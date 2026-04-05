اعتمد مجلس الوزراء وثيقة «مسقط» لقواعد حماية الطفل خلال مرحلة التحقيق بدول مجلس التعاون، التي تهدف إلى تعزيز حقوق الطفل وترسيخ الضمانات العدلية في مختلف مراحل التقاضي، بما يضمن حمايته من أي انتهاكات قد تمس سلامته النفسية أو الجسدية. وتتضمن الوثيقة قواعد حاكمة تلتزم دول المجلس بإدراجها في تشريعاتها، مع العمل على رفع مستوى الحماية بشكل دوري، وتوفير الكوادر البشرية المتخصصة، دون الإخلال بأي تشريع وطني يوفر حماية أوسع. كما تؤكد الوثيقة تمتع الطفل بجميع الحقوق المقررة في القوانين المحلية، ووجوب حمايته دون أي تمييز على أساس الجنس أو اللون أو العرق أو الدين أو الأصل الاجتماعي.

وشددت الوثيقة على سرية إجراءات التحقيق مع الأطفال، ومنع الاطلاع عليها لغير المختصين إلا بإذن رسمي، وحظر نشر أو إفشاء أي بيانات شخصية تخص الطفل. كما أكدت ضرورة مراعاة حالته النفسية والجسدية والإدراكية أثناء التحقيق، ومنع استخدام أي أساليب ترهيب أو إكراه أو إغراء للحصول على أقواله، مع توفير بيئة تحقيق مناسبة تراعي حاجاته، وتقليص مدة التحقيق قدر الإمكان وإنجازه في جلسة واحدة، وإطلاع الطفل وذويه على حقوقه ومركزه القانوني بلغة واضحة تتناسب مع مستوى إدراكه.

وتضمنت القواعد حق الطفل في الاستعانة بمحامٍ وتوفير المساعدة القانونية، والاستعانة بمختصين اجتماعيين أو نفسيين عند الحاجة، وإعداد تقارير شاملة عن حالته وسلوكه، إضافة إلى ضرورة الفصل السريع في القضايا التي يكون الطفل طرفاً فيها. وفي حال كان الطفل غير ملمّ باللغة المستخدمة أو من ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة، أوجبت الوثيقة توفير مترجم أو مختص مجاناً، بما يضمن تمكينه من التعبير عن أقواله وحقوقه بشكل كامل.

تسجيل صوتي ومرئي للتحقيقات

نصّت الوثيقة على تمكين والدي الطفل أو من يتولى رعايته من حضور جلسات التحقيق ما لم تقتضِ مصلحة التحقيق خلاف ذلك، وضمان حق الطفل في التواصل مع ذويه في أي وقت، وإبلاغهم بجميع الإجراءات والنتائج المتعلقة بالقضية، وإخطار متولي الرعاية بأي قرارات أو أحكام صادرة بحق الطفل وتمكينه من مباشرة طرق الطعن النظامية. وأجازت القواعد تسجيل التحقيقات صوتياً ومرئياً، وإجراؤها عن بُعد باستخدام وسائل تقنية المعلومات، مع إمكانية الاكتفاء بالتسجيلات بدلاً من حضور الطفل متى كانت مصلحته تقتضي ذلك، بشرط عدم تعريضه لأي أذى نفسي أو جسدي.

وأكدت الوثيقة ضرورة تسليم الطفل بعد التحقيق إلى ولي أمره أو جهة رعاية مختصة، ومراعاة حالته النفسية والجسدية عند اتخاذ أي قرار بالحجز أو التوقيف، مع تخصيص مرافق احتجاز منفصلة تماماً عن سجون البالغين ومهيأة بما يناسب أعمار الأطفال وحاجاتهم الصحية والنفسية. كما ألزمت أعضاء النيابات العامة بإجراء زيارات تفتيشية دورية لهذه المرافق للتحقق من الالتزام بالمعايير، والاستماع للأطفال وتلقي شكاواهم واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لضمان سلامتهم.

مسارات بديلة لمحاكمة الأطفال الجانحين

دعت الوثيقة إلى إنشاء وحدات متخصصة تضم كوادر مؤهلة للتعامل مع الأطفال، تتولى تلقي البلاغات والتحقيق في أي انتهاكات تمس حقوقهم، مع ضمان سرية هوية المبلّغ عند الطلب، والسماح – استثناءً – لأصحاب المهن الخاضعين للسرية المهنية بالإبلاغ عن أي خطر يهدد الطفل أثناء ممارسة عملهم. كما أكدت أهمية تفعيل المسارات البديلة للمحاكمات في قضايا الأطفال الجانحين، مثل الإجراءات الإدارية التوجيهية، والخدمات المجتمعية، وبرامج التأهيل والتدريب، وأنظمة الصلح والعقوبات البديلة، بما يسهم في تقليص إجراءات التحقيق والتقاضي وتحقيق العدالة الناجزة.