Sporting Braga defeated their host Moreirense 1-0 yesterday, in the 28th round of the Portuguese football league.

Braga raised their points to 49, placing them fourth, while Moreirense has 35 points in ninth place.

In another match, Alverca won against their host Rio Ave with a score of 2-1, bringing Alverca's points to 32 in tenth place, surpassing Rio Ave, which dropped to 11th place with 30 points.

Famalicão drew with their host Porto 2-2, allowing Porto to increase their points to 73 at the top of the table, 5 points ahead of second-placed Sporting Lisbon, while Famalicão has 46 points in fifth place.