Inter Milan took the lead in the Italian league after their strong victory over their guest Roma, with a score of five goals to two, in the match held at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, as part of the 31st round of the Italian league.



The match witnessed a strong start from Inter Milan, who scored the first goal in the very first minute of the game through their Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez (1'), and before the end of the first half, Roma equalized with a goal from Gianluca Mancini (40'), but Inter quickly regained the lead with a goal from Hakan Çalhanoğlu (45+2).



In the second half, Inter Milan dominated the match, and Lautaro Martinez returned to the scoresheet by netting his second goal and the third for his team (52'). Marcos Thuram added the fourth goal with a header (55'), and with an outstanding individual effort, Nicolo Barella scored the fifth goal for Inter (63'). Roma managed to reduce the deficit by scoring their second goal through Lorenzo Pellegrini (70'), ending the match with Inter Milan winning five goals to two.



With this result, Inter achieves their 23rd victory and reaches 72 points, leading the standings by 9 points over second-placed Milan, who will face third-placed Napoli in a top match at 9:45 PM tonight (Monday).