أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن مذكرة التفاهم الموقعة مع إيران انتهت. وقال ترمب في مؤتمر صحفي مع الأمين العام لحلف الناتو مارك روتة (اليوم الأربعاء): «لا أريد التعامل معهم (الإيرانيون)، إنهم مرضى». وأكّد أن الجيش الأمريكي شنَّ «هجمات كبيرة» ضد إيران الليلة الماضية.
واعتبر ترمب أن التعامل مع إيران "مضيعة للوقت"، وقال إن الولايات المتحدة "تضيع وقتها في التفاوض مع إيران"، معرباً عن رغبته في "إنجاز أعمالنا" بدلاً من مواصلة المسار الدبلوماسي.
وأضاف: "علينا استئصال سرطانهم، وهل تعرفون ماذا تفعلون؟ عليكم استئصال السرطان مبكراً. هكذا أنظر إلى الأمر".
وجدد قوله بأنه ليس راضياً عن موقف حلف الناتو بشأن جزيرة جرينلاند وحرب إيران.وكشف ترمب أنه أمر وزير الخزانة سكوت بيسنت بقطع جميع العلاقات التجارية مع إسبانيا، واصفاً مدريد بأنها «شريك سيئ» في حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو).
وعبّر ترمب عن «عدم رضاه عن موقف الحلف بشأن جرينلاند وإيران». وكان ترمب يتحدث وإلى جانبه الأمين العام للحلف مارك روته قبيل انعقاد قمة للحلف في أنقرة.
فيما نددت الخارجية الإيرانية في بيان بـ«الانتهاك الأمريكي الصارخ» للاتفاق المؤقت. وزعمت أن «انتهاك الترتيبات في مضيق هرمز واستمرار الضربات الإسرائيلية في لبنان يجعلان الاتفاق المؤقت غير فعال».
من جانبها، أكدت مسؤولة السياسة الخارجية بالاتحاد الأوروبي كايا كالاس أن هجمات إيران على البحرين والكويت غير مقبولة. وقالت إن تبادل إطلاق النار بين أمريكا وإيران يزيد تعقيد المحادثات المتوترة أصلاً.
وأفاد مسؤول أمريكي لـ(وول ستريت جورنال) بأن الولايات المتحدة شنّت ضربات على إيران لأن تصرفات طهران في مضيق هرمز «اعتُبرت غير مقبولة وتستوجب رداً حازماً». وأضاف أن الولايات المتحدة «ستواصل التفاوض مع إيران سعياً للتوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي».
فيما ذكرت وكالة سلامة الطيران الأوروبية، الأربعاء، أن نشرة منطقة الصراع الخاصة بالمجال الجوي الإيراني سارية حتى 31 أغسطس القادم. وأضافت الوكالة: «على مشغلي الخطوط الجوية عدم تسيير رحلات داخل المجال الإيراني على جميع ارتفاعات ومستويات الطيران».
وأعربت وزارة الخارجية الكويتية عن إدانة دولة الكويت واستنكارها وبأشد العبارات، تكرار الاعتداءات الإيرانية الآثمة على دولة الكويت، التي كان آخرها صباح اليوم الأربعاء. وقالت إن هذه الاعتداءات هي «انتهاك صارخ لسيادتها، وتهديد مباشر لأمنها واستقرارها ولسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها، وانتهاك جسيم لقواعد القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة وقرار مجلس الأمن رقم 2817».
وجددت التأكيد أن «مواصلة هذه الاعتداءات السافرة، في الوقت الذي تمضي فيه الجهود الإقليمية والدولية الرامية إلى التهدئة، تشكّل تقويضاً ممنهجاً لجهود خفض التصعيد، وتضرب بالإرادة الدولية الداعمة لهذا المسار عرض الحائط». وشددت الوزارة على أن أمن الكويت وسيادتها وسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أرضها «خط أحمر لا يمكن المساس به». وجددت التأكيد على احتفاظ الكويت بحقها الأصيل والمشروع في اتخاذ كافة الإجراءات اللازمة لصون سيادتها، وحماية أمنها واستقرارها.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the memorandum of understanding signed with Iran has ended. Trump said at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (on Wednesday): "I don't want to deal with them (the Iranians), they are sick." He confirmed that the U.S. military launched "significant strikes" against Iran last night. He reiterated that he is not satisfied with NATO's position regarding Greenland and the Iran war.
Trump revealed that he ordered Treasury Secretary Scott Pruitt to cut all trade relations with Spain, describing Madrid as a "bad partner" in NATO.
Trump expressed his "dissatisfaction with the alliance's position on Greenland and Iran." He was speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte ahead of a NATO summit in Ankara.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned in a statement the "blatant American violation" of the temporary agreement. It claimed that "the violation of arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz and the ongoing Israeli strikes in Lebanon render the temporary agreement ineffective."
For her part, EU foreign policy chief Kaia Kallas confirmed that Iran's attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait are unacceptable. She stated that the exchange of fire between the U.S. and Iran complicates the already tense negotiations.
An American official told the Wall Street Journal that the United States launched strikes on Iran because Tehran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz "were deemed unacceptable and warranted a firm response." He added that the U.S. "will continue to negotiate with Iran in pursuit of a final agreement."
The European Aviation Safety Agency stated on Wednesday that the conflict zone notice for Iranian airspace is in effect until August 31. The agency added: "Airline operators should not operate flights within Iranian airspace at all altitudes and flight levels."
The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry expressed Kuwait's condemnation and denunciation, in the strongest terms, of the repeated Iranian attacks on Kuwait, the latest of which occurred this morning. It stated that these attacks are a "blatant violation of its sovereignty, a direct threat to its security and stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents, as well as a serious violation of international law and the United Nations Charter and Security Council Resolution 2817."
The ministry reaffirmed that "the continuation of these brazen attacks, at a time when regional and international efforts to de-escalate are underway, constitutes a systematic undermining of efforts to reduce tensions, and disregards the international will supporting this path." The ministry emphasized that the security of Kuwait, its sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents "is a red line that cannot be crossed." It reiterated Kuwait's right to take all necessary measures to preserve its sovereignty and protect its security and stability.