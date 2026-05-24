The Ministry of Interior announced that the Hajj security forces apprehended a foreigner and (7) citizens at the entrances of the holy city of Mecca for violating Hajj regulations and instructions by transporting (18) violators who do not have permits to perform Hajj.

The "Interior" issued administrative decisions through seasonal administrative committees, which included financial fines of up to (100,000) riyals against the transporters and anyone involved in their violations, as well as imprisonment, public shaming, and financial fines of up to (20,000) riyals against the transported individuals for attempting to perform Hajj without a permit. Additionally, the deportation of the foreigners and banning them from entering the Kingdom for (10) years after the punishment is served, along with the demand for the confiscation of vehicles used in transporting the violators through legal means.

The Ministry of Interior called on all citizens and expatriates to adhere to and comply with the Hajj regulations and instructions.