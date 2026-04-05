U.S. officials revealed that after rescuing the second missing pilot in Iran, two transport planes that were supposed to carry the commandos and military personnel involved in the rescue operation to safety in a remote location within Iran malfunctioned.



According to the New York Times, U.S. special forces rescued an F-15 fighter jet weapons systems officer today, Sunday, who had been shot down over Iran on Thursday night, in a "high-risk" operation that involved hundreds of special forces personnel and dozens of fighter jets and military aircraft to retrieve the officer from inside Iran. The operation faced a major crisis at the end when the two transport planes, which were to carry the U.S. forces out of Iran, malfunctioned.



Officials reported that the U.S. military decided to send three new aircraft to evacuate all American military personnel, and the malfunctioning planes were destroyed to prevent them from falling into Iranian hands.



CBS News announced that the three rescue planes flew out of Iran with a short distance between each aircraft. The mission was completed just before midnight, after all U.S. forces exited Iranian airspace.



For its part, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that the Revolutionary Guard destroyed several "flying objects" during a U.S. mission to search for the missing pilot in Iran.



It stated in a statement that during a joint operation (between the leadership of the air and ground forces, popular units, Basij forces, and police), hostile flying objects were destroyed, following the announcement by the Iranian police leadership of the downing of a U.S. military transport plane of the C-130 model south of Isfahan.



Earlier, the Iranian military announced that it had shot down an Israeli drone in the same region.



The U.S. Central Command had stated that at least four U.S. fighter jets had been downed since the start of the war with Iran on February 28, but the Pentagon announced that three of them were the result of friendly fire.