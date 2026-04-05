The Egyptian poet Mohamed Abu Al-Azaim lost his life in a motorcycle accident involving a transportation company, but he predicted his death in the final moments while on the hospital bed, and he requested to call his mother to bid her a painful farewell.

I Am Dying

The psychiatrist Dr. Mona Qabeel, who had a close personal connection with the late poet, revealed in a lengthy post on her Facebook page the poignant details of the poet's departure, as he communicated with her in those moments to tell her a decisive word: "I am dying."

Dr. Mona Qabeel said: "Last Wednesday evening, at around eight-thirty, everything seemed normal. Mohamed was on a motorcycle behind the driver, returning from his work as a pharmacist, then in a single moment, the scene flipped. It was an accident that seemed trivial to passersby, but it was the end we were not prepared for."

She added: "The ambulance arrived quickly and took him; Mohamed was still alive, his breaths were weak but present. In the hospital, it seemed simple to those looking from the outside, but the internal bleeding was silently working from within, until it took him away quietly that same night, without leaving us a chance to say a final word or hold his hand longer."

He Bid Farewell to His Mother

She continued: "He felt that the time for parting had come and told me last Monday that he was leaving. I tried to ease the situation, but I believed his intuition, which never lied. His intuition led him to call his mother to bid her farewell and advise her to take care of herself."

The doctor documented her testimony about him as a poet and a human being, saying: "He was not just a friend; he was a true brother, a person with a green heart. He was not fragile; he was highly sensitive, seeing what others do not see and feeling pain for it. He went through bouts of depression like any human, but his deepest wound was in the injustice of those closest to him, and in his disappointments with people he thought would support him."

A True Voice

She added: "He was not a passing poet; he was a true voice, a sincere pain walking among us, and a continuous attempt to understand the world without corrupting it."

She concluded her testimony by saying: "Goodbye, Mohamed. You walked lightly as someone who knows that words are heavier than mountains, hiding in your pocket unwritten poems, fearing for them from eyes that see only ink and forget the heart that bleeds beneath."

The poet Mohamed Abu Al-Azaim was known for his sweet language and emotional poetry that stirs feelings with simplicity and wonder without exaggeration, and among his most notable works is the collection "When the Times Turn Red."