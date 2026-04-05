تعتزم إدارة شبكة قنوات MBC تقديم دعاوى قضائية ضد الأشخاص الذين استهدفوا الشبكة ومنسوبيها ومديريها بالإساءة المباشرة إثر تغيير موعد عرض مسلسل "السفارة 87".

تحريض وتهديد بالقتل

وأوضحت مصادر مقربة من إدارة MBC أن التهم تشمل القدح والذم، ونشر الأخبار المغلوطة، والتحريض الطائفي والمذهبي، والتهديد بالقتل، مشيرة إلى

أن الدعاوى جاهزة لتقديمها إلى النيابة العامة في محاكم الرياض الأسبوع القادم، مع توقع أن تكون العقوبات رادعة في حال ثبوت التهم.

ولفتت إلى أن الهدف من هذه الإجراءات هو حماية حقوق الشبكة ومنسوبيها، وردع أي محاولات لتشويه سمعتها أو إثارة الفتن عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.