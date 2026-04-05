The American Automobile Association (AAA) data showed that the average price of regular gasoline in the United States rose to $4.1 per gallon, an increase of 12 cents compared to the previous week.



According to the data, since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, gasoline prices in America have increased by about 37%, reflecting the impact of regional tensions on the global energy market.



Price differences between states remain significant, with California recording the highest average gasoline price in the country at nearly $5.92 per gallon, while Oklahoma has the lowest at an average of $3.29 per gallon.



Disruption of Hormuz



Analysts believe that the main reason for the sharp rise in fuel prices is the disruption of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the vital waterway that sees about 20% of global oil transport.



The slowdown in oil production in the Middle East has also contributed to pushing prices higher.



Crude oil prices have steadily risen since the beginning of the war at the end of February, with prices exceeding $110 per barrel this week. Part of the price increase is attributed to Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of global oil passes.



High Prices



President Donald Trump recently stated, "America has plenty of gas, and we are not dependent on oil coming from the Strait of Hormuz; we are there to help others, not because we need their oil."



Samantha Gross, an analyst at the Brookings Institution for Energy and Security, emphasized that oil is a globally traded commodity, and that despite the United States being one of the largest producers, it still relies on imports from other countries, adding: "We will have to pay the same high prices that the global market pays."