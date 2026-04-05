بدأت الحكومة المصرية، اليوم، تطبيق قرار العمل عن بُعد لجميع العاملين في القطاعين الحكومي والخاص، وذلك ليوم واحد أسبوعياً لمدة شهر.
وكان رئيس مجلس الوزراء المصري، الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي، قد قرر تطبيق نظام العمل عن بُعد اعتباراً من الأحد الأول من شهر أبريل الجاري، على أن يستمر لمدة شهر، مع إمكانية مراجعة القرار وتمديده ليوم إضافي في حال نجاح التجربة.


ترشيد الطاقة


واستثنى قرار مدبولي القطاعات الإنتاجية والخدمية، إلى جانب العاملين في القطاع الصحي وقطاع النقل وقطاعات البنية التحتية، فضلاً عن المدارس والجامعات.
ويأتي القرار في إطار مساعي مصر لترشيد استهلاك الطاقة، في ظل ارتفاع أسعار الوقود عالمياً، بعد أن قفز سعر النفط إلى ما فوق 100 دولار للبرميل، على خلفية الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران، التي اتسع نطاقها ليشمل ضربات صاروخية إيرانية على دول الخليج، إلى جانب اشتعال جبهة لبنان.
ونفذت الحكومة المصرية خطة تشمل إغلاق المحلات التجارية في الساعة الـ9:00 مساءً، وتقليل إضاءة الطرق والشوارع، كما قررت إبطاء جميع المشروعات الكبرى كثيفة استهلاك الوقود لمدة شهرين، مع توجيه فوري بخفض 30% من مخصصات الوقود للسيارات والمركبات الحكومية.