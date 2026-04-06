كشف مدافع التعاون أندريه جيروتو عن فحوى الحوار الذي دار بينه وبين مدرب الهلال سيموني إنزاغي، وتحدث نجم اللقاء لمنصة «Canal GOAT» وهي المنصة المخصصة لنقل مباريات دوري روشن للمحترفين في البرازيل، كاشفاً أن المدرب الإيطالي سيموني إنزاغي أبدى امتعاضه من وتيرة اللعب البطيئة لفريق التعاون مطالباً بتسريع اللعب، وأشار جيروتو إلى أنه رد على مدرب الهلال قائلاً: هذا أمر طبيعي في كرة القدم، ونحن نلعب خارج أرضنا ومن المؤكد أننا سنحاول تهدئة اللعب للحفاظ على النتيجة.


وجاءت تصريحات مدافع التعاون جيروتو لتؤكد مدى الضغوطات الهائلة التي يعيشها مدرب الهلال إنزاغي عقب عدد من التعثرات في الفترة الأخيرة، إذ كسب الفريق 4 مباريات من آخر 8 مباريات لعبها، وتعادل في 4 أخرى، ما جعله يتراجع إلى المركز الثاني برصيد 65 نقطة وبفارق 5 نقاط عن المتصدر النصر.


وتأتي تصرفات سيموني إنزاغي لتطرح تساؤلاً مهماً حول مدى احترافية المدرب الإيطالي ومعرفته بظروف كل فريق ومدى احتياجه للعب بالطريقة التي تناسب كل مباراة، كما تطرح أسئلة مهمة حول غياب الحلول الفنية لدى إنزاغي، ما جعله يتجه للفرق الأخرى ويعترض على طريقة لعبها.