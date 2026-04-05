The Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), during its sixth meeting within the framework of its (237th) session, issued a decision condemning the attacks carried out by Iran on several countries in the region. This decision was based on a joint working paper submitted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the State of Qatar, the Sultanate of Oman, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Kingdom of Morocco, dated March 19, 2026, reflecting a firm international stance towards the threats affecting the safety and security of civil aviation.

The permanent representative of the Kingdom to the Council of the organization, Engineer Mohammed bin Sami Habib, confirmed during the meeting that the Kingdom is not a party to the ongoing conflict and has called for calm and de-escalation since its inception, favoring diplomatic solutions. He referred to Security Council Resolution No. (2817) issued on March 11, 2026, which condemned the Iranian attacks on the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, reflecting the international community's awareness of the magnitude of the threats facing the security and stability of the region.

The Kingdom reiterated its condemnation in the strongest terms of the attacks targeting civil aviation airspace and infrastructure, emphasizing that they represent a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter and the International Civil Aviation Convention (Chicago 1944), and a direct threat to the safety of air navigation, calling on Iran to immediately and unconditionally cease these practices.

The Council clarified in its decision that the attacks carried out by Iran since February 28, 2026, using missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, represent a clear violation of the Chicago Convention and the principle of full sovereignty of states over their airspace. It also referred to what was included in Security Council Resolution No. (2817) in this regard.

It indicated that these attacks have caused serious risks to civil aviation operations due to the intersection of projectile paths with flight corridors without issuing the necessary navigational announcements, which forced the affected countries to take precautionary measures, including closing parts of their airspace and rerouting flights, resulting in operational impacts on international air transport.

The Council also condemned the targeting of civilian objects and airports, affirming that this constitutes a violation of international law and a threat to international peace and security.

The decision included several measures, most notably the condemnation of the attacks and the demand for their immediate cessation, referring the text of this decision to the relevant United Nations bodies, informing member states, and monitoring developments to ensure the safety of civil aviation.

The permanent representative of the Kingdom to the Council of the organization affirmed at the end of his intervention the Kingdom's full commitment to the Chicago Convention, its continued support for the smooth flow of air traffic in cooperation with brotherly countries and the organization, with its airspace and airports being ready, and its contribution to supporting air carriers and facilitating evacuation flights according to the highest safety standards, stressing the importance of all countries adhering to the provisions of the convention and not using civil aviation for purposes other than those intended.