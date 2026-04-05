فاز فريق رين خارج أرضه على بريست بنتيجة 4-3 أمس، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ28 من الدوري الفرنسي لكرة القدم.

ورفع رين رصيده إلى 27 نقطة في المركز السادس، ويتساوى مؤقتاً مع ليون وليل صاحبي المركزين الرابع والخامس توالياً، في المقابل تجمد رصيد بريست عند 36 نقطة في المركز الـ11، بعدما تلقى خسارته الثالثة على التوالي.

وفي مباراة أخرى، خسر فريق لانس خارج أرضه بنتيجة 0-3 أمام ليل، ليتجمد رصيد لانس عند 59 نقطة في المركز الثاني، في المقابل رفع ليل رصيده إلى 50 نقطة ويقفز للمركز الثالث.