أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة السعودية واستنكارها بأشد العبارات الاعتداءات الإيرانية الغاشمة والانتهاكات السافرة لسيادة كلٍّ من مملكة البحرين الشقيقة، ودولة الكويت الشقيقة، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية الشقيقة؛ بصفتها تهديداً لأمن وسلامة أراضي الدول الشقيقة ومجالاتها الجوية.
وقالت الوزارة في بيان لها: «إن المملكة تؤكد أن استمرار هذه الاعتداءات يهدد الأمن الإقليمي والدولي، ويقوّض الجهود الرامية إلى خفض التصعيد واستعادة الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة».
وأكدت المملكة تضامنها الكامل مع مملكة البحرين ودولة الكويت والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، ودعمها لكل ما تتخذه الدول الشقيقة من إجراءات لحماية سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها وسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Saudi Arabia's condemnation and strong denunciation of the brutal Iranian attacks and the blatant violations of the sovereignty of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, the sisterly State of Kuwait, and the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; considering them a threat to the security and safety of the territories of the sisterly countries and their airspaces.
The ministry stated in a statement: "The Kingdom affirms that the continuation of these attacks threatens regional and international security, and undermines efforts aimed at de-escalation and restoring security and stability in the region."
The Kingdom reaffirmed its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and its support for all measures taken by the sisterly countries to protect their sovereignty, security, stability, and the safety of their citizens and residents on their territories.