The Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan announced the preparation for a musical duet with the Albanian singer Noizy, and shared photos from his trip to Albania on his Instagram account.

Albania Tour

Ramadan shared with his followers on Instagram clips from his tour in Albania, showcasing his journey through various roads and documenting the details of his trip currently outside Egypt.

He revealed his preparation for a musical duet with the Albanian singer, without announcing the release date or full details, indicating a new artistic project being developed during this visit.

Luxury Cars

The photos shared by Ramadan displayed the atmosphere of the trip, featuring several luxury cars from Lamborghini and Ferrari, in scenes that reflected the behind-the-scenes of his movements during this period.