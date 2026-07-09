أطلق أمير منطقة جازان رئيس اللجنة الإشرافية للمكتب الإستراتيجي لتطوير المنطقة الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز مشروع «الفواكه الاستوائية والبيوت المحمية» بالمنطقة، باستثمارات تتجاوز 600 مليون ريال، بحضور نائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، ونائب وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة المهندس منصور بن هلال المشيطي، ومساعد وزير الاستثمار الدكتور عبدالله بن علي الدبيخي، والسفير الهولندي هانز بيتر فان دير فوده، وعدد من المستثمرين المحليين والدوليين، وممثلي الجهات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص.

وأكد أمير منطقة جازان رئيس اللجنة الإشرافية للمكتب الإستراتيجي، بهذه المناسبة، أن المشروع يأتي امتداداً لجهود المكتب الإستراتيجي في تمكين واستقطاب الاستثمارات النوعية، وتعزيز التنمية المستدامة، والاستفادة من المقومات الزراعية التي تزخر بها المنطقة، بما يدعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تنويع الاقتصاد، وتعزيز الأمن الغذائي، ورفع مساهمة القطاع الزراعي في التنمية الاقتصادية.

ويُعد المشروع أحد أكبر مشاريع الزراعة المحمية في المنطقة، ويُنفذ بالشراكة مع إحدى الشركات الهولندية العالمية الرائدة في تقنيات البيوت المحمية والزراعة الذكية، بهدف نقل الخبرات العالمية وتطبيق أحدث التقنيات الزراعية في السوق المحلي.

ويأتي المشروع في إطار جهود المكتب الإستراتيجي لتطوير منطقة جازان لتمكين الشراكات الاستثمارية النوعية، واستقطاب الخبرات العالمية إلى المنطقة، بما يسهم في تطوير القطاع الزراعي ورفع كفاءته وتعزيز تنافسيته.

وتبلغ المساحة الإجمالية للمشروع مليون متر مربع، تشمل 500 ألف متر مربع للبيوت المحمية عالية التقنية، و500 ألف متر مربع مخصصة لإنتاج الفواكه الاستوائية، بما يعزز استثمار المقومات الزراعية التي تتميز بها منطقة جازان.

وسيسهم المشروع في توفير أكثر من 2000 فرصة عمل، إلى جانب تحفيز الاستثمارات في سلاسل القيمة الزراعية، بما يعزز النمو الاقتصادي ويرفع تنافسية القطاع الزراعي في منطقة جازان.

ويعتمد المشروع على أنظمة متقدمة للزراعة المحمية، تشمل حلولاً ذكية لإدارة المناخ داخل البيوت المحمية، وأنظمة ري مغلقة وتقنيات لإعادة تدوير المياه، بما يسهم في خفض استهلاك المياه بنسبة تصل إلى 75% ورفع كفاءة استخدام الموارد الطبيعية وفق مبادئ الاستدامة.