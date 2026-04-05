The Saudi Cinema Association, in collaboration with the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra), and with the support of the Film Commission, has announced a change in the date of the twelfth edition of the Saudi Film Festival, which will now take place from June 25 to July 1, 2026, instead of its previous date in April.

Quality of Experience

This update in the festival's timing is part of an approach aimed at enhancing the overall experience, both in terms of cinematic content and the participation of guests and entities, in line with the aspirations of filmmakers and the audience.

The organizing bodies confirmed that preparations will continue according to the approved executive schedule, while moving forward with the development of programs and events, which will fall under the theme "Cinema of the Journey," with the slogan "Every Story is a Journey," and details of accompanying activities and the screening schedule will be revealed later.