The Saudi relief aircraft number (83) arrived at Al-Arish International Airport in the Arab Republic of Egypt yesterday, operated by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action, in coordination with the Ministry of Defense and the Saudi Embassy in Cairo.

The aircraft carried large quantities of food baskets, in preparation for their transfer to the affected Palestinian people inside the Gaza Strip.

This shipment is part of the Kingdom's efforts, through the King Salman Center for Relief, to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, to alleviate the severity of the difficult living conditions faced by the region.