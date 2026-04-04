تعتزم حكومة فرنسا تقديم قروض تصل إلى 50 ألف يورو (57.600 دولار) للشركات الصغيرة الأكثر تأثراً بارتفاع تكاليف الوقود في قطاعات النقل والصيد والزراعة.
وتمتد هذه القروض على مدى 36 شهراً، وتُمنح حصراً للشركات العاملة في تلك القطاعات التي تنفق ما لا يقل عن 5% من إيراداتها على الوقود.
وذكرت وزارة المالية، في بيان صدر أخيراً، أن التمويل سيتم عبر منصة إلكترونية يديرها بنك الاستثمار العام.
وطلب رئيس الوزراء الفرنسي سيباستيان ليكورنو من الوزراء، إعداد تدابير لدعم الأفراد المعتمدين على السيارات، عقب صعود أسعار الوقود على خلفية حرب إيران.
ارتفاع الأسعار
في المقابل، دعا نواب المعارضة، بينهم زعيمة اليمين المتطرف مارين لوبان، إلى خفض كبير في الضرائب على البنزين والديزل، متهمين الدولة بالاستفادة من زيادة الإيرادات مع ارتفاع الأسعار.
وأفادت وزارة المالية أن قروض الشركات الصغيرة، التي أُعلن عنها مساء الجمعة، ستُمنح بفائدة 3.8% دون اشتراط ضمانات من المقترضين، مع بدء تلقي طلبات الحصول عليها اعتباراً من 13 أبريل الجاري.
وكانت الحكومة الفرنسية قد أعلنت بالفعل دعماً محدوداً للوقود في قطاعات تشمل النقل بالشاحنات والصيد، إلى جانب توسيع نطاق برامج دعم الطاقة للأسر منخفضة الدخل، إلا أنها تجنبت حتى الآن اتخاذ تدابير أوسع وأكثر كلفة، بعد أن ساهم الإنفاق غير المستهدف في عام 2022 في اتساع عجز الموازنة الذي لا تزال البلاد تكافح لتقليصه.
The French government intends to provide loans of up to 50,000 euros ($57,600) to small businesses most affected by rising fuel costs in the transportation, fishing, and agriculture sectors.
These loans will extend over a period of 36 months and will be granted exclusively to companies operating in those sectors that spend at least 5% of their revenues on fuel.
The Ministry of Finance stated in a recent announcement that the funding will be provided through an online platform managed by the public investment bank.
French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has asked ministers to prepare measures to support individuals reliant on cars, following the rise in fuel prices amid the Iran war.
Price Increases
In contrast, opposition deputies, including far-right leader Marine Le Pen, have called for a significant reduction in taxes on gasoline and diesel, accusing the state of benefiting from increased revenues as prices rise.
The Ministry of Finance reported that the small business loans announced on Friday evening will be offered at an interest rate of 3.8% without requiring guarantees from borrowers, with applications starting to be accepted from April 13.
The French government had already announced limited fuel support in sectors including trucking and fishing, alongside expanding energy support programs for low-income households; however, it has so far avoided taking broader and more costly measures, after untargeted spending in 2022 contributed to a widening budget deficit that the country is still struggling to reduce.