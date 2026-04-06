كشف مدافع التعاون أندريه جيروتو عن فحوى الحوار الذي دار بينه وبين مدرب الهلال سيموني إنزاغي، وتحدث نجم اللقاء لمنصة «Canal GOAT» وهي المنصة المخصصة لنقل مباريات دوري روشن للمحترفين في البرازيل، كاشفاً أن المدرب الإيطالي سيموني إنزاغي أبدى امتعاضه من وتيرة اللعب البطيئة لفريق التعاون مطالباً بتسريع اللعب، وأشار جيروتو إلى أنه رد على مدرب الهلال قائلاً: هذا أمر طبيعي في كرة القدم، ونحن نلعب خارج أرضنا ومن المؤكد أننا سنحاول تهدئة اللعب للحفاظ على النتيجة.
وجاءت تصريحات مدافع التعاون جيروتو لتؤكد مدى الضغوطات الهائلة التي يعيشها مدرب الهلال إنزاغي عقب عدد من التعثرات في الفترة الأخيرة، إذ كسب الفريق 4 مباريات من آخر 8 مباريات لعبها، وتعادل في 4 أخرى، ما جعله يتراجع إلى المركز الثاني برصيد 65 نقطة وبفارق 5 نقاط عن المتصدر النصر.
وتأتي تصرفات سيموني إنزاغي لتطرح تساؤلاً مهماً حول مدى احترافية المدرب الإيطالي ومعرفته بظروف كل فريق ومدى احتياجه للعب بالطريقة التي تناسب كل مباراة، كما تطرح أسئلة مهمة حول غياب الحلول الفنية لدى إنزاغي، ما جعله يتجه للفرق الأخرى ويعترض على طريقة لعبها.
Cooperation defender André Giroto revealed the content of the conversation that took place between him and Al-Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi. The star of the match spoke to the "Canal GOAT" platform, which is dedicated to broadcasting the Roshan Professional League matches in Brazil, revealing that the Italian coach Simone Inzaghi expressed his dissatisfaction with the slow pace of Al-Taawoun's play, demanding a faster game. Giroto noted that he responded to the Al-Hilal coach by saying: "This is normal in football, we are playing away from home, and we will certainly try to slow down the game to maintain the score."
Giroto's statements confirm the immense pressures that Al-Hilal coach Inzaghi is under following several setbacks in recent times, as the team has won 4 matches out of the last 8 they played, drawing in 4 others, which has caused them to drop to second place with 65 points, 5 points behind the leaders Al-Nassr.
Inzaghi's actions raise an important question about the professionalism of the Italian coach and his understanding of each team's circumstances and the need to play in a way that suits each match. It also raises significant questions about the lack of tactical solutions from Inzaghi, which has led him to criticize the playing style of other teams.