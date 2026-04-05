The Egyptian government has begun today to implement the decision for remote work for all employees in the public and private sectors, for one day a week for a month.

Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly had decided to apply the remote work system starting from the first Sunday of April, to continue for a month, with the possibility of reviewing the decision and extending it for an additional day if the experiment is successful.



Energy Conservation



The Madbouly decision excludes the productive and service sectors, as well as employees in the health sector, transportation sector, and infrastructure sectors, in addition to schools and universities.

This decision comes as part of Egypt's efforts to rationalize energy consumption, amid rising global fuel prices, after the price of oil surged above $100 per barrel, following the American-Israeli war on Iran, which has expanded to include Iranian missile strikes on Gulf countries, along with escalating tensions in Lebanon.

The Egyptian government has implemented a plan that includes closing commercial shops at 9:00 PM, reducing street and road lighting, and has decided to slow down all major fuel-intensive projects for two months, with an immediate directive to reduce fuel allocations for government vehicles by 30%.