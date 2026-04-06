انفرد إنتر ميلان بصدارة الدوري الإيطالي بعد فوزه القوي على ضيفه روما بخمسة أهداف لهدفين، في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب جوزيبي مياتزا، ضمن لقاءات الجولة 31 من الدوري الإيطالي.
شهد اللقاء بداية قوية لإنتر ميلان الذي أحرز الهدف الأول في الدقيقة الأولى من عمر اللقاء عن طريق مهاجمه الأرجنتيني لاوتارو مارتينيز (د:1)، وقبل نهاية الشوط الأول أدرك روما التعادل بواسطة جيانلوكا مانشيني (د:40)، ولكن سرعان ما عاد الإنتر للتقدم جدداً بهدف هاكان أوغلو (د:45+2).
وفي الشوط الثاني، هيمن إنتر ميلان على مجريات اللقاء وعاد الأرجنتيني لاوتارو مارتينيز لهز الشباك بتسجيله الهدف الشخصي الثاني له والثالث لفريقه (د:52)، ومن ضربة رأسية أضاف ماركوس تورام الهدف الرابع (د:55)، ومن مجهود فردي أكثر من رائع أحرز نيكولو باريلا الهدف الخامس للإنتر (د:63)، وتمكن روما من تقليص النتيجة بتسجيله الهدف الثاني عن طريق لورينزو بيليغريني (د:70)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز إنتر ميلان بخمسة أهداف لهدفين.
وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الإنتر فوزه الـ23 ويصل للنقطة الـ72 متصدراً جدول الترتيب بفارق 9 نقاط عن وصيفه ميلان الذي سيواجه ثالث الدوري نابولي في قمة الجولة عند الساعة 9:45 من مساء اليوم (الإثنين).
Inter Milan took the lead in the Italian league after their strong victory over their guest Roma, with a score of five goals to two, in the match held at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, as part of the 31st round of the Italian league.
The match witnessed a strong start from Inter Milan, who scored the first goal in the very first minute of the game through their Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez (1'), and before the end of the first half, Roma equalized with a goal from Gianluca Mancini (40'), but Inter quickly regained the lead with a goal from Hakan Çalhanoğlu (45+2).
In the second half, Inter Milan dominated the match, and Lautaro Martinez returned to the scoresheet by netting his second goal and the third for his team (52'). Marcos Thuram added the fourth goal with a header (55'), and with an outstanding individual effort, Nicolo Barella scored the fifth goal for Inter (63'). Roma managed to reduce the deficit by scoring their second goal through Lorenzo Pellegrini (70'), ending the match with Inter Milan winning five goals to two.
With this result, Inter achieves their 23rd victory and reaches 72 points, leading the standings by 9 points over second-placed Milan, who will face third-placed Napoli in a top match at 9:45 PM tonight (Monday).