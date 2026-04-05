The Rennes team won away against Brest with a score of 4-3 yesterday, in the 28th round of the French football league.

Rennes raised its tally to 27 points in sixth place, temporarily tying with Lyon and Lille, who occupy the fourth and fifth places respectively. Meanwhile, Brest's score remained at 36 points in 11th place, after suffering its third consecutive defeat.

In another match, Lens lost away with a score of 0-3 against Lille, leaving Lens with 59 points in second place, while Lille increased its tally to 50 points and jumped to third place.