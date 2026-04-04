The French government intends to provide loans of up to 50,000 euros ($57,600) to small businesses most affected by rising fuel costs in the transportation, fishing, and agriculture sectors.



These loans will extend over a period of 36 months and will be granted exclusively to companies operating in those sectors that spend at least 5% of their revenues on fuel.



The Ministry of Finance stated in a recent announcement that the funding will be provided through an online platform managed by the public investment bank.



French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has asked ministers to prepare measures to support individuals reliant on cars, following the rise in fuel prices amid the Iran war.



Price Increases



In contrast, opposition deputies, including far-right leader Marine Le Pen, have called for a significant reduction in taxes on gasoline and diesel, accusing the state of benefiting from increased revenues as prices rise.



The Ministry of Finance reported that the small business loans announced on Friday evening will be offered at an interest rate of 3.8% without requiring guarantees from borrowers, with applications starting to be accepted from April 13.



The French government had already announced limited fuel support in sectors including trucking and fishing, alongside expanding energy support programs for low-income households; however, it has so far avoided taking broader and more costly measures, after untargeted spending in 2022 contributed to a widening budget deficit that the country is still struggling to reduce.