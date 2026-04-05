U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Sunday) the rescue of the second crew member of the American F-15 Eagle fighter jet, just under 3 days after its crash. He stated in a post on his "Truth Social" account that "the pilot's rescue operation was remarkable and complex."

Trump explained that the second pilot, who had been missing, was injured but would be fine. He revealed that the U.S. military sent dozens of armed aircraft to carry out one of the boldest search and rescue operations in American history, affirming that "the two operations demonstrate America's overwhelming superiority in Iranian airspace."