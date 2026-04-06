The young French professional player for Al-Hilal, Mohamed Qadir Meti, seems to have won the affection of fans when he scored his first goal in the blue jersey during the match against Al-Taawoun the day before yesterday in the 27th round of the Roshan Saudi League.



During Meti's four appearances, he did not manage to find the net, but in his fifth match, he succeeded in scoring a wonderful goal through individual effort. His football career with "The Leader" could be the most prominent, especially since with his previous team, Stade Rennais in France, he went eight matches without scoring. However, with "The Leader," he managed to do so in his fifth match.



Meti participated in the Roshan League as a substitute twice, for 14 minutes during the "Classico" match against Al-Ahli, and for one minute against Al-Ettifaq. He also previously played two matches with Al-Hilal in the AFC Champions League without leaving his scoring mark.