Cooperation defender André Giroto revealed the content of the conversation that took place between him and Al-Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi. The star of the match spoke to the "Canal GOAT" platform, which is dedicated to broadcasting the Roshan Professional League matches in Brazil, revealing that the Italian coach Simone Inzaghi expressed his dissatisfaction with the slow pace of Al-Taawoun's play, demanding a faster game. Giroto noted that he responded to the Al-Hilal coach by saying: "This is normal in football, we are playing away from home, and we will certainly try to slow down the game to maintain the score."



Giroto's statements confirm the immense pressures that Al-Hilal coach Inzaghi is under following several setbacks in recent times, as the team has won 4 matches out of the last 8 they played, drawing in 4 others, which has caused them to drop to second place with 65 points, 5 points behind the leaders Al-Nassr.



Inzaghi's actions raise an important question about the professionalism of the Italian coach and his understanding of each team's circumstances and the need to play in a way that suits each match. It also raises significant questions about the lack of tactical solutions from Inzaghi, which has led him to criticize the playing style of other teams.