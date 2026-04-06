أكد وزير الخارجية البحريني الدكتور عبداللطيف الزياني، أن التهديدات الإيرانية للسفن العابرة في مضيق هرمز قد تتطور إلى تهديد يمس العالم بأسره، مشدداً على أن الوقت أصبح عاملاً حاسماً في التعامل مع هذه الأزمة المتصاعدة التي أصبحت تهديداً حقيقياً للاستقرار العالمي والأمن الغذائي ومبادئ القانون الدولي.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء البحرينية «بنا» عن الزياني تأكيداته أنه منذ 28 فبراير الماضي، تراجعت حركة ناقلات النفط عبر مضيق هرمز بنسبة تتجاوز 90%، مبيناً أن تداعيات هذا الوضع لم تعد محصورة في أسواق الطاقة أو خطوط الملاحة، بل تمتد إلى الأمن الغذائي العالمي، مع توقع تفاقم نقص إمدادات الأسمدة وتصاعد مخاطر الجوع.


وأشار إلى تحذيرات الأمم المتحدة من احتمال تعرض 45 مليون شخص إضافي إلى الجوع الحاد، ودفع نحو 4 ملايين شخص في العالم العربي إلى دائرة الفقر إذا استمر الوضع على ما هو عليه، موضحاً أن حجم المخاطر العالمية هو ما دفع مملكة البحرين إلى طرح مشروع قرار أمام مجلس الأمن.


ولفت إلى أن ما يجري ليس نزاعاً إقليمياً، بل حالة طوارئ عالمية تتطلب استجابة دولية شاملة، وقد أثبت مجلس الأمن إدراكه لخطورة الموقف من خلال القرار رقم 2817، الذي حظي برعاية مشتركة قياسية من 136 دولة عضواً، وأرسل رسالة لا لبس فيها بأن الإجراءات الإيرانية غير قانونية ويجب أن تتوقف، غير أن إيران لم تمتثل، وهو ما يجعل تحرك المجلس الإضافي واجباً لا مناص منه.


وأكد وزير الخارجية البحريني الذي ترأس بلاده مجلس الأمن الدولي، أن كل يوم يمر دون تحرك يقرب العالم من أزمة ستُقاس نتائجها بفشل المواسم الزراعية، وارتفاع معدلات الجوع، وتجدد مظاهر عدم الاستقرار في الدول الأكثر هشاشة، موضحاً أن إغلاق المضيق لا يستهدف جهة بعينها، بل يشكل تهديداً مباشراً لدول الجنوب العالمي التي ستتحمل العبء الأكبر من تداعياته.


وشدد الزياني على ضرورة التحرك الفوري، محذراً من أن الفرصة المتاحة تضيق يوماً بعد يوم، وأن استمرار تعطّل حركة السفن يعني تأخير وصول إمدادات حيوية من الطاقة والغذاء والأدوية والأسمدة التي يعتمد عليها ملايين البشر.


وبيّن وزير الخارجية البحريني أن مشروع القرار المطروح أمام مجلس الأمن يمثل استجابة منسقة ومرتكزة إلى القانون الدولي، تهدف إلى توفير الوضوح والتنسيق اللازمين لمواجهة انتهاكات إيران للقانون الدولي وتهديداتها للملاحة البحرية في مضيق هرمز.


ولفت إلى أن المشروع لا يهدف إلى التصعيد، بل يشكل إطاراً لمنع انهيار أوسع في النظام الدولي، من خلال التأكيد على ضرورة حماية حرية الملاحة وحق المرور العابر، وردع أي اعتداءات إضافية، مع الالتزام الكامل بالقانون الدولي والقانون الدولي الإنساني.


وأشار إلى أن التقاعس عن التحرك في مواجهة هذه الأزمة يبعث برسالة خطيرة مفادها أن الممرات الحيوية في الاقتصاد العالمي يمكن تهديدها دون تبعات، لافتاً إلى أن مجلس الأمن أجرى مشاورات معمقة للتوصل إلى قرار يعكس حجم التحدي الراهن.


وقال الزياني إن تركيز رئاسة مملكة البحرين لمجلس الأمن انصبّ على تحقيق وحدة موقف المجلس، وإن تأجيل التصويت جاء لإتاحة المجال للتوصل إلى توافق دولي، مؤكداً أن البحرين ستواصل جهودها الدبلوماسية خلال الأيام القادمة لتحقيق هذا الهدف.


ودعا وزير الخارجية البحريني مجلس الأمن إلى التصويت لصالح مشروع القرار، مؤكداً أن مصداقية المجلس مرهونة باستعداده للتحرك حين يُتحدى النظام القانوني الدولي تحدياً صريحاً.


ولفت إلى أن مضيق هرمز ممر مائي دولي ملك للعالم أجمع وعلى المجلس أن يتصرف على هذا الأساس.