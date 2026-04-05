كشف محمد شبانة، تفاصيل جديدة ومثيرة تتعلق بوفاة الفنان المصري الراحل عبدالحليم حافظ، موضحًا أن الرواية المتداولة لسنوات طويلة ليست دقيقة.
سبب الوفاة الحقيقي
وأوضح، خلال ظهوره في برنامج تلفزيوني، أن رحيل العندليب لم يكن نتيجة إصابته بالتهاب الكبد الوبائي كما اعتقد كثيرون، بل بسبب تسمم في الدم حدث عقب نقله دمًا بشكل غير سليم بعد عملية جراحية أجراها في لندن.
الفنان المصري عبد الحليم حافظ
معلومات غير دقيقة
وأشار إلى أن هذه المعلومات تأتي في إطار تصحيح ما تم تداوله عبر السنوات، مؤكدًا أن الظروف الطبية في تلك الفترة لم تكن متطورة كما هي الآن، ما ساهم في تعقيد الحالة الصحية للفنان الراحل.
فتح المقبرة بعد 30 عامًا
وفي سياق متصل، تحدث نجل شقيق الفنان عن واقعة فتح مقبرة العندليب عام 2007، والتي تمت بموافقة دار الإفتاء المصرية، نتيجة تسرب المياه الجوفية إلى داخلها، بالتزامن مع مرور 30 عامًا على وفاته.
صدمة الأسرة أمام الجثمان
وأكد أن الأسرة صدمت وقتها من حالة الجثمان، إذ وجد محافظًا على ملامحه بدرجة لافتة رغم مرور كل هذه السنوات، في مشهد ترك أثرًا كبيرًا لديهم، واعتبروه لحظة استثنائية لتكريم ذكراه والاطمئنان على مثواه.
Mohamed Shabana revealed new and intriguing details regarding the death of the late Egyptian artist Abdel Halim Hafez, clarifying that the widely circulated narrative for many years is not accurate.
The Real Cause of Death
He explained, during his appearance on a television program, that the departure of the nightingale was not due to his suffering from hepatitis as many believed, but rather due to blood poisoning that occurred after he received a blood transfusion improperly following a surgical operation he underwent in London.
الفنان المصري عبد الحليم حافظ
Inaccurate Information
He pointed out that this information comes as part of correcting what has been circulated over the years, emphasizing that the medical conditions at that time were not as advanced as they are now, which contributed to complicating the health condition of the late artist.
Opening the Tomb After 30 Years
In a related context, the artist's nephew spoke about the incident of opening the nightingale's tomb in 2007, which was done with the approval of the Egyptian Fatwa House, due to groundwater seeping into it, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of his death.
The Family's Shock in Front of the Corpse
He confirmed that the family was shocked at the time by the condition of the corpse, as it was found to have remarkably preserved features despite all these years, in a scene that left a significant impact on them, and they considered it an exceptional moment to honor his memory and ensure his resting place.