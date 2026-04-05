أظهرت بيانات الجمعية الأمريكية للسيارات (AAA)، أن متوسط سعر البنزين العادي في الولايات المتحدة ارتفع إلى 4.1 دولار للغالون، بزيادة قدرها 12 سنتاً مقارنة بالأسبوع السابق.


وبحسب البيانات، منذ أن شنّت الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل ضربات على إيران في 28 فبراير الماضي، ارتفعت أسعار البنزين في أمريكا بنحو 37%، ما يعكس تأثير التوترات الإقليمية على سوق الطاقة العالمي.


ولا تزال الفروق بين الولايات ملحوظة، إذ تسجّل كاليفورنيا أعلى متوسط لسعر البنزين في البلاد قرب 5.92 دولار للغالون، بينما تأتي أوكلاهوما في أدنى مستوى بمعدل 3.29 دولار للغالون.


تعطل «هرمز»


ويرى محللون أن السبب الرئيسي للارتفاع الحاد في أسعار الوقود يعود إلى تعطل المرور عبر مضيق هرمز، الممر المائي الحيوي الذي يشهد نحو 20% من نقل النفط العالمي.


كما أسهم تباطؤ إنتاج النفط في الشرق الأوسط في دفع الأسعار للأعلى.


وارتفع سعر النفط الخام بشكل مستمر منذ بداية الحرب نهاية فبراير، مع تجاوز سعر البرميل 110 دولارات هذا الأسبوع، ويرجع جزء من ارتفاع الأسعار إلى سيطرة إيران على مضيق هرمز الذي يمر عبره نحو 20% من النفط العالمي.


أسعار عالية


وقال الرئيس دونالد ترمب، أخيراً: «إن أمريكا تمتلك الكثير من الغاز، ولسنا معتمدين على النفط القادم من مضيق هرمز، نحن هناك لمساعدة الآخرين، وليس لأننا بحاجة إلى نفطهم».


وشددت المحللة سامانثا غروس من معهد بروكينغز للطاقة والأمن على أن النفط سلعة تُتداول عالمياً، وأن الولايات المتحدة رغم كونها من أكبر المنتجين، لا تزال تعتمد على الواردات من دول أخرى، مضيفة: «سنضطر لدفع نفس الأسعار العالية التي تدفعها السوق العالمية».