The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Saudi Arabia's condemnation and strong denunciation of the brutal Iranian attacks and the blatant violations of the sovereignty of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, the sisterly State of Kuwait, and the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; considering them a threat to the security and safety of the territories of the sisterly countries and their airspaces.

The ministry stated in a statement: "The Kingdom affirms that the continuation of these attacks threatens regional and international security, and undermines efforts aimed at de-escalation and restoring security and stability in the region."

The Kingdom reaffirmed its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and its support for all measures taken by the sisterly countries to protect their sovereignty, security, stability, and the safety of their citizens and residents on their territories.