أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الأحد)، إنقاذ ثاني أفراد طاقم المقاتلة الأمريكية إف-15 إيغل، وذلك بعد مرور أقل من 3 أيام على سقوطها، وقال في منشور على حسابه بمنصة «تروث سوشيال» إن «عملية إنقاذ الطيار كانت رائعة ومعقدة».

وأوضح ترمب أن الطيار الثاني الذي كان مفقودا أصيب، لكنه سيكون بخير. وكشف أن الجيش الأمريكي أرسل عشرات الطائرات المسلحة لتنفيذ واحدة من أكثر عمليات البحث والإنقاذ جرأة في تاريخ أمريكا، مؤكداً أن «العمليتين تثبتان التفوق الأمريكي الساحق في الأجواء الإيرانية».