The Ministry of Commerce announced the suspension of an online store specializing in the sale of electrical and electronic household appliances, after it was found to be in violation of the e-commerce system and its executive regulations, due to its failure to deliver products to consumers within the agreed timeframes, and its lack of response to requests for contract termination and refunds.

The ministry clarified that it had detected several violations, and required the store to address all requests and complaints, restore consumers' rights, and deliver products according to the signed contracts.

It was confirmed to the ministry that the products were not delivered to consumers after the payment processes were completed within the contractually specified period, in addition to the company's failure to respond to consumer inquiries and requests for contract termination and refunds.

The violations included the failure to notify consumers of any expected delays or difficulties that could affect the execution of contracts or the delivery of products, and the invoices lacking mandatory information.

The ministry affirmed its continued monitoring of the compliance of online stores with the provisions of the e-commerce system and its executive regulations, and taking legal action against violators, noting that penalties can reach a fine of up to one million riyals, suspension or closure of the online store, and prohibition from conducting business.