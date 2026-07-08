U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the memorandum of understanding signed with Iran has ended. Trump said at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (on Wednesday): "I don't want to deal with them (the Iranians), they are sick." He confirmed that the U.S. military launched "significant strikes" against Iran last night. He reiterated that he is not satisfied with NATO's position regarding Greenland and the Iran war.



Trump revealed that he ordered Treasury Secretary Scott Pruitt to cut all trade relations with Spain, describing Madrid as a "bad partner" in NATO.



Trump expressed his "dissatisfaction with the alliance's position on Greenland and Iran." He was speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte ahead of a NATO summit in Ankara.



The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned in a statement the "blatant American violation" of the temporary agreement. It claimed that "the violation of arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz and the ongoing Israeli strikes in Lebanon render the temporary agreement ineffective."



For her part, EU foreign policy chief Kaia Kallas confirmed that Iran's attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait are unacceptable. She stated that the exchange of fire between the U.S. and Iran complicates the already tense negotiations.



An American official told the Wall Street Journal that the United States launched strikes on Iran because Tehran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz "were deemed unacceptable and warranted a firm response." He added that the U.S. "will continue to negotiate with Iran in pursuit of a final agreement."



The European Aviation Safety Agency stated on Wednesday that the conflict zone notice for Iranian airspace is in effect until August 31. The agency added: "Airline operators should not operate flights within Iranian airspace at all altitudes and flight levels."



The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry expressed Kuwait's condemnation and denunciation, in the strongest terms, of the repeated Iranian attacks on Kuwait, the latest of which occurred this morning. It stated that these attacks are a "blatant violation of its sovereignty, a direct threat to its security and stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents, as well as a serious violation of international law and the United Nations Charter and Security Council Resolution 2817."



The ministry reaffirmed that "the continuation of these brazen attacks, at a time when regional and international efforts to de-escalate are underway, constitutes a systematic undermining of efforts to reduce tensions, and disregards the international will supporting this path." The ministry emphasized that the security of Kuwait, its sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents "is a red line that cannot be crossed." It reiterated Kuwait's right to take all necessary measures to preserve its sovereignty and protect its security and stability.