أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة السعودية واستنكارها بأشد العبارات الاعتداءات الإيرانية الغاشمة والانتهاكات السافرة لسيادة كلٍّ من مملكة البحرين الشقيقة، ودولة الكويت الشقيقة، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية الشقيقة؛ بصفتها تهديداً لأمن وسلامة أراضي الدول الشقيقة ومجالاتها الجوية.

وقالت الوزارة في بيان لها: «إن المملكة تؤكد أن استمرار هذه الاعتداءات يهدد الأمن الإقليمي والدولي، ويقوّض الجهود الرامية إلى خفض التصعيد واستعادة الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة».

وأكدت المملكة تضامنها الكامل مع مملكة البحرين ودولة الكويت والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، ودعمها لكل ما تتخذه الدول الشقيقة من إجراءات لحماية سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها وسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها.