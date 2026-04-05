فاز فريق سبورتنج براجا على مضيفه موريرنسي بنتيجة 1-0 أمس، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ28 من الدوري البرتغالي لكرة القدم.
ورفع براجا رصيده إلى 49 نقطة في المركز الرابع، أما موريرنسي فلديه 35 نقطة في المركز التاسع.
وفي مباراة أخرى، فاز فريق ألفيركا على مضيفه ريو آفي بنتيجة 2-1، ليرفع ألفيركا رصيده إلى 32 نقطة في المركز العاشر، ليتخطى ريو آفي الذي تراجع للمركز الـ11 وبرصيده 30 نقطة.
وتعادل فريق فامالياكو مع مضيفه بورتو بنتيجة 2-2، ليرفع بورتو رصيده إلى 73 نقطة في صدارة الترتيب، بفارق 5 نقاط عن سبورتنج لشبونة الوصيف، أما فاماليكاو فلديه 46 نقطة في المركز الخامس.
Sporting Braga defeated their host Moreirense 1-0 yesterday, in the 28th round of the Portuguese football league.
Braga raised their points to 49, placing them fourth, while Moreirense has 35 points in ninth place.
In another match, Alverca won against their host Rio Ave with a score of 2-1, bringing Alverca's points to 32 in tenth place, surpassing Rio Ave, which dropped to 11th place with 30 points.
Famalicão drew with their host Porto 2-2, allowing Porto to increase their points to 73 at the top of the table, 5 points ahead of second-placed Sporting Lisbon, while Famalicão has 46 points in fifth place.