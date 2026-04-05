Khalid bin Mohammed Saeed Diab celebrated the marriage of his son, the young Yusuf, to the daughter of Abdullah bin Suwailem Al-Sameeri, in one of the wedding halls in the city of Jeddah, with a gathering of family and friends.



The ceremony was filled with joy and happiness, as the attendees exchanged congratulations and best wishes on this happy occasion, wishing the newlyweds a married life full of affection and happiness.