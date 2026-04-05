استمراراً للجهود الكبيرة التي يبذلها مشروع «مسام» السعودي لنزع الألغام في اليمن، أعلنت غرفة عمليات المشروع نزع 1231 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة خلال الأسبوع الأول من شهر أبريل الجاري، وذلك في إطار الجهود المستمرة لتأمين المناطق المتضررة.


تفاصيل الألغام المنزوعة


وأكدت الغرفة أن تلك الحصيلة موزعة على 1173 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، و49 لغماً مضاداً للدبابات و9 ألغام مضادة للأفراد، وهو ما يعكس تنوع المخاطر التي تواجهها الفرق الميدانية أثناء عمليات التطهير، مؤكدةً أن فرق المشروع نجحت أيضاً خلال الفترة ذاتها في تطهير مساحة تقدر بـ223,302 متر مربع من الأراضي اليمنية، في خطوة تسهم في تقليل التهديدات المباشرة على حياة المدنيين وفتح المجال أمام استخدام هذه الأراضي مجدداً.


وفي ذات السياق، أكدت الغرفة أن إجمالي ما تم نزعه منذ بداية عمل المشروع في مديرية ميدي بلغ 8330 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة، مؤكدة استمرار الجهود في واحدة من أكثر المناطق تضرراً بالألغام.


ويهدف مشروع «مسام» للحد من مخاطر الألغام ومخلفات الحرب التي لا تزال تشكل تهديداً كبيراً على حياة المدنيين في اليمن.


نزع أكثر من نصف مليون لغم


وأكد مدير عام مشروع مسام أسامة بن يوسف القصيبي أن فرق المشروع تواصل تحقيق تقدم ملموس في إزالة مخلفات الحرب، معلناً نزع كميات كبيرة من الألغام والذخائر غير المنفجرة منذ انطلاقة المشروع في نهاية يونيو 2018.


وأفصح القصيبي عن نجاح المشروع السعودي في انتزاع 552,420 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة منذ بداية المشروع وحتى الـ3 من أبريل الجاري، وذلك ضمن العمليات الميدانية المستمرة لتأمين الأراضي اليمنية، موضحاً أن تلك الحصيلة تشمل 386,140 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، و150,731 لغماً مضاداً للدبابات، إلى جانب 7131 لغماً مضاداً للأفراد و8418 عبوة ناسفة من مختلف المحافظات اليمنية.


وكشف مدير عام «مسام» تطهير المشروع 78,217,892 متراً مربعاً من الأراضي اليمنية التي كانت موبوءة بالألغام والمتفجرات، ما أسهم في تقليل المخاطر على المدنيين وتهيئة البيئة لعودة الحياة الطبيعية.


جهود جبارة في حماية اليمنيين


ولم يقتصر عمل مشروع مسام التابع لمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية على نزع الألغام بل يعمل على تدريب الفرق اليمنية على آلية نزع الألغام وإقامة فعاليات توعوية في المدارس والمناطق الريفية عن مخاطر الألغام وأنواعها وهو ما أسهم في حماية آلاف الأطفال والنساء وعزز الوعي العام لدى الشارع اليمني، كما أن المشروع ساهم في تطبيع الحياة في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية المحررة عبر تأمين الطرق والمزارع والمنازل التي كانت بؤرة للسلاح الفتاك، فضلاً عن مرافئ الصيد والسواحل اليمنية وإعادة الحياة للأرض والأمل للشعب اليمني.