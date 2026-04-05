أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الأحد)، إنقاذ ثاني أفراد طاقم المقاتلة الأمريكية إف-15 إيغل، وذلك بعد مرور أقل من 3 أيام على سقوطها، وقال في منشور على حسابه بمنصة «تروث سوشيال» إن «عملية إنقاذ الطيار كانت رائعة ومعقدة».
وأوضح ترمب أن الطيار الثاني الذي كان مفقودا أصيب، لكنه سيكون بخير. وكشف أن الجيش الأمريكي أرسل عشرات الطائرات المسلحة لتنفيذ واحدة من أكثر عمليات البحث والإنقاذ جرأة في تاريخ أمريكا، مؤكداً أن «العمليتين تثبتان التفوق الأمريكي الساحق في الأجواء الإيرانية».
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Sunday) the rescue of the second crew member of the American F-15 Eagle fighter jet, just under 3 days after its crash. He stated in a post on his "Truth Social" account that "the pilot's rescue operation was remarkable and complex."
Trump explained that the second pilot, who had been missing, was injured but would be fine. He revealed that the U.S. military sent dozens of armed aircraft to carry out one of the boldest search and rescue operations in American history, affirming that "the two operations demonstrate America's overwhelming superiority in Iranian airspace."