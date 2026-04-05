أعلن الفنان المصري محمد رمضان التحضير لدويتو غنائي مع المطرب الألباني Noizy، ونشر صوراً من رحلته إلى ألبانيا على حسابه في «إنستغرام».
جولة ألبانيا
شارك رمضان متابعيه عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام» لقطات من جولته في ألبانيا، وظهر خلال تجوله في عدد من الطرق، موثقاً تفاصيل الرحلة التي يقضيها حالياً خارج مصر.
وكشف تحضيره لدويتو غنائي يجمعه بالمطرب الألباني، دون الإعلان عن موعد طرح العمل أو تفاصيله الكاملة، ما يشير إلى مشروع فني جديد يجري الإعداد له خلال هذه الزيارة.
سيارات فارهة
وأظهرت الصور التي نشرها رمضان أجواء الرحلة، وظهر جواره عدد من السيارات الفارهة من طرازي لامبورجيني وفيراري، في مشاهد عكست كواليس تحركاته خلال الفترة الحالية.
The Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan announced the preparation for a musical duet with the Albanian singer Noizy, and shared photos from his trip to Albania on his Instagram account.
Albania Tour
Ramadan shared with his followers on Instagram clips from his tour in Albania, showcasing his journey through various roads and documenting the details of his trip currently outside Egypt.
He revealed his preparation for a musical duet with the Albanian singer, without announcing the release date or full details, indicating a new artistic project being developed during this visit.
Luxury Cars
The photos shared by Ramadan displayed the atmosphere of the trip, featuring several luxury cars from Lamborghini and Ferrari, in scenes that reflected the behind-the-scenes of his movements during this period.