أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن مذكرة التفاهم الموقعة مع إيران انتهت. وقال ترمب في مؤتمر صحفي مع الأمين العام لحلف الناتو مارك روتة (اليوم الأربعاء): «لا أريد التعامل معهم (الإيرانيون)، إنهم مرضى». وأكّد أن الجيش الأمريكي شنَّ «هجمات كبيرة» ضد إيران الليلة الماضية.

واعتبر ترمب أن التعامل مع إيران "مضيعة للوقت"، وقال إن الولايات المتحدة "تضيع وقتها في التفاوض مع إيران"، معرباً عن رغبته في "إنجاز أعمالنا" بدلاً من مواصلة المسار الدبلوماسي.

وأضاف: "علينا استئصال سرطانهم، وهل تعرفون ماذا تفعلون؟ عليكم استئصال السرطان مبكراً. هكذا أنظر إلى الأمر".

وجدد قوله بأنه ليس راضياً عن موقف حلف الناتو بشأن جزيرة جرينلاند وحرب إيران.وكشف ترمب أنه أمر وزير الخزانة سكوت بيسنت بقطع جميع العلاقات التجارية مع إسبانيا، واصفاً مدريد بأنها «شريك سيئ» في حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو).


وعبّر ترمب عن «عدم رضاه عن موقف الحلف بشأن جرينلاند وإيران». وكان ترمب يتحدث وإلى جانبه الأمين العام للحلف مارك روته قبيل انعقاد قمة للحلف في أنقرة.


فيما نددت الخارجية الإيرانية في بيان بـ«الانتهاك الأمريكي الصارخ» للاتفاق المؤقت. وزعمت أن «انتهاك الترتيبات في مضيق هرمز واستمرار الضربات الإسرائيلية في لبنان يجعلان الاتفاق المؤقت غير فعال».


من جانبها، أكدت مسؤولة السياسة الخارجية بالاتحاد الأوروبي كايا كالاس أن هجمات إيران على البحرين والكويت غير مقبولة. وقالت إن تبادل إطلاق النار بين أمريكا وإيران يزيد تعقيد المحادثات المتوترة أصلاً.


وأفاد مسؤول أمريكي لـ(وول ستريت جورنال) بأن الولايات المتحدة شنّت ضربات على إيران لأن تصرفات طهران في مضيق هرمز «اعتُبرت غير مقبولة وتستوجب رداً حازماً». وأضاف أن الولايات المتحدة «ستواصل التفاوض مع إيران سعياً للتوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي».


فيما ذكرت وكالة سلامة الطيران الأوروبية، الأربعاء، أن نشرة منطقة الصراع الخاصة بالمجال الجوي الإيراني سارية حتى 31 أغسطس القادم. وأضافت الوكالة: «على مشغلي الخطوط الجوية عدم تسيير رحلات داخل المجال الإيراني على جميع ارتفاعات ومستويات الطيران».


وأعربت وزارة الخارجية الكويتية عن إدانة دولة الكويت واستنكارها وبأشد العبارات، تكرار الاعتداءات الإيرانية الآثمة على دولة الكويت، التي كان آخرها صباح اليوم الأربعاء. وقالت إن هذه الاعتداءات هي «انتهاك صارخ لسيادتها، وتهديد مباشر لأمنها واستقرارها ولسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها، وانتهاك جسيم لقواعد القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة وقرار مجلس الأمن رقم 2817».


وجددت التأكيد أن «مواصلة هذه الاعتداءات السافرة، في الوقت الذي تمضي فيه الجهود الإقليمية والدولية الرامية إلى التهدئة، تشكّل تقويضاً ممنهجاً لجهود خفض التصعيد، وتضرب بالإرادة الدولية الداعمة لهذا المسار عرض الحائط». وشددت الوزارة على أن أمن الكويت وسيادتها وسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أرضها «خط أحمر لا يمكن المساس به». وجددت التأكيد على احتفاظ الكويت بحقها الأصيل والمشروع في اتخاذ كافة الإجراءات اللازمة لصون سيادتها، وحماية أمنها واستقرارها.