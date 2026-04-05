اكتفى الرياض وضيفه الشباب بالتعادل بهدف لكل منهما في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية بالرياض، ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ27 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


بدأ الشباب اللقاء مسيطراً على الملعب وسط تراجع الرياض، ومن مجهود فردي أكثر من رائع استطاع عبدالرزاق حمدالله أن يتلاعب بدفاع الرياض وسدد كرة قوية تصدى لها الحارس بوريان، لكن الكرة عادت لحمدالله ليسددها في المرمى هدفاً للشباب (د:34)، وقبل نهاية الشوط الأول احتسب الحكم فيصل البلوي ركلة جزاء للرياض تقدم لها البرتغالي توزي وسددها بنجاح هدف تعادل للرياض (د:45).


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الشباب التعادل التاسع ويصل للنقطة الـ30 في المركز الـ12، فيما حقق الرياض التعادل الثامن ووصل للنقطة الـ20 في المركز الـ16.