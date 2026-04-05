وضعت الجهة المنظمة لحفلة مغني الراب مروان بابلو، المقرر إقامتها في 24 أبريل، عدة شروط لحضور الحفلة المقامة في «أرينا ميوزيك» بالإسكندرية.
ممنوعات الحفلة
حظرت الجهة المنظمة دخول الأعلام، والأجهزة الإلكترونية وشواحن المحمول، والكحوليات والمواد المخدرة، وجميع أنواع «الإسبراي»، بما في ذلك العطور، ومزيل العرق، مع أحقية التفتيش عند الدخول، ومنع دخول أي شخص يثير المشكلات، من دون استرداد قيمة التذكرة المحجوزة.
وحددت الجهة المنظمة أماكن بيع التذاكر في القاهرة والإسكندرية، وتتراوح أسعارها بين 650، و1000، و1700 جنيه.
وأشارت الجهة المنظمة إلى بيع جميع التذاكر فئات 500، و800، و 3200 جنيه.
وقدم بابلو أولى تجاربه التمثيلية في فيلم «إيجي بست»، الذي عُرض في موسم عيد الفطر، وشارك في البطولة مع أحمد مالك، وسلمى أبو ضيف، والفيلم إخراج مروان عبد المنعم، وتأليف أحمد حسني.
The organizing body for the rap artist Marwan Pablo's concert, scheduled to take place on April 24, has set several conditions for attending the event held at "Arena Music" in Alexandria.
Prohibitions at the Concert
The organizing body has prohibited the entry of flags, electronic devices and mobile chargers, alcoholic beverages and drugs, and all types of "sprays," including perfumes and deodorants, with the right to search upon entry, and the denial of entry to anyone causing disturbances, without refunding the value of the reserved ticket.
The organizing body has specified ticket sales locations in Cairo and Alexandria, with prices ranging between 650, 1000, and 1700 Egyptian pounds.
They also indicated that all tickets priced at 500, 800, and 3200 Egyptian pounds have been sold out.
Pablo made his acting debut in the film "Egy Best," which was released during the Eid al-Fitr season, co-starring with Ahmed Malek and Salma Abu Deif, directed by Marwan Abdel Moneim, and written by Ahmed Hosny.