كشف مسؤولون أمريكيون إنه بعد إنقاذ الطيار الثاني المفقود في إيران، تعطلت طائرتا نقل كانتا ستقلان قوات الكوماندوز والعسكريين الذي شاركوا في عملية الإنقاذ، إلى الأمان في مكان بعيد داخل إيران.


وحسب صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز»، فقد أنقذت القوات الخاصة الأمريكية، اليوم الأحد، ضابط أنظمة تسليح مقاتلة F-15 التي أسقطت فوق إيران ليل الخميس، في عملية «محفوفة بالمخاطر»، جرت بمشاركة المئات من عناصر القوات الخاصة وعشرات المقاتلات والطائرات الحربية، لاستعادة الضابط من داخل إيران، وتعرضت لأزمة كبيرة في نهايتها بتعطل طائرتي نقل، كانتا ستقلان القوات الأمريكية خارج إيران.


وأفاد المسؤولون بأن الجيش الأمريكي قرر إرسال 3 طائرات جديدة لإجلاء جميع الأفراد العسكريين الأمريكيين، وتم تدمير الطائرتين المعطلتين حتى لا تقعان في أيدي الإيرانيين.


وأعلنت شبكة CBS News، أن طائرات الإنقاذ الثلاث حلّقت من إيران بفارق مسافة قصيرة بين كل طائرة وأخرى. واكتملت المهمة قبيل منتصف الليل، بعد خروج جميع القوات الأمريكية من المجال الجوي لإيران.


من جانبها، ذكرت وكالة «تسنيم» الإيرانية للأنباء، أن الحرس الثوري دمر عدداً من «الأجسام الطائرة» خلال مهمة أمريكية للبحث عن الطيار المفقود في إيران.


وقال في بيان إنه خلال عملية مشتركة (بين قيادات القوات الجوية والبرية ووحدات شعبية وقوات الباسيج والشرطة)، تم تدمير أجسام طائرة ‌معادية، وذلك بعد إعلان قيادة الشرطة الإيرانية إسقاط طائرة نقل عسكرية ‌أمريكية من طراز C-130 جنوبي أصفهان.


وفي ‌وقت سابق، أعلن الجيش الإيراني أنه أسقط طائرة مسيرة إسرائيلية في الإقليم ‌نفسه.


وكانت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية قالت إن 4 طائرات مقاتلة أمريكية على الأقل سقطت منذ بدء الحرب مع إيران في 28 فبراير، لكن البنتاغون أعلن أن ثلاثاً منها كانت نتيجة نيران صديقة.