The MBC network management intends to file lawsuits against individuals who targeted the network and its staff and directors with direct insults following the change in the airing date of the series "The Embassy 87".

Incitement and Death Threats

Sources close to MBC management clarified that the charges include defamation, spreading false news, sectarian and denominational incitement, and death threats, indicating that

the lawsuits are ready to be submitted to the public prosecutor in the Riyadh courts next week, with expectations that the penalties will be severe if the charges are proven.

It was noted that the aim of these actions is to protect the rights of the network and its staff, and to deter any attempts to tarnish its reputation or incite discord through social media platforms.