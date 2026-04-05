أعلنت جمعية السينما السعودية بالتعاون مع مركز الملك عبدالعزيز الثقافي العالمي (إثراء)، وبدعم من هيئة الأفلام، تعديل موعد انعقاد الدورة الثانية عشرة من مهرجان أفلام السعودية، لتُقام خلال الفترة من 25 يونيو حتى 1 يوليو 2026، بدلاً من موعدها السابق في أبريل.

جودة التجربة

ويأتي هذا التحديث في توقيت المهرجان ضمن توجه يرفع جودة التجربة العامة، سواء على مستوى المحتوى السينمائي أو مشاركة الضيوف والجهات، بما يواكب تطلعات صنّاع الأفلام والجمهور.

وأكدت الجهات المنظمة استمرار التحضيرات وفق الجدول التنفيذي المعتمد، مع المضي قدماً في تطوير البرامج والفعاليات، التي ستندرج تحت محور «سينما الرحلة»، وبشعار «كل حكاية رحلة»، على أن يُكشف لاحقاً عن تفاصيل الأنشطة المصاحبة وجدول العروض.