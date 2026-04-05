فاز فريق سبورتنج براجا على مضيفه موريرنسي بنتيجة 1-0 أمس، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ28 من الدوري البرتغالي لكرة القدم.

ورفع براجا رصيده إلى 49 نقطة في المركز الرابع، أما موريرنسي فلديه 35 نقطة في المركز التاسع.

وفي مباراة أخرى، فاز فريق ألفيركا على مضيفه ريو آفي بنتيجة 2-1، ليرفع ألفيركا رصيده إلى 32 نقطة في المركز العاشر، ليتخطى ريو آفي الذي تراجع للمركز الـ11 وبرصيده 30 نقطة.

وتعادل فريق فامالياكو مع مضيفه بورتو بنتيجة 2-2، ليرفع بورتو رصيده إلى 73 نقطة في صدارة الترتيب، بفارق 5 نقاط عن سبورتنج لشبونة الوصيف، أما فاماليكاو فلديه 46 نقطة في المركز الخامس.