تقود المملكة العربية السعودية جهوداً كبيرة للحدِّ من أضرار الاعتداءات التي تشنها إيران على السعودية ودول مجلس التعاون الخليجي؛ ليس من الضرر المادي لتلك الهجمات غير المبررة وغير المقبولة، بل من التبعات المتوقعة للحرب، خصوصاً تأثيرها من حيث انسياب سلاسل الإمداد، التي توفر لتلك الدول حاجتها من الصادرات والواردات، وضمان استمرار مشاريع التنمية المحلية والخليجية، وتوفير الأمان الكافي اللازم للاستثمارات وتنفيذ المشاريع العملاقة، وتفاصيل الرؤى الاستراتيجية الهادفة لإعادة هيكلة الاقتصاد في عدد من تلك الدول.

وأبلت قوات الأمن السعودية بلاءً حسناً بنجاحها في اعتراض مئات المسيّرات والصواريخ البالستية الإيرانية، التي لم تعد تقتصر على استهداف ما تزعم طهران أنها مصالح أمريكية في المنطقة. غير أن الاعتداءات الإيرانية غدت تستهدف أعياناً ومرافق مدنية في دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي. وهو سلوك غير مقبول يرفضه القانون الدولي، وما تقتضيه قواعد حسن الجوار.

ويُعزّز ذلك الوضع تمسُّك دول الخليج العربية بأن يشمل أي حل يوقف الحرب ضد إيران ضمان وقف دائم للاعتداءات الإيرانية، وعدم معاقبة تلك الدول على موقف الحياد الذي ظلت تلتزمه منذ اندلاع الحرب في 28 فبراير 2026، وضمان حرية الملاحة وأمنها في مضيق هرمز. وقد أدت التطورات الراهنة إلى حمل دول الخليج العربية على تعزيز إيجاد سبل لوجستية بديلة للاعتماد على مضيق هرمز وحده. وهو ما يعني الانتقال بالتعاون بين دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي إلى مستويات أعلى مضمونة الفعالية، بحيث تواصل المنطقة دورها الحيوي والاستراتيجي في توفير الطاقة والأسمدة والبتروكيماويات التي يحتاج إليها العالم في جميع أرجائه. وسيأتي يوم يكتب فيه التاريخ صلابة الموقف السعودي، والجهود السعودية الرامية لضمان أمن الإقليم، وموقعه الحيوي لدول العالم.