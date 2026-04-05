وسط تصاعد وتيرة الحرب في الشرق الأوسط، وتهديد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بفتح «أبواب الجحيم» على إيران بعد انتهاء مهلة الأيام العشرة غداً الإثنين، حذّر خبراء عسكريون من احتمالات تصعيد واسع خلال الساعات القادمة، ما لم يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق أو فتح مضيق هرمز أمام حركة الملاحة العالمية.


كل السيناريوهات على الطاولة


ورجّح مراقبون عسكريون أن تحمل الأيام القادمة، خصوصاً بعد انتهاء مهلة ترمب، سيناريوهات عدة، تراوح بين توجيه الولايات المتحدة ضربة جوية على المرافق الحيوية الإيرانية لاسيما منشآت الطاقة، أو الاجتياح البري المحدود. ولم يستبعد محللون احتمال الانسحاب الأمريكي المفاجئ مع إعلان النصر.


ويعتقد هؤلاء أن الساعات الـ24 القادمة ستكون حاسمة، مع احتمال تصعيد شامل أو انسحاب مفاجئ من قِبل الولايات المتحدة، إذ إن كل السيناريوهات على الطاولة، إلا أن القرار النهائي يظل في يد الرئيسي الأمريكي.


إطالة أمد الصراع


وفي خضم التصعيد العسكري المتواصل، ظهرت تقديرات تشير إلى أن مسار الحرب لن يتوقف قريباً، لكنه يتجه نحو مزيد من التوسع والتعقيد.


وتوقع المسؤول السابق في وزارة الحرب الأمريكية (البنتاغون) ديفيد دي روش، أن تستمر الولايات المتحدة في هذه الحرب، لافتاً أن طبيعة المواجهة الحالية، وإستراتيجية الطرفين، تدفعان نحو إطالة أمد الصراع بدل احتوائه.


وأفاد بأن الإستراتيجية الإيرانية تقوم على توسيع رقعة المواجهة جغرافيا، من خلال استهداف البنية التحتية المدنية في دول الخليج؛ بهدف خلق تأثير إعلامي واسع وإظهار زخم ميداني، حتى وإن لم تكن هذه الهجمات حاسمة عسكرياً.


احتمال دخول قوات برية


ووصف الإستراتيجية الأمريكية والإسرائيلية بأنها تعتمد على استهداف منهجي لقائمة أهداف عسكرية وبنى تحتية، يتم تحديثها بشكل دوري، دون تغيير جذري في نمط العمليات.


ولم يستبعد احتمال إدخال قوات برية، من مشاة البحرية والمظليين، وهو ما قد يدفع إيران إلى الخروج من حالة التحصن وإجبارها على الانخراط المباشر في المواجهة.


وعلى صعيد القدرات العسكرية الإيرانية، لفت المسؤول الأمريكي إلى أن الصواريخ لم تعد تمثل تهديداً عسكرياً حاسماً، لكنها تحولت إلى أداة إزعاج فعالة، تستخدم لاستهداف مواقع مدنية غير محمية، ما يخلق ضغطاً نفسياً وإعلامياً، حتى في حال تراجع تأثيرها العسكري المباشر.


هل خيار وقف الحرب متاح ؟


وأضاف أن الضربات التي استهدفت مواقع عسكرية، بما في ذلك ما وصفها بـ«مدينة صواريخ» في أصفهان، تمثل «مدخلات» في المعركة، لكن النتيجة الحقيقية لا تقاس إلا بتوقف الهجمات الإيرانية، سواء بالصواريخ أو عبر استهداف الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، وهو ما لم يحدث حتى الآن.


واستند إلى ما أشار إليه محللون من أن التهديد في مضيق هرمز لم يعد يقتصر على الصواريخ الثقيلة، بل يشمل سيناريوهات منخفضة التكلفة وعالية التأثير، مثل الزوارق السريعة المفخخة أو الألغام البحرية، التي يمكن أن تعطل حركة الملاحة بسهولة.


ورأى أن إدارة ترمب تجد نفسها أمام معادلة معقدة، إذ لا يبدو خيار الانسحاب متاحاً دون كلفة سياسية وإستراتيجية كبيرة، وهو ما يجعل استمرار الحرب، رغم تعقيداتها، المسار الأكثر ترجيحاً في المرحلة القادمة.