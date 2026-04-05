تعتزم إدارة شبكة قنوات MBC تقديم دعاوى قضائية ضد الأشخاص الذين استهدفوا الشبكة ومنسوبيها ومديريها بالإساءة المباشرة إثر تغيير موعد عرض مسلسل "السفارة 87".
تحريض وتهديد بالقتل
وأوضحت مصادر مقربة من إدارة MBC أن التهم تشمل القدح والذم، ونشر الأخبار المغلوطة، والتحريض الطائفي والمذهبي، والتهديد بالقتل، مشيرة إلى
أن الدعاوى جاهزة لتقديمها إلى النيابة العامة في محاكم الرياض الأسبوع القادم، مع توقع أن تكون العقوبات رادعة في حال ثبوت التهم.
ولفتت إلى أن الهدف من هذه الإجراءات هو حماية حقوق الشبكة ومنسوبيها، وردع أي محاولات لتشويه سمعتها أو إثارة الفتن عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
The MBC network management intends to file lawsuits against individuals who targeted the network and its staff and directors with direct insults following the change in the airing date of the series "The Embassy 87".
Incitement and Death Threats
Sources close to MBC management clarified that the charges include defamation, spreading false news, sectarian and denominational incitement, and death threats, indicating that
the lawsuits are ready to be submitted to the public prosecutor in the Riyadh courts next week, with expectations that the penalties will be severe if the charges are proven.
It was noted that the aim of these actions is to protect the rights of the network and its staff, and to deter any attempts to tarnish its reputation or incite discord through social media platforms.