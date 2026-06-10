The number of heads of households benefiting from the Citizen Account Program in June rose to more than two million, constituting 85%, and the number of dependents exceeded 7.4 million beneficiaries.



The Citizen Account Program deposited today (Wednesday) 3 billion riyals allocated for the support of June for the beneficiaries whose applications were completed. The number of beneficiaries meeting the eligibility criteria in the 103rd batch exceeded 9.8 million beneficiaries and dependents.



The Director General of Communication for the Citizen Account Program, Abdullah Al-Hajri, stated that the total amount paid by the program to beneficiaries since its launch has exceeded 280 billion riyals, including 2.8 billion riyals in compensation for previous payments, noting that 72% of beneficiaries received support in this batch, and the average support per household was 1,470 riyals.