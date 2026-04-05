أعلن رئيس الاتحاد الكويتي لكرة القدم الحالي الشيخ أحمد اليوسف الصباح ترشحه لانتخابات رئاسة الاتحاد للدورة القادمة 2026–2030.


وكشف اليوسف قائمته الانتخابية التي ستخوض السباق، والتي تضم مجموعة مميزة من الكفاءات، وهم: مبارك عبدالعزيز العنيزي نائبًا للرئيس للشؤون المالية والإدارية، وأيمن الحسيني نائبًا للرئيس للشؤون الفنية، وفهد الهملان عضوًا بمجلس الإدارة، والدكتور أحمد اليوسف عضوًا بمجلس الإدارة، وماجد العنزي عضوًا بمجلس الإدارة، ودلال يوسف الصقر عضوًا بمجلس الإدارة للمقعد النسائي.


وأكد اليوسف أن المرحلة القادمة ستشهد عملًا مكثفًا من أجل تحقيق مزيد من التطوير والارتقاء بكرة القدم الكويتية، بما ينسجم مع طموحات الجماهير ويواكب تطلعات الشارع الرياضي.


كما عبّر عن خالص شكره وتقديره لأمير البلاد الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح، وولي العهد الشيخ صباح الخالد الحمد الصباح، ولحكومة دولة الكويت، على دعمهم المتواصل للرياضة الكويتية وحرصهم على النهوض بها.