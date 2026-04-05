وضعت الجهة المنظمة لحفلة مغني الراب مروان بابلو، المقرر إقامتها في 24 أبريل، عدة شروط لحضور الحفلة المقامة في «أرينا ميوزيك» بالإسكندرية.

ممنوعات الحفلة

حظرت الجهة المنظمة دخول الأعلام، والأجهزة الإلكترونية وشواحن المحمول، والكحوليات والمواد المخدرة، وجميع أنواع «الإسبراي»، بما في ذلك العطور، ومزيل العرق، مع أحقية التفتيش عند الدخول، ومنع دخول أي شخص يثير المشكلات، من دون استرداد قيمة التذكرة المحجوزة.

وحددت الجهة المنظمة أماكن بيع التذاكر في القاهرة والإسكندرية، وتتراوح أسعارها بين 650، و1000، و1700 جنيه.

وأشارت الجهة المنظمة إلى بيع جميع التذاكر فئات 500، و800، و 3200 جنيه.

وقدم بابلو أولى تجاربه التمثيلية في فيلم «إيجي بست»، الذي عُرض في موسم عيد الفطر، وشارك في البطولة مع أحمد مالك، وسلمى أبو ضيف، والفيلم إخراج مروان عبد المنعم، وتأليف أحمد حسني.