لقي الشاعر المصري محمد أبو العزايم مصرعه في حادثة دراجة نارية تابعة لإحدى شركات النقل، لكنه تنبأ بموته في اللحظات الأخيرة وهو على السرير الأبيض في المستشفى، وطلب الاتصال بوالدته ليودعها بشكل مؤلم.
أنا أموت
وكشفت الطبيبة النفسية الدكتورة منى قابيل، التي ربطتها معرفة وثيقة بالراحل على المستوى الإنساني، في منشور مطول عبر صفحتها بموقع «فيسبوك»، تفاصيل الرحيل المؤثر للشاعر الذي تواصل معها في تلك اللحظات ليخبرها بكلمة قاطعة: «أنا أموت».
وقالت منى قابيل: «مساء الأربعاء الماضي، عند الثامنة والنصف تقريبًا، كان كل شيء يبدو عاديًا، محمد كان على دراجة نارية خلف السائق، عائدًا من عمله كطبيب صيدلي، ثم في لحظة واحدة انقلب المشهد، حادثة عابرة في نظر المارة، لكنها كانت النهاية التي لم نكن مستعدين لها».
وأضافت: «وصلت سيارة الإسعاف سريعًا وحملتهما، محمد لا يزال حيًا، أنفاسه ضعيفة لكنها موجودة، في المستشفى بدا الأمر بسيطًا لمن ينظر من الخارج، لكن النزيف الداخلي كان يعمل في صمت من الداخل، حتى أخذه بهدوء قاس في نفس الليلة، دون أن يترك لنا فرصة لنقول له كلمة أخيرة أو نتمسك بيده أكثر».
ودَّع والدته
وتابعت: «شعر أن موعد الفراق قد حان وأخبرني يوم الاثنين الماضي بأنه راحل، حاولت أن أخفف الأمر لكني صدَّقتُ حدسه الذي لم يكذب مطلقًا، حدسه الذي دفعه للاتصال بوالدته ليودعها ويوصيها خيرًا بنفسها».
ووثقت الطبيبة شهادتها حوله كشاعر وكإنسان، قائلة: «لم يكن مجرد صديق، كان أخًا حقيقيًا، إنسانًا بقلب أخضر، لم يكن هشًا، كان شديد الحساسية، يرى ما لا يراه الآخرون ويتألم له، يمر بنوبات اكتئاب كأي إنسان، لكن جرحه الأعمق كان في ظلم أقرب المقربين، وفي خيباته في أشخاص كان يعتقد أنهم سند».
صوت حقيقي
وأضافت: «لم يكن شاعرًا عابرًا، كان صوتًا حقيقيًا، وجعًا صادقًا يمشي بيننا، ومحاولة مستمرة لفهم العالم دون أن يفسده».
وختمت شهادتها قائلة: «مع السلامة يا محمد، كنت تمشي بخفة من يعرف أن الكلمات أثقل من الجبال، وتخبئ في جيبك قصائد لم تُكتب بعد، تخاف عليها من عيون لا ترى سوى الحبر وتنسى القلب الذي ينزف تحته».
واشتُهر الشاعر محمد أبو العزايم باللغة العذبة والقصيدة الوجدانية التي تحرّك المشاعر في بساطة ودهشة دون مبالغات، ومن أبرز أعماله ديوان «عند احمرار المواقيت».
The Egyptian poet Mohamed Abu Al-Azaim lost his life in a motorcycle accident involving a transportation company, but he predicted his death in the final moments while on the hospital bed, and he requested to call his mother to bid her a painful farewell.
I Am Dying
The psychiatrist Dr. Mona Qabeel, who had a close personal connection with the late poet, revealed in a lengthy post on her Facebook page the poignant details of the poet's departure, as he communicated with her in those moments to tell her a decisive word: "I am dying."
Dr. Mona Qabeel said: "Last Wednesday evening, at around eight-thirty, everything seemed normal. Mohamed was on a motorcycle behind the driver, returning from his work as a pharmacist, then in a single moment, the scene flipped. It was an accident that seemed trivial to passersby, but it was the end we were not prepared for."
She added: "The ambulance arrived quickly and took him; Mohamed was still alive, his breaths were weak but present. In the hospital, it seemed simple to those looking from the outside, but the internal bleeding was silently working from within, until it took him away quietly that same night, without leaving us a chance to say a final word or hold his hand longer."
He Bid Farewell to His Mother
She continued: "He felt that the time for parting had come and told me last Monday that he was leaving. I tried to ease the situation, but I believed his intuition, which never lied. His intuition led him to call his mother to bid her farewell and advise her to take care of herself."
The doctor documented her testimony about him as a poet and a human being, saying: "He was not just a friend; he was a true brother, a person with a green heart. He was not fragile; he was highly sensitive, seeing what others do not see and feeling pain for it. He went through bouts of depression like any human, but his deepest wound was in the injustice of those closest to him, and in his disappointments with people he thought would support him."
A True Voice
She added: "He was not a passing poet; he was a true voice, a sincere pain walking among us, and a continuous attempt to understand the world without corrupting it."
She concluded her testimony by saying: "Goodbye, Mohamed. You walked lightly as someone who knows that words are heavier than mountains, hiding in your pocket unwritten poems, fearing for them from eyes that see only ink and forget the heart that bleeds beneath."
The poet Mohamed Abu Al-Azaim was known for his sweet language and emotional poetry that stirs feelings with simplicity and wonder without exaggeration, and among his most notable works is the collection "When the Times Turn Red."