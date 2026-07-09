The Emir of Jazan Region, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee for the Strategic Office for Regional Development, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, launched the "Tropical Fruits and Greenhouses" project in the region, with investments exceeding 600 million riyals, in the presence of his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, the Deputy Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Engineer Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mushaite, the Assistant Minister of Investment, Dr. Abdullah bin Ali Al-Dubikhi, the Dutch Ambassador Hans Peter van der Voude, and a number of local and international investors, as well as representatives from government entities and the private sector.

The Emir of Jazan Region, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee for the Strategic Office, confirmed on this occasion that the project is an extension of the Strategic Office's efforts to enable and attract quality investments, enhance sustainable development, and benefit from the agricultural resources abundant in the region, supporting the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in diversifying the economy, enhancing food security, and increasing the agricultural sector's contribution to economic development.

The project is considered one of the largest protected agriculture projects in the region and is being implemented in partnership with a leading Dutch global company in greenhouse technologies and smart agriculture, aiming to transfer global expertise and apply the latest agricultural technologies in the local market.

The project comes as part of the Strategic Office's efforts to develop the Jazan Region to enable quality investment partnerships and attract global expertise to the area, contributing to the development of the agricultural sector, enhancing its efficiency, and boosting its competitiveness.

The total area of the project is one million square meters, including 500,000 square meters for high-tech greenhouses and 500,000 square meters dedicated to the production of tropical fruits, enhancing the investment in the agricultural resources that characterize the Jazan Region.

The project will contribute to providing more than 2,000 job opportunities, in addition to stimulating investments in agricultural value chains, which will enhance economic growth and increase the competitiveness of the agricultural sector in the Jazan Region.

The project relies on advanced systems for protected agriculture, including smart solutions for climate management within greenhouses, closed irrigation systems, and water recycling technologies, contributing to reducing water consumption by up to 75% and increasing the efficiency of natural resource use in accordance with sustainability principles.