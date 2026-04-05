أعلن الفنان المصري محمد رمضان التحضير لدويتو غنائي مع المطرب الألباني Noizy، ونشر صوراً من رحلته إلى ألبانيا على حسابه في «إنستغرام».

جولة ألبانيا

شارك رمضان متابعيه عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام» لقطات من جولته في ألبانيا، وظهر خلال تجوله في عدد من الطرق، موثقاً تفاصيل الرحلة التي يقضيها حالياً خارج مصر.

وكشف تحضيره لدويتو غنائي يجمعه بالمطرب الألباني، دون الإعلان عن موعد طرح العمل أو تفاصيله الكاملة، ما يشير إلى مشروع فني جديد يجري الإعداد له خلال هذه الزيارة.

سيارات فارهة

وأظهرت الصور التي نشرها رمضان أجواء الرحلة، وظهر جواره عدد من السيارات الفارهة من طرازي لامبورجيني وفيراري، في مشاهد عكست كواليس تحركاته خلال الفترة الحالية.