كشف مسؤولون أمريكيون إنه بعد إنقاذ الطيار الثاني المفقود في إيران، تعطلت طائرتا نقل كانتا ستقلان قوات الكوماندوز والعسكريين الذي شاركوا في عملية الإنقاذ، إلى الأمان في مكان بعيد داخل إيران.
وحسب صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز»، فقد أنقذت القوات الخاصة الأمريكية، اليوم الأحد، ضابط أنظمة تسليح مقاتلة F-15 التي أسقطت فوق إيران ليل الخميس، في عملية «محفوفة بالمخاطر»، جرت بمشاركة المئات من عناصر القوات الخاصة وعشرات المقاتلات والطائرات الحربية، لاستعادة الضابط من داخل إيران، وتعرضت لأزمة كبيرة في نهايتها بتعطل طائرتي نقل، كانتا ستقلان القوات الأمريكية خارج إيران.
وأفاد المسؤولون بأن الجيش الأمريكي قرر إرسال 3 طائرات جديدة لإجلاء جميع الأفراد العسكريين الأمريكيين، وتم تدمير الطائرتين المعطلتين حتى لا تقعان في أيدي الإيرانيين.
وأعلنت شبكة CBS News، أن طائرات الإنقاذ الثلاث حلّقت من إيران بفارق مسافة قصيرة بين كل طائرة وأخرى. واكتملت المهمة قبيل منتصف الليل، بعد خروج جميع القوات الأمريكية من المجال الجوي لإيران.
من جانبها، ذكرت وكالة «تسنيم» الإيرانية للأنباء، أن الحرس الثوري دمر عدداً من «الأجسام الطائرة» خلال مهمة أمريكية للبحث عن الطيار المفقود في إيران.
وقال في بيان إنه خلال عملية مشتركة (بين قيادات القوات الجوية والبرية ووحدات شعبية وقوات الباسيج والشرطة)، تم تدمير أجسام طائرة معادية، وذلك بعد إعلان قيادة الشرطة الإيرانية إسقاط طائرة نقل عسكرية أمريكية من طراز C-130 جنوبي أصفهان.
وفي وقت سابق، أعلن الجيش الإيراني أنه أسقط طائرة مسيرة إسرائيلية في الإقليم نفسه.
وكانت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية قالت إن 4 طائرات مقاتلة أمريكية على الأقل سقطت منذ بدء الحرب مع إيران في 28 فبراير، لكن البنتاغون أعلن أن ثلاثاً منها كانت نتيجة نيران صديقة.
U.S. officials revealed that after rescuing the second missing pilot in Iran, two transport planes that were supposed to carry the commandos and military personnel involved in the rescue operation to safety in a remote location within Iran malfunctioned.
According to the New York Times, U.S. special forces rescued an F-15 fighter jet weapons systems officer today, Sunday, who had been shot down over Iran on Thursday night, in a "high-risk" operation that involved hundreds of special forces personnel and dozens of fighter jets and military aircraft to retrieve the officer from inside Iran. The operation faced a major crisis at the end when the two transport planes, which were to carry the U.S. forces out of Iran, malfunctioned.
Officials reported that the U.S. military decided to send three new aircraft to evacuate all American military personnel, and the malfunctioning planes were destroyed to prevent them from falling into Iranian hands.
CBS News announced that the three rescue planes flew out of Iran with a short distance between each aircraft. The mission was completed just before midnight, after all U.S. forces exited Iranian airspace.
For its part, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that the Revolutionary Guard destroyed several "flying objects" during a U.S. mission to search for the missing pilot in Iran.
It stated in a statement that during a joint operation (between the leadership of the air and ground forces, popular units, Basij forces, and police), hostile flying objects were destroyed, following the announcement by the Iranian police leadership of the downing of a U.S. military transport plane of the C-130 model south of Isfahan.
Earlier, the Iranian military announced that it had shot down an Israeli drone in the same region.
The U.S. Central Command had stated that at least four U.S. fighter jets had been downed since the start of the war with Iran on February 28, but the Pentagon announced that three of them were the result of friendly fire.