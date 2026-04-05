The organizing body for the rap artist Marwan Pablo's concert, scheduled to take place on April 24, has set several conditions for attending the event held at "Arena Music" in Alexandria.

Prohibitions at the Concert

The organizing body has prohibited the entry of flags, electronic devices and mobile chargers, alcoholic beverages and drugs, and all types of "sprays," including perfumes and deodorants, with the right to search upon entry, and the denial of entry to anyone causing disturbances, without refunding the value of the reserved ticket.

The organizing body has specified ticket sales locations in Cairo and Alexandria, with prices ranging between 650, 1000, and 1700 Egyptian pounds.

They also indicated that all tickets priced at 500, 800, and 3200 Egyptian pounds have been sold out.

Pablo made his acting debut in the film "Egy Best," which was released during the Eid al-Fitr season, co-starring with Ahmed Malek and Salma Abu Deif, directed by Marwan Abdel Moneim, and written by Ahmed Hosny.