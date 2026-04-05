The current president of the Kuwait Football Association, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yusuf Al-Sabah, announced his candidacy for the presidency of the association for the upcoming term 2026–2030.



Al-Yusuf revealed his electoral list that will participate in the race, which includes a distinguished group of competencies: Mubarak Abdulaziz Al-Anzi as Vice President for Financial and Administrative Affairs, Ayman Al-Husseini as Vice President for Technical Affairs, Fahd Al-Hamlan as a board member, Dr. Ahmad Al-Yusuf as a board member, Majed Al-Anzi as a board member, and Dalaal Yusuf Al-Saqr as a board member for the women's seat.



Al-Yusuf confirmed that the upcoming phase will witness intensive work to achieve further development and advancement of Kuwaiti football, in line with the aspirations of the fans and in accordance with the expectations of the sports community.



He also expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Amir of the country, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and the Government of the State of Kuwait, for their continuous support for Kuwaiti sports and their commitment to its advancement.