أعلنت تايلند رفع أسعار الديزل بمقدار 2.80 بات للتر الواحد، ابتداءً من اليوم، نتيجة خفض الدعم الحكومي المخصص للوقود.


وجاء هذا الارتفاع بعد قرار لجنة إدارة صندوق وقود النفط الحكومي تقليص دعم الصندوق لأسعار الديزل بمقدار 2.61 بات للتر، إذ انخفض الدعم من 20.71 بات إلى 18.10 بات للتر بالنسبة لديزل (بي 7)، ومن 22.22 بات إلى 19.61 بات للتر بالنسبة لديزل (بي 20).


السعر الجديد


وسيتم تفعيل السعر الجديد لديزل (بي 7) ليصبح 50.54 بات للتر بدلاً من 47.74 بات، بينما سيرتفع سعر ديزل (بي 20) من 42.74 بات إلى 45.54 بات للتر.


وتأتي هذه الأسعار خاصة بالعاصمة بانكوك ولا تشمل الضرائب المحلية، في حين تقرر الإبقاء على أسعار البنزين دون أي تغيير.


وكانت وزارة الطاقة التايلندية قد أعلنت في وقت سابق أنها ستعيد حساب تكاليف تكرير وتسويق النفط بحلول 6 أبريل الجاري، كجزء من جهود الحكومة للسيطرة على ارتفاع أسعار الوقود، حسب تصريح وزير المالية إكنيتي نيتيثانبراباس أخيراً.


تأثير الزيادة


وأوضح وزير المالية أن هذه الحسابات الجديدة ستعرض على مجلس الوزراء، ومن المتوقع أن تؤدي إلى خفض أسعار الطاقة، كما تم تعيين إكنيتي رئيساً للجنة جديدة لمراجعة هيكل تكاليف الوقود وآليات التسعير.


وأشار الوزير إلى أن الحسابات الحالية المتعلقة بالتكرير قد تكون مرتفعة، ما يجعل أسعار المضخة للمستهلكين أعلى من اللازم.


وطلبت الحكومة من وزارة الطاقة إعادة حساب تكاليف التكرير والتسويق المناسبة، والتحقق من تأثير الزيادة المرتبطة بالحرب، ووضع آلية لضمان خفض التكاليف.


وأعلن رئيس الوزراء أنوتين تشارنفيراكول أن الحكومة ستدرس جميع الإجراءات الممكنة لتخفيف عبء ارتفاع أسعار النفط على المواطنين، مع ضمان وجود آليات لمنع تخزين الوقود أو المضاربة به.