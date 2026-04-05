قلب الاتفاق تأخره أمام ضيفه وجاره القادسية لفوز مثير بثلاثة أهداف لهدفين في «ديربي الشرقية» الذي جمع بينهما على استاد إيجو بنادي الاتفاق ـ ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ27 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


شهد اللقاء بداية قوية للقادسية الباحث عن النقاط الثلاث لمواصلة منافسته على صدارة الدوري وتمكن من إحراز هدف التقدم عن طريق هدافه جوليان كينيونيس (د:33)، ولكن بعد دقيقتين فقط تحصل زميله محمد أبو الشامات على بطاقة حمراء مباشرة بعد اعتدائه على لاعب الاتفاق أوندريج دودا (د:35)، ليستغل الاتفاق النقص العددي للقادسية ويدرك التعادل قبل نهاية الشوط الأول عن طريق مدافعه جاك هندري (د:40)، وفي الشوط الثاني ضاعف موسى ديمبيلي النتيجة للاتفاق بإحرازه الهدف الثاني (د:47)، ومن نقطة الجزاء أحرز جورجينيو فينالدوم الهدف الثالث للاتفاق (د:74)، وقلص الهداف جوليان كينيونيس النتيجة بتسجيله الهدف الشخصي الثاني له ولفريقه القادسية (د:88)، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع تمكن قائد القادسية ناتشو فيرنانديز من تسجيل الهدف الثالث والتعادل لفريقه القادسية، لكن بعد العودة لتقنية الفيديو ألغى الحكم اليوناني أناستاسيوس الهدف لوجود خطأ ومنح البطاقة الحمراء للاعب القادسية جاستون ألفاريز، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الاتفاق بثلاثة أهداف لهدفين.


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الاتفاق فوزه الـ12 ويصل للنقطة الـ42 في المركز السابع، فيما تلقى القادسية الخسارة الثالثة وتجمد رصيده عند 60 نقطة في المركز الرابع.