ارتفع عدد أرباب الأسر المستفيدين من برنامج حساب المواطن في شهر يونيو إلى أكثر من مليوني رب أسرة مشكّلين ما نسبته 85%، وبلغ عدد التابعين أكثر من 7.4 مليون مستفيد.


وكان برنامج حساب المواطن أودع، اليوم (الأربعاء)، 3 مليارات ريال مخصّص دعم شهر يونيو للمستفيدين المكتملة طلباتهم، وبلغ عدد المستفيدين المستوفين لمعايير الاستحقاق في الدفعة الـ103 أكثر من 9.8 مليون مستفيد وتابع.


وأفاد مدير عام التواصل لبرنامج حساب المواطن عبدالله الهاجري أن إجمالي ما دفعه البرنامج للمستفيدين منذ انطلاقته أكثر من 280 مليار ريال، منها 2.8 مليار ريال تعويضات عن دفعات سابقة، موضحاً أن 72% من المستفيدين حصلوا على الدعم في هذه الدفعة، وبلغ متوسط دعم الأسرة الواحدة 1,470 ريالاً.