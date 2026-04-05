كشف محمد شبانة، تفاصيل جديدة ومثيرة تتعلق بوفاة الفنان المصري الراحل عبدالحليم حافظ، موضحًا أن الرواية المتداولة لسنوات طويلة ليست دقيقة.

سبب الوفاة الحقيقي

وأوضح، خلال ظهوره في برنامج تلفزيوني، أن رحيل العندليب لم يكن نتيجة إصابته بالتهاب الكبد الوبائي كما اعتقد كثيرون، بل بسبب تسمم في الدم حدث عقب نقله دمًا بشكل غير سليم بعد عملية جراحية أجراها في لندن.
الفنان المصري عبد الحليم حافظ

الفنان المصري عبد الحليم حافظ

معلومات غير دقيقة

وأشار إلى أن هذه المعلومات تأتي في إطار تصحيح ما تم تداوله عبر السنوات، مؤكدًا أن الظروف الطبية في تلك الفترة لم تكن متطورة كما هي الآن، ما ساهم في تعقيد الحالة الصحية للفنان الراحل.

فتح المقبرة بعد 30 عامًا

وفي سياق متصل، تحدث نجل شقيق الفنان عن واقعة فتح مقبرة العندليب عام 2007، والتي تمت بموافقة دار الإفتاء المصرية، نتيجة تسرب المياه الجوفية إلى داخلها، بالتزامن مع مرور 30 عامًا على وفاته.

صدمة الأسرة أمام الجثمان

وأكد أن الأسرة صدمت وقتها من حالة الجثمان، إذ وجد محافظًا على ملامحه بدرجة لافتة رغم مرور كل هذه السنوات، في مشهد ترك أثرًا كبيرًا لديهم، واعتبروه لحظة استثنائية لتكريم ذكراه والاطمئنان على مثواه.