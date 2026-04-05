Riyadh and its guest Al-Shabab settled for a draw with one goal each in the match that took place at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, as part of the 27th round of the Saudi Pro League.



Al-Shabab started the match dominating the field while Riyadh retreated. Through an impressive individual effort, Abdulrazak Hamdallah managed to outmaneuver Riyadh's defense and fired a powerful shot that was saved by goalkeeper Boryan. However, the ball returned to Hamdallah, who scored it into the net, giving Al-Shabab the lead (34’). Just before the end of the first half, referee Faisal Al-Balawi awarded a penalty to Riyadh, which Portuguese player Tzaviz successfully converted to equalize for Riyadh (45’).



With this result, Al-Shabab achieves its ninth draw and reaches 30 points in 12th place, while Riyadh achieves its eighth draw and reaches 20 points in 16th place.