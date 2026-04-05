The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is leading significant efforts to mitigate the damage caused by Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries; not only from the material harm of these unjustified and unacceptable attacks but also from the anticipated consequences of war, particularly its impact on the flow of supply chains that provide these countries with their import and export needs, ensuring the continuity of local and Gulf development projects, providing the necessary security for investments, and executing major projects, as well as the details of strategic visions aimed at restructuring the economy in several of these countries.

Saudi security forces have performed admirably by successfully intercepting hundreds of Iranian drones and ballistic missiles, which are no longer limited to targeting what Tehran claims are American interests in the region. However, Iranian attacks have begun to target civilian sites and facilities in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. This behavior is unacceptable and is rejected by international law, as well as the principles of good neighborliness.

This situation is further reinforced by the insistence of the Arab Gulf states that any solution to stop the war against Iran must include a guarantee of a permanent cessation of Iranian attacks, and that these countries should not be penalized for their neutral stance, which they have maintained since the outbreak of the war on February 28, 2026, as well as ensuring freedom of navigation and its security in the Strait of Hormuz. Current developments have led the Arab Gulf states to enhance the search for alternative logistical routes to rely solely on the Strait of Hormuz. This means elevating cooperation among the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to higher levels of guaranteed effectiveness, so that the region continues its vital and strategic role in providing energy, fertilizers, and petrochemicals needed by the world across all its regions. There will come a day when history will record the firmness of the Saudi position and the Saudi efforts aimed at ensuring the security of the region and its vital role for the countries of the world.