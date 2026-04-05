في مشهد يتكرر بصمتٍ صاخب، تكشف منصات التواصل الاجتماعي مفارقة لافتة؛ علاقات تُعرض بوصفها نموذجاً للكمال، ثم تنهار فجأة على ذات المنصات، في تحوّل يثير تساؤلات حول أثر «الاستعراض الرقمي» على استقرار الحياة الزوجية، إذ لم تعد الخصوصية حصناً، بل مادة يومية للتقييم والمقارنة.

حالات مثل نهى النبيل، وملكة كابلي، ونجلاء الودعاني لم تكن مجرد علاقات عادية، بل نماذج مُعلنة للاعتزاز بالشريك؛ حديث متكرر عن الحب، والتفاهم، وطول العِشرة، وتقديم العلاقة بوصفها مثالاً يُحتذى، قبل أن تعصف بها تحولات مفاجئة وضعتها في واجهة الانفصال.

هذا التحول لا يمر كخبر عابر، بل يقرع ناقوساً مقلقاً؛ هل كانت تلك الصورة انعكاساً حقيقياً أم بناءً تجميلياً موجّهاً للجمهور؟ أم أن ضغط الشهرة، وتآكل المساحة الخاصة، وتحوّل العلاقة إلى مادة عرض كان كفيلاً بإشعال ما لم يكن ظاهراً؟