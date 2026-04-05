Mohamed Shabana revealed new and intriguing details regarding the death of the late Egyptian artist Abdel Halim Hafez, clarifying that the widely circulated narrative for many years is not accurate.

The Real Cause of Death

He explained, during his appearance on a television program, that the departure of the nightingale was not due to his suffering from hepatitis as many believed, but rather due to blood poisoning that occurred after he received a blood transfusion improperly following a surgical operation he underwent in London.



الفنان المصري عبد الحليم حافظ

Inaccurate Information

He pointed out that this information comes as part of correcting what has been circulated over the years, emphasizing that the medical conditions at that time were not as advanced as they are now, which contributed to complicating the health condition of the late artist.

Opening the Tomb After 30 Years

In a related context, the artist's nephew spoke about the incident of opening the nightingale's tomb in 2007, which was done with the approval of the Egyptian Fatwa House, due to groundwater seeping into it, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of his death.

The Family's Shock in Front of the Corpse

He confirmed that the family was shocked at the time by the condition of the corpse, as it was found to have remarkably preserved features despite all these years, in a scene that left a significant impact on them, and they considered it an exceptional moment to honor his memory and ensure his resting place.