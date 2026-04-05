استبعد مدرب الهلال «سيموني إنزاغي» ترشحه لخلافة «جينارو غاتوزو» في منصب المدير الفني للمنتخب الإيطالي (الأتزوري) بعد فشل منتخب إيطاليا في التأهل لكأس العالم للمرة الثالثة على التوالي، بعد خسارة صادمة أمام البوسنة والهرسك بركلات الترجيح، في الملحق الأوروبي المؤهل لمونديال 2026، مؤكداً ثقته في قدرة الكرة الإيطالية على النهوض مجدداً والتواجد في المونديال، واصفاً الأجواء في المملكة العربية السعودية بالرائعة من كافة الجوانب، سواء على مستوى نمط الحياة أو البنية التحتية الرياضية والهدوء الذي يحيط بالعمل الفني، حيث يحتل فريق الهلال حالياً المركز الثاني في الدوري بفارق 5 نقاط عن نادي النصر الذي يقوده كريستيانو رونالدو، مع بقاء 7 جولات على النهاية. جاء ذلك خلال تصريحه لصحيفة «ليبرتا»، مشدداً على سعادته بتدريب فريق الهلال واعتزامه إكمال مدة عقده، مدافعاً عن قراره بالانتقال للتدريب في دوري روشن السعودي، موضحاً أن الدوافع لم تكن مالية فحسب، بل رغبة في تجربة بيئية جديدة كلياً، والابتعاد عن الضغوط الهائلة التي عاشها لسنوات في الدوري الإيطالي.
*********************
أبرز ما جاء في تصريحاته:
موقفه الحالي: إنزاغي الذي يشرف حالياً على تدريب نادي الهلال السعودي، ويحتفل اليوم بعيد ميلاده الخمسين، صرح قائلاً: «أشعر بالإطراء لذكر اسمي، لكنني سعيد حيث أنا حالياً، ولا يزال لدي عام آخر في عقدي مع الهلال».
عن إخفاق إيطاليا: أعرب إنزاغي عن حزنه الشديد لفشل إيطاليا في التأهل للمونديال بعد الهزيمة بركلات الترجيح أمام البوسنة والهرسك، وقال: «أنا إيطالي بنسبة 100%، وشقيقي (بيبو) سبق له الفوز بكأس العالم. أنا واثق أن الكرة الإيطالية ستتعافى».
سبب رحيله عن إيطاليا: أوضح إنزاغي أن انتقاله للدوري السعودي لم يكن مادياً فقط، بل كان لرغبته في خوض تجربة جديدة تماماً بعيداً عن الضغوط الكبيرة التي عاشها في إنتر ميلان، واصفاً سنواته مع الإنتر بأنها كانت «مرضية مهنياً ولكنها مرهقة جداً»، وأنه كان يحتاج للانفصال عن تلك الضغوط العالية.
Al-Hilal coach "Simone Inzaghi" ruled out his nomination to succeed "Gennaro Gattuso" as the head coach of the Italian national team (Azzurri) after Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup for the third consecutive time, following a shocking loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina in a penalty shootout during the European playoff for the 2026 World Cup. He affirmed his confidence in the ability of Italian football to rise again and be present in the World Cup, describing the atmosphere in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as wonderful in all aspects, whether in terms of lifestyle, sports infrastructure, or the tranquility surrounding the technical work. Currently, Al-Hilal is in second place in the league, five points behind Al-Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, with seven rounds remaining. This came during his statement to the newspaper "Liberta," emphasizing his happiness in coaching Al-Hilal and his intention to complete his contract, defending his decision to move to coach in the Saudi Roshan League, explaining that the motivations were not solely financial, but also a desire to experience a completely new environment and to distance himself from the immense pressures he faced for years in the Italian league.
*********************
Highlights from his statements:
His current position: Inzaghi, who is currently coaching Al-Hilal, and is celebrating his fiftieth birthday today, stated: "I feel flattered to have my name mentioned, but I am happy where I am right now, and I still have another year left on my contract with Al-Hilal."
On Italy's failure: Inzaghi expressed his deep sadness over Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup after the defeat in a penalty shootout against Bosnia and Herzegovina, saying: "I am 100% Italian, and my brother (Pippo) has previously won the World Cup. I am confident that Italian football will recover."
Reason for leaving Italy: Inzaghi clarified that his move to the Saudi league was not just financially motivated, but stemmed from his desire to embark on a completely new experience away from the immense pressures he faced at Inter Milan, describing his years with Inter as "professionally satisfying but very exhausting," and that he needed to separate himself from those high pressures.