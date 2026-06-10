أعلنت وزارة التجارة حجب متجر إلكتروني متخصص في بيع الأجهزة المنزلية الكهربائية والإلكترونية، بعد ثبوت مخالفته نظام التجارة الإلكترونية ولائحته التنفيذية، وذلك لعدم التزامه بتسليم المنتجات للمستهلكين خلال المدد المتفق عليها، وعدم الاستجابة لطلبات فسخ العقود واسترداد المبالغ المدفوعة.
وأوضحت الوزارة أنها رصدت عددًا من المخالفات، وألزمت المتجر بمعالجة جميع الطلبات والشكاوى، وإعادة حقوق المستهلكين، وتسليم المنتجات وفق العقود المبرمة.
وثبت للوزارة عدم تسليم المنتجات للمستهلكين بعد إتمام عمليات الدفع خلال المدة المحددة تعاقديًا، إلى جانب انقطاع الشركة عن الرد على استفسارات المستهلكين وطلبات فسخ العقود واسترداد المبالغ.
واشتملت المخالفات على عدم إشعار المستهلكين بأي تأخير متوقع أو صعوبات قد تؤثر في تنفيذ العقود أو تسليم المنتجات، وعدم اشتمال الفواتير على البيانات الإلزامية.
وأكدت الوزارة استمرارها في متابعة التزام المتاجر الإلكترونية بأحكام نظام التجارة الإلكترونية ولائحته التنفيذية، واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحق المخالفين، مشيرة إلى أن العقوبات تصل إلى غرامة قدرها مليون ريال، وحجب أو إغلاق المتجر الإلكتروني، والمنع من مزاولة النشاط.