لقي الشاعر المصري محمد أبو العزايم مصرعه في حادثة دراجة نارية تابعة لإحدى شركات النقل، لكنه تنبأ بموته في اللحظات الأخيرة وهو على السرير الأبيض في المستشفى، وطلب الاتصال بوالدته ليودعها بشكل مؤلم.

أنا أموت

وكشفت الطبيبة النفسية الدكتورة منى قابيل، التي ربطتها معرفة وثيقة بالراحل على المستوى الإنساني، في منشور مطول عبر صفحتها بموقع «فيسبوك»، تفاصيل الرحيل المؤثر للشاعر الذي تواصل معها في تلك اللحظات ليخبرها بكلمة قاطعة: «أنا أموت».

وقالت منى قابيل: «مساء الأربعاء الماضي، عند الثامنة والنصف تقريبًا، كان كل شيء يبدو عاديًا، محمد كان على دراجة نارية خلف السائق، عائدًا من عمله كطبيب صيدلي، ثم في لحظة واحدة انقلب المشهد، حادثة عابرة في نظر المارة، لكنها كانت النهاية التي لم نكن مستعدين لها».

وأضافت: «وصلت سيارة الإسعاف سريعًا وحملتهما، محمد لا يزال حيًا، أنفاسه ضعيفة لكنها موجودة، في المستشفى بدا الأمر بسيطًا لمن ينظر من الخارج، لكن النزيف الداخلي كان يعمل في صمت من الداخل، حتى أخذه بهدوء قاس في نفس الليلة، دون أن يترك لنا فرصة لنقول له كلمة أخيرة أو نتمسك بيده أكثر».

ودَّع والدته

وتابعت: «شعر أن موعد الفراق قد حان وأخبرني يوم الاثنين الماضي بأنه راحل، حاولت أن أخفف الأمر لكني صدَّقتُ حدسه الذي لم يكذب مطلقًا، حدسه الذي دفعه للاتصال بوالدته ليودعها ويوصيها خيرًا بنفسها».

ووثقت الطبيبة شهادتها حوله كشاعر وكإنسان، قائلة: «لم يكن مجرد صديق، كان أخًا حقيقيًا، إنسانًا بقلب أخضر، لم يكن هشًا، كان شديد الحساسية، يرى ما لا يراه الآخرون ويتألم له، يمر بنوبات اكتئاب كأي إنسان، لكن جرحه الأعمق كان في ظلم أقرب المقربين، وفي خيباته في أشخاص كان يعتقد أنهم سند».

صوت حقيقي

وأضافت: «لم يكن شاعرًا عابرًا، كان صوتًا حقيقيًا، وجعًا صادقًا يمشي بيننا، ومحاولة مستمرة لفهم العالم دون أن يفسده».

وختمت شهادتها قائلة: «مع السلامة يا محمد، كنت تمشي بخفة من يعرف أن الكلمات أثقل من الجبال، وتخبئ في جيبك قصائد لم تُكتب بعد، تخاف عليها من عيون لا ترى سوى الحبر وتنسى القلب الذي ينزف تحته».

واشتُهر الشاعر محمد أبو العزايم باللغة العذبة والقصيدة الوجدانية التي تحرّك المشاعر في بساطة ودهشة دون مبالغات، ومن أبرز أعماله ديوان «عند احمرار المواقيت».