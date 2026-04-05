Thailand has announced an increase in diesel prices by 2.80 baht per liter, starting today, due to a reduction in government subsidies allocated for fuel.



This increase follows the decision of the government oil fund management committee to reduce the fund's support for diesel prices by 2.61 baht per liter, as the subsidy decreased from 20.71 baht to 18.10 baht per liter for diesel (B7), and from 22.22 baht to 19.61 baht per liter for diesel (B20).



The new price



The new price for diesel (B7) will be activated at 50.54 baht per liter instead of 47.74 baht, while the price of diesel (B20) will rise from 42.74 baht to 45.54 baht per liter.



These prices are specific to the capital, Bangkok, and do not include local taxes, while it has been decided to keep gasoline prices unchanged.



The Thai Ministry of Energy had previously announced that it would recalculate the costs of refining and marketing oil by April 6, as part of the government's efforts to control rising fuel prices, according to a recent statement by Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith.



Impact of the increase



The Finance Minister explained that these new calculations will be presented to the Cabinet, and are expected to lead to a reduction in energy prices. Arkhom has also been appointed as the head of a new committee to review the structure of fuel costs and pricing mechanisms.



The minister indicated that the current refining calculations may be inflated, causing pump prices for consumers to be higher than necessary.



The government has requested the Ministry of Energy to recalculate appropriate refining and marketing costs, assess the impact of the increase related to the war, and establish a mechanism to ensure cost reductions.



Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced that the government will consider all possible measures to alleviate the burden of rising oil prices on citizens, while ensuring mechanisms are in place to prevent fuel hoarding or speculation.