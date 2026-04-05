استبعد مدرب الهلال «سيموني إنزاغي» ترشحه لخلافة «جينارو غاتوزو» في منصب المدير الفني للمنتخب الإيطالي (الأتزوري) بعد فشل منتخب إيطاليا في التأهل لكأس العالم للمرة الثالثة على التوالي، بعد خسارة صادمة أمام البوسنة والهرسك بركلات الترجيح، في الملحق الأوروبي المؤهل لمونديال 2026، مؤكداً ثقته في قدرة الكرة الإيطالية على النهوض مجدداً والتواجد في المونديال، واصفاً الأجواء في المملكة العربية السعودية بالرائعة من كافة الجوانب، سواء على مستوى نمط الحياة أو البنية التحتية الرياضية والهدوء الذي يحيط بالعمل الفني، حيث يحتل فريق الهلال حالياً المركز الثاني في الدوري بفارق 5 نقاط عن نادي النصر الذي يقوده كريستيانو رونالدو، مع بقاء 7 جولات على النهاية. جاء ذلك خلال تصريحه لصحيفة «ليبرتا»، مشدداً على سعادته بتدريب فريق الهلال واعتزامه إكمال مدة عقده، مدافعاً عن قراره بالانتقال للتدريب في دوري روشن السعودي، موضحاً أن الدوافع لم تكن مالية فحسب، بل رغبة في تجربة بيئية جديدة كلياً، والابتعاد عن الضغوط الهائلة التي عاشها لسنوات في الدوري الإيطالي.


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أبرز ما جاء في تصريحاته:


موقفه الحالي: إنزاغي الذي يشرف حالياً على تدريب نادي الهلال السعودي، ويحتفل اليوم بعيد ميلاده الخمسين، صرح قائلاً: «أشعر بالإطراء لذكر اسمي، لكنني سعيد حيث أنا حالياً، ولا يزال لدي عام آخر في عقدي مع الهلال».


عن إخفاق إيطاليا: أعرب إنزاغي عن حزنه الشديد لفشل إيطاليا في التأهل للمونديال بعد الهزيمة بركلات الترجيح أمام البوسنة والهرسك، وقال: «أنا إيطالي بنسبة 100%، وشقيقي (بيبو) سبق له الفوز بكأس العالم. أنا واثق أن الكرة الإيطالية ستتعافى».


سبب رحيله عن إيطاليا: أوضح إنزاغي أن انتقاله للدوري السعودي لم يكن مادياً فقط، بل كان لرغبته في خوض تجربة جديدة تماماً بعيداً عن الضغوط الكبيرة التي عاشها في إنتر ميلان، واصفاً سنواته مع الإنتر بأنها كانت «مرضية مهنياً ولكنها مرهقة جداً»، وأنه كان يحتاج للانفصال عن تلك الضغوط العالية.