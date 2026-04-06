The 34th edition of the Tanzania International Quran Competition concluded today, which was sponsored and supported by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance. It was organized by the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in the United Republic of Tanzania, with the participation of (26) contestants representing (26) countries from around the world, at the national stadium in the capital, Dar es Salaam, amidst a large audience exceeding (60) thousand people.

The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh – in a speech delivered on his behalf by the advisor at the Ministry's Islamic Affairs Agency, Muhammad bin Abdul Wahid Al Arifi – stated that holding this blessed Quranic competition reaffirms the Kingdom's role in fulfilling its Islamic message, building bridges of friendship and cooperation with the brothers in the United Republic of Tanzania, and working side by side to present this competition at the honorable level that everyone witnesses today - thanks to Allah.

The Minister of Islamic Affairs and Dawah reviewed the efforts of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs in serving the Quran through multiple avenues, including supporting international Quran competitions, supervising the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Quran, and implementing Dawah and educational programs that enhance the care for the Book of Allah and contribute to spreading its teachings and values across the globe.

The Minister of Islamic Affairs and Dawah emphasized that the Kingdom, under its wise leadership, seeks to strengthen the connection of Muslims with the Book of their Almighty Lord, which is a way of life and the salvation of humanity. He praised the deep historical relations between the two brotherly countries and the cooperation in scientific, cultural, and Dawah fields, including organizing international Quran competitions, highlighting the role of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in enhancing cooperation for all that serves the Islamic community.

Following that, the Imam of the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Badr bin Muhammad Al-Turki, the guest of honor of the competition, delivered a speech in which he highlighted the great virtue of the Holy Quran and its status in the lives of Muslims, praising the distinguished level exhibited by the contestants and what they reflect in terms of care for the Book of Allah in terms of memorization, recitation, and mastery.

He also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the leadership of the Kingdom for the great care it provides for the Book of Allah and the continuous support for Quran competitions and programs in various countries around the world, also valuing the efforts of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs and Dawah in supporting these Quranic initiatives and enhancing their global presence.

The Minister of Energy in Zanzibar, Suleiman Masoudi, in a speech delivered during the ceremony, stated that this competition represents a model of fruitful Islamic cooperation in serving the Holy Quran, expressing his gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its continuous support for Quranic activities in the United Republic of Tanzania.

Speakers and participants in the ceremony praised the distinguished organization of the competition and the meticulous preparation and comprehensive arrangements that contributed to the success of its events and presented it in a manner befitting the status of the Holy Quran and its people, affirming that the large audience reflects the significance of this award in the hearts of Muslims.

For their part, participants in the final qualifiers noted the interest of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its wise leadership in the Book of Allah and the care for its memorizers, affirming that its support for this competition and other Quranic programs reflects its constant keenness to serve Islam and Muslims, encourage youth to memorize the Holy Quran, and promote the noble Islamic values and spread the teachings of the Book of Allah around the world.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Minister of Energy in Zanzibar, Suleiman Masoudi, and the advisor at the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Muhammad bin Abdul Wahid Al Arifi, honored the top three winners of the award in the adult and youth categories, amidst a distinctive celebratory atmosphere.