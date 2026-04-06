انفرد إنتر ميلان بصدارة الدوري الإيطالي بعد فوزه القوي على ضيفه روما بخمسة أهداف لهدفين، في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب جوزيبي مياتزا، ضمن لقاءات الجولة 31 من الدوري الإيطالي.


شهد اللقاء بداية قوية لإنتر ميلان الذي أحرز الهدف الأول في الدقيقة الأولى من عمر اللقاء عن طريق مهاجمه الأرجنتيني لاوتارو مارتينيز (د:1)، وقبل نهاية الشوط الأول أدرك روما التعادل بواسطة جيانلوكا مانشيني (د:40)، ولكن سرعان ما عاد الإنتر للتقدم جدداً بهدف هاكان أوغلو (د:45+2).


وفي الشوط الثاني، هيمن إنتر ميلان على مجريات اللقاء وعاد الأرجنتيني لاوتارو مارتينيز لهز الشباك بتسجيله الهدف الشخصي الثاني له والثالث لفريقه (د:52)، ومن ضربة رأسية أضاف ماركوس تورام الهدف الرابع (د:55)، ومن مجهود فردي أكثر من رائع أحرز نيكولو باريلا الهدف الخامس للإنتر (د:63)، وتمكن روما من تقليص النتيجة بتسجيله الهدف الثاني عن طريق لورينزو بيليغريني (د:70)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز إنتر ميلان بخمسة أهداف لهدفين.


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الإنتر فوزه الـ23 ويصل للنقطة الـ72 متصدراً جدول الترتيب بفارق 9 نقاط عن وصيفه ميلان الذي سيواجه ثالث الدوري نابولي في قمة الجولة عند الساعة 9:45 من مساء اليوم (الإثنين).