وصلت إلى مطار العريش الدولي في جمهورية مصر العربية أمس الطائرة الإغاثية السعودية رقم (83)، التي يسيّرها مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، بالتنسيق مع وزارة الدفاع وسفارة المملكة في القاهرة.

وحملت الطائرة كميات كبيرة من السلال الغذائية، تمهيدًا لنقلها إلى المتضررين من أبناء الشعب الفلسطيني داخل قطاع غزة.

وتأتي هذه الدفعة ضمن جهود المملكة، عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، في تقديم الدعم الإنساني للشعب الفلسطيني في قطاع غزة، للتخفيف من حدة الظروف المعيشية الصعبة التي يمر بها القطاع.