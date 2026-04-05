احتفل خالد بن محمد سعيد دياب بزواج نجله الشاب يوسف من ابنة عبدالله بن سويلم السميري، وذلك في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمدينة جدة، وسط حضور لفيف من الأهل والأصدقاء.


وشهد الحفل أجواء مفعمة بالفرح والسرور، حيث تبادل الحضور التهاني والتبريكات بهذه المناسبة السعيدة، متمنين للعروسين حياة زوجية مليئة بالمودة والسعادة.