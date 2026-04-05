قلب الاتفاق تأخره أمام ضيفه وجاره القادسية لفوز مثير بثلاثة أهداف لهدفين في «ديربي الشرقية» الذي جمع بينهما على استاد إيجو بنادي الاتفاق ـ ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ27 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
شهد اللقاء بداية قوية للقادسية الباحث عن النقاط الثلاث لمواصلة منافسته على صدارة الدوري وتمكن من إحراز هدف التقدم عن طريق هدافه جوليان كينيونيس (د:33)، ولكن بعد دقيقتين فقط تحصل زميله محمد أبو الشامات على بطاقة حمراء مباشرة بعد اعتدائه على لاعب الاتفاق أوندريج دودا (د:35)، ليستغل الاتفاق النقص العددي للقادسية ويدرك التعادل قبل نهاية الشوط الأول عن طريق مدافعه جاك هندري (د:40)، وفي الشوط الثاني ضاعف موسى ديمبيلي النتيجة للاتفاق بإحرازه الهدف الثاني (د:47)، ومن نقطة الجزاء أحرز جورجينيو فينالدوم الهدف الثالث للاتفاق (د:74)، وقلص الهداف جوليان كينيونيس النتيجة بتسجيله الهدف الشخصي الثاني له ولفريقه القادسية (د:88)، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع تمكن قائد القادسية ناتشو فيرنانديز من تسجيل الهدف الثالث والتعادل لفريقه القادسية، لكن بعد العودة لتقنية الفيديو ألغى الحكم اليوناني أناستاسيوس الهدف لوجود خطأ ومنح البطاقة الحمراء للاعب القادسية جاستون ألفاريز، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الاتفاق بثلاثة أهداف لهدفين.
وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الاتفاق فوزه الـ12 ويصل للنقطة الـ42 في المركز السابع، فيما تلقى القادسية الخسارة الثالثة وتجمد رصيده عند 60 نقطة في المركز الرابع.
Al-Ettifaq turned around its deficit against its guest and neighbor Al-Qadisiyah with an exciting victory of three goals to two in the "Eastern Derby" that brought them together at the Ego Stadium of Al-Ettifaq, as part of the matches of the 27th round of the Roshen Saudi Pro League.
The match witnessed a strong start from Al-Qadisiyah, who were seeking three points to continue their competition for the top of the league, and they managed to score the opening goal through their top scorer Julian Quinones (D:33). However, just two minutes later, his teammate Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat received a direct red card after assaulting Al-Ettifaq player Ondrej Duda (D:35). Al-Ettifaq took advantage of Al-Qadisiyah's numerical disadvantage and equalized before the end of the first half through their defender Jack Hendry (D:40). In the second half, Moussa Dembélé doubled the score for Al-Ettifaq by scoring the second goal (D:47), and from the penalty spot, Georginio Wijnaldum scored the third goal for Al-Ettifaq (D:74). Top scorer Julian Quinones reduced the score by netting his second goal for himself and his team Al-Qadisiyah (D:88). In stoppage time, Al-Qadisiyah's captain Nacho Fernandez managed to score the third goal and equalize for his team, but after reviewing the video technology, the Greek referee Anastasios disallowed the goal for a foul and issued a red card to Al-Qadisiyah player Gaston Alvarez, ending the match with Al-Ettifaq winning three goals to two.
With this result, Al-Ettifaq achieves its 12th victory and reaches 42 points in seventh place, while Al-Qadisiyah suffers its third loss, remaining at 60 points in fourth place.