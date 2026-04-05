Continuing the significant efforts made by the Saudi project "Masam" for mine clearance in Yemen, the project's operations room announced the removal of 1,231 mines, unexploded ordnance, and improvised explosive devices during the first week of April, as part of ongoing efforts to secure affected areas.



Details of the Cleared Mines



The operations room confirmed that this total includes 1,173 unexploded ordnance, 49 anti-tank mines, and 9 anti-personnel mines, reflecting the diverse risks faced by field teams during clearance operations. It also confirmed that the project teams succeeded during the same period in clearing an area estimated at 223,302 square meters of Yemeni land, a step that contributes to reducing direct threats to civilian lives and reopening these lands for use.



In the same context, the room confirmed that the total number of mines cleared since the project began in the Midi district has reached 8,330 mines, unexploded ordnance, and improvised explosive devices, affirming the continuation of efforts in one of the most mine-affected areas.



The "Masam" project aims to reduce the risks of mines and war remnants that still pose a significant threat to civilian lives in Yemen.



Clearing More Than Half a Million Mines



The General Director of the Masam project, Osama bin Yusuf Al-Qusaibi, confirmed that the project teams continue to make tangible progress in removing war remnants, announcing the clearance of large quantities of mines and unexploded ordnance since the project's launch at the end of June 2018.



Al-Qusaibi revealed the success of the Saudi project in clearing 552,420 mines, unexploded ordnance, and improvised explosive devices from the start of the project until April 3, as part of ongoing field operations to secure Yemeni lands, explaining that this total includes 386,140 unexploded ordnance, 150,731 anti-tank mines, along with 7,131 anti-personnel mines and 8,418 improvised explosive devices from various Yemeni governorates.



The General Director of "Masam" disclosed that the project has cleared 78,217,892 square meters of Yemeni land that was contaminated with mines and explosives, contributing to reducing risks to civilians and preparing the environment for the return of normal life.



Remarkable Efforts in Protecting Yemenis



The work of the Masam project, which is affiliated with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, is not limited to mine clearance; it also trains Yemeni teams on mine clearance mechanisms and conducts awareness-raising activities in schools and rural areas about the dangers of mines and their types, which has helped protect thousands of children and women and enhanced public awareness among the Yemeni street. Additionally, the project has contributed to normalizing life in various liberated Yemeni governorates by securing roads, farms, and homes that were hotspots for deadly weapons, as well as fishing ports and Yemeni coastlines, restoring life to the land and hope to the Yemeni people.