اختُتمت اليوم فعاليات مسابقة جائزة تنزانيا الدولية للقرآن الكريم في نسختها الـ34، التي حظيت برعاية ودعم المملكة العربية السعودية ممثلةً بوزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد، ونظمها المجلس الأعلى للشؤون الإسلامية في جمهورية تنزانيا المتحدة، بمشاركة (26) متسابقاً يمثلون (26) دولة من مختلف دول العالم، في الملعب الوطني بالعاصمة دار السلام، وسط حضور جماهيري كبير تجاوز (60) ألف شخص.

وأوضح وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد الشيخ الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ – في كلمةٍ نقلها نيابةً عنه المستشار بوكالة الوزارة للشؤون الإسلامية محمد بن عبدالواحد العريفي – أن إقامة هذه المسابقة القرآنية المباركة تأتي تأكيداً لدور المملكة في أداء رسالتها الإسلامية، ومد جسور الصداقة والتعاون مع الأشقاء في جمهورية تنزانيا المتحدة، والعمل جنباً إلى جنب لإظهار هذه المسابقة بالمستوى المشرّف الذي يشاهده الجميع اليوم -ولله الحمد-.

واستعرض وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة جهود وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية، في خدمة القرآن الكريم عبر مسارات متعددة، شملت دعم المسابقات القرآنية الدولية، والإشراف على مجمع الملك فهد لطباعة المصحف الشريف، وتنفيذ البرامج الدعوية والتعليمية التي تعزز العناية بكتاب الله، وتسهم في نشر تعاليمه وقيمه السمحة في مختلف أنحاء العالم.

ونوّه وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد إلى أن المملكة، بقيادتها الرشيدة، تسعى لتعزيز ارتباط المسلمين بكتاب ربهم العزيز، الذي هو منهج حياة وصلاح البشرية، مشيداً بعمق العلاقات التاريخية بين البلدين الشقيقين، والتعاون في المجالات العلمية والثقافية والدعوية، ومنها تنظيم فعاليات المسابقات القرآنية الدولية، منوهاً بدور المجلس الأعلى للشؤون الإسلامية في تعزيز التعاون لكل ما يخدم المجتمع الإسلامي.

عقب ذلك ألقى إمام المسجد الحرام الشيخ بدر بن محمد التركي، ضيف شرف المسابقة، كلمةً بيّن فيها عظيم فضل القرآن الكريم ومكانته في حياة المسلمين، مشيداً بالمستوى المتميز الذي ظهر به المتسابقون، وما يعكسونه من عنايةٍ بكتاب الله حفظاً وتلاوةً وإتقاناً.

كما أعرب عن شكره وتقديره لقيادة المملكة على ما توليه من عناية كبيرة بكتاب الله، ودعمٍ متواصل للمسابقات والبرامج القرآنية في مختلف دول العالم، مثمناً كذلك جهود وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد في دعم هذه المبادرات القرآنية وتعزيز حضورها عالمياً.

وأوضح وزير الطاقة في زنجبار سليمان مسعودي في كلمةٍ ألقاها خلال الحفل أن هذه المسابقة تمثل نموذجاً للتعاون الإسلامي المثمر في خدمة القرآن الكريم، معرباً عن شكره وتقديره للمملكة العربية السعودية على دعمها المستمر للمناشط القرآنية في جمهورية تنزانيا.

وقد أشاد المتحدثون والمشاركون في الحفل بالتنظيم المتميز للمسابقة، وما حظيت به من إعدادٍ دقيق وترتيباتٍ متكاملة أسهمت في إنجاح فعالياتها وإظهارها بصورةٍ مشرفة تليق بمكانة القرآن الكريم وأهله، مؤكدين أن الحضور الجماهيري الكبير يعكس مكانة هذه الجائزة في قلوب المسلمين.

ومن جهتهم نوّه المشاركون في التصفيات النهائية باهتمام المملكة العربية السعودية وقيادتها الرشيدة بكتاب الله ورعاية حفظته، مؤكدين أن دعمها لهذه المسابقة وغيرها من البرامج القرآنية يعكس حرصها الدائم على خدمة الإسلام والمسلمين، وتشجيع الشباب على حفظ القرآن الكريم وتعزيز القيم الإسلامية السمحة ونشر تعاليم كتاب الله في مختلف أنحاء العالم.

وفي ختام الحفل، كرّم وزير الطاقة في زنجبار سليمان مسعودي، والمستشار بوزارة الشؤون الإسلامية محمد بن عبدالواحد العريفي، الفائزين بالجائزة الثلاثة الأوائل في فرعي الكبار والصغار، وسط أجواءٍ احتفالية مميزة.