to achieve this goal.



The Bahraini Foreign Minister called on the Security Council to vote in favor of the draft resolution, emphasizing that the Council's credibility is contingent upon its readiness to act when the international legal system is explicitly challenged.



He pointed out that the Strait of Hormuz is an international waterway belonging to the entire world, and the Council must act on this basis.