Al-Hilal coach "Simone Inzaghi" ruled out his nomination to succeed "Gennaro Gattuso" as the head coach of the Italian national team (Azzurri) after Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup for the third consecutive time, following a shocking loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina in a penalty shootout during the European playoff for the 2026 World Cup. He affirmed his confidence in the ability of Italian football to rise again and be present in the World Cup, describing the atmosphere in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as wonderful in all aspects, whether in terms of lifestyle, sports infrastructure, or the tranquility surrounding the technical work. Currently, Al-Hilal is in second place in the league, five points behind Al-Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, with seven rounds remaining. This came during his statement to the newspaper "Liberta," emphasizing his happiness in coaching Al-Hilal and his intention to complete his contract, defending his decision to move to coach in the Saudi Roshan League, explaining that the motivations were not solely financial, but also a desire to experience a completely new environment and to distance himself from the immense pressures he faced for years in the Italian league.



*********************



Highlights from his statements:



His current position: Inzaghi, who is currently coaching Al-Hilal, and is celebrating his fiftieth birthday today, stated: "I feel flattered to have my name mentioned, but I am happy where I am right now, and I still have another year left on my contract with Al-Hilal."



On Italy's failure: Inzaghi expressed his deep sadness over Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup after the defeat in a penalty shootout against Bosnia and Herzegovina, saying: "I am 100% Italian, and my brother (Pippo) has previously won the World Cup. I am confident that Italian football will recover."



Reason for leaving Italy: Inzaghi clarified that his move to the Saudi league was not just financially motivated, but stemmed from his desire to embark on a completely new experience away from the immense pressures he faced at Inter Milan, describing his years with Inter as "professionally satisfying but very exhausting," and that he needed to separate himself from those high pressures.