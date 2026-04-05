وصلت إلى مطار العريش الدولي في جمهورية مصر العربية أمس الطائرة الإغاثية السعودية رقم (83)، التي يسيّرها مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، بالتنسيق مع وزارة الدفاع وسفارة المملكة في القاهرة.
وحملت الطائرة كميات كبيرة من السلال الغذائية، تمهيدًا لنقلها إلى المتضررين من أبناء الشعب الفلسطيني داخل قطاع غزة.
وتأتي هذه الدفعة ضمن جهود المملكة، عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، في تقديم الدعم الإنساني للشعب الفلسطيني في قطاع غزة، للتخفيف من حدة الظروف المعيشية الصعبة التي يمر بها القطاع.
The Saudi relief aircraft number (83) arrived at Al-Arish International Airport in the Arab Republic of Egypt yesterday, operated by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action, in coordination with the Ministry of Defense and the Saudi Embassy in Cairo.
The aircraft carried large quantities of food baskets, in preparation for their transfer to the affected Palestinian people inside the Gaza Strip.
This shipment is part of the Kingdom's efforts, through the King Salman Center for Relief, to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, to alleviate the severity of the difficult living conditions faced by the region.