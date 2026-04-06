يبدو أن الشاب الفرنسي المحترف بصفوف نادي الهلال محمد قادر ميتي نجح في كسب محبة العشاق عندما قص شريط أول أهدافه بالقميص الأزرق خلال مواجهة التعاون أمس الأول ضمن الجولة الـ27 من مباريات دوري روشن السعودي.


وخلال مشاركات ميتي الأربع لم ينجح بزيارة شباك الخصوم إلا أنه في المباراة الخامسة نجح في تسجيل هدف رائع بمجهود فردي، وقد تكون مسيرته الكروية مع «الزعيم» الأبرز وخصوصاً أنه مع فريقه السابق ستاد رين الفرنسي صام خلال ثماني مواجهات ولم ينجح في التسجيل، لكنه مع «الزعيم» من اللقاء الخامس نجح في ذلك.


وشارك ميتي في دوري روشن بديلاً مرتين، لمدة 14 دقيقة خلال لقاء «الكلاسيكو» أمام الأهلي، وأمام الاتفاق دقيقة، كما سبق له خوض مواجهتين مع الهلال في دوري أبطال آسيا دون أن يضع بصمته التهديفية.