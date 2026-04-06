يبدو أن الشاب الفرنسي المحترف بصفوف نادي الهلال محمد قادر ميتي نجح في كسب محبة العشاق عندما قص شريط أول أهدافه بالقميص الأزرق خلال مواجهة التعاون أمس الأول ضمن الجولة الـ27 من مباريات دوري روشن السعودي.
وخلال مشاركات ميتي الأربع لم ينجح بزيارة شباك الخصوم إلا أنه في المباراة الخامسة نجح في تسجيل هدف رائع بمجهود فردي، وقد تكون مسيرته الكروية مع «الزعيم» الأبرز وخصوصاً أنه مع فريقه السابق ستاد رين الفرنسي صام خلال ثماني مواجهات ولم ينجح في التسجيل، لكنه مع «الزعيم» من اللقاء الخامس نجح في ذلك.
وشارك ميتي في دوري روشن بديلاً مرتين، لمدة 14 دقيقة خلال لقاء «الكلاسيكو» أمام الأهلي، وأمام الاتفاق دقيقة، كما سبق له خوض مواجهتين مع الهلال في دوري أبطال آسيا دون أن يضع بصمته التهديفية.
The young French professional player for Al-Hilal, Mohamed Qadir Meti, seems to have won the affection of fans when he scored his first goal in the blue jersey during the match against Al-Taawoun the day before yesterday in the 27th round of the Roshan Saudi League.
During Meti's four appearances, he did not manage to find the net, but in his fifth match, he succeeded in scoring a wonderful goal through individual effort. His football career with "The Leader" could be the most prominent, especially since with his previous team, Stade Rennais in France, he went eight matches without scoring. However, with "The Leader," he managed to do so in his fifth match.
Meti participated in the Roshan League as a substitute twice, for 14 minutes during the "Classico" match against Al-Ahli, and for one minute against Al-Ettifaq. He also previously played two matches with Al-Hilal in the AFC Champions League without leaving his scoring mark.