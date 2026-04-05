Al-Ettifaq turned around its deficit against its guest and neighbor Al-Qadisiyah with an exciting victory of three goals to two in the "Eastern Derby" that brought them together at the Ego Stadium of Al-Ettifaq, as part of the matches of the 27th round of the Roshen Saudi Pro League.



The match witnessed a strong start from Al-Qadisiyah, who were seeking three points to continue their competition for the top of the league, and they managed to score the opening goal through their top scorer Julian Quinones (D:33). However, just two minutes later, his teammate Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat received a direct red card after assaulting Al-Ettifaq player Ondrej Duda (D:35). Al-Ettifaq took advantage of Al-Qadisiyah's numerical disadvantage and equalized before the end of the first half through their defender Jack Hendry (D:40). In the second half, Moussa Dembélé doubled the score for Al-Ettifaq by scoring the second goal (D:47), and from the penalty spot, Georginio Wijnaldum scored the third goal for Al-Ettifaq (D:74). Top scorer Julian Quinones reduced the score by netting his second goal for himself and his team Al-Qadisiyah (D:88). In stoppage time, Al-Qadisiyah's captain Nacho Fernandez managed to score the third goal and equalize for his team, but after reviewing the video technology, the Greek referee Anastasios disallowed the goal for a foul and issued a red card to Al-Qadisiyah player Gaston Alvarez, ending the match with Al-Ettifaq winning three goals to two.



With this result, Al-Ettifaq achieves its 12th victory and reaches 42 points in seventh place, while Al-Qadisiyah suffers its third loss, remaining at 60 points in fourth place.