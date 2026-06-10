أعلنت وزارة التجارة حجب متجر إلكتروني متخصص في بيع الأجهزة المنزلية الكهربائية والإلكترونية، بعد ثبوت مخالفته نظام التجارة الإلكترونية ولائحته التنفيذية، وذلك لعدم التزامه بتسليم المنتجات للمستهلكين خلال المدد المتفق عليها، وعدم الاستجابة لطلبات فسخ العقود واسترداد المبالغ المدفوعة.
وأوضحت الوزارة أنها رصدت عددًا من المخالفات، وألزمت المتجر بمعالجة جميع الطلبات والشكاوى، وإعادة حقوق المستهلكين، وتسليم المنتجات وفق العقود المبرمة.
وثبت للوزارة عدم تسليم المنتجات للمستهلكين بعد إتمام عمليات الدفع خلال المدة المحددة تعاقديًا، إلى جانب انقطاع الشركة عن الرد على استفسارات المستهلكين وطلبات فسخ العقود واسترداد المبالغ.
واشتملت المخالفات على عدم إشعار المستهلكين بأي تأخير متوقع أو صعوبات قد تؤثر في تنفيذ العقود أو تسليم المنتجات، وعدم اشتمال الفواتير على البيانات الإلزامية.
وأكدت الوزارة استمرارها في متابعة التزام المتاجر الإلكترونية بأحكام نظام التجارة الإلكترونية ولائحته التنفيذية، واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحق المخالفين، مشيرة إلى أن العقوبات تصل إلى غرامة قدرها مليون ريال، وحجب أو إغلاق المتجر الإلكتروني، والمنع من مزاولة النشاط.
حجب متجر خالف نظام التجارة الإلكترونية
أعلنت وزارة التجارة حجب متجر إلكتروني متخصص في بيع الأجهزة المنزلية الكهربائية والإلكترونية، بعد ثبوت مخالفته نظام التجارة الإلكترونية ولائحته التنفيذية، وذلك لعدم التزامه بتسليم المنتجات للمستهلكين خلال المدد المتفق عليها، وعدم الاستجابة لطلبات فسخ العقود واسترداد المبالغ المدفوعة.
The Ministry of Commerce announced the suspension of an online store specializing in the sale of electrical and electronic household appliances, after it was found to be in violation of the e-commerce system and its executive regulations, due to its failure to deliver products to consumers within the agreed timeframes, and its lack of response to requests for contract termination and refunds.
The ministry clarified that it had detected several violations, and required the store to address all requests and complaints, restore consumers' rights, and deliver products according to the signed contracts.
It was confirmed to the ministry that the products were not delivered to consumers after the payment processes were completed within the contractually specified period, in addition to the company's failure to respond to consumer inquiries and requests for contract termination and refunds.
The violations included the failure to notify consumers of any expected delays or difficulties that could affect the execution of contracts or the delivery of products, and the invoices lacking mandatory information.
The ministry affirmed its continued monitoring of the compliance of online stores with the provisions of the e-commerce system and its executive regulations, and taking legal action against violators, noting that penalties can reach a fine of up to one million riyals, suspension or closure of the online store, and prohibition from conducting business.