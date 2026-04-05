نفى الشاعر علي أحمد سعيد (أدونيس) أن يكون له أي موقع أو صفحات وحسابات على موقعي التواصل (فيسبوك، X)، وقال لـ«عكاظ» عبر رسالة واتساب: «ليس عندي موقع، ولا أتعامل مع وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي إلا مع الواتساب»، وأبدى دهشةً من تجرؤ البعض على استخدام اسمه وصوره دون إذن منه، مؤكداً أنه لا يعرف كيف تنشر هذه الأخبار باسمه، وتنسب إليه حسابات لا يعلم بها.
ويظل «أدونيس»، المولود في قصابين السورية قرب اللاذقية، رمز الحداثة العربيّة طيلة سبعة عقود، إذ جمع بين الفكر والشعر والنقد، وحافظ على لياقته الكتابية والحواريّة، ونشاطه الأدبي، علماً أنه أتم دراسته بقرار من رئيس الجمهورية السورية شكري القوتلي، حين ألقى بين يديه قصيدة، فسأله عن حاجته، فقال: «أريد أن أذهب إلى المدرسة».
The poet Ali Ahmad Said (Adonis) denied having any website, pages, or accounts on social media platforms (Facebook, X), and told "Okaz" via a WhatsApp message: "I do not have a website, and I only use social media for WhatsApp," expressing astonishment at some people's audacity to use his name and images without his permission, confirming that he does not know how this news is published in his name and attributed to accounts he is unaware of.
Adonis, born in Qassabin, Syria, near Latakia, remains a symbol of Arab modernity for seven decades, as he combined thought, poetry, and criticism, maintaining his literary and dialogical fitness, as well as his literary activity. It is noteworthy that he completed his studies by a decision from the Syrian President Shukri al-Quwatli, when he recited a poem in front of him, and was asked about his needs, to which he replied: "I want to go to school."