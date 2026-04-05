احتفل خالد بن محمد سعيد دياب بزواج نجله الشاب يوسف من ابنة عبدالله بن سويلم السميري، وذلك في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمدينة جدة، وسط حضور لفيف من الأهل والأصدقاء.
وشهد الحفل أجواء مفعمة بالفرح والسرور، حيث تبادل الحضور التهاني والتبريكات بهذه المناسبة السعيدة، متمنين للعروسين حياة زوجية مليئة بالمودة والسعادة.
Khalid bin Mohammed Saeed Diab celebrated the marriage of his son, the young Yusuf, to the daughter of Abdullah bin Suwailem Al-Sameeri, in one of the wedding halls in the city of Jeddah, with a gathering of family and friends.
The ceremony was filled with joy and happiness, as the attendees exchanged congratulations and best wishes on this happy occasion, wishing the newlyweds a married life full of affection and happiness.