Amid the escalating war in the Middle East and U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to open the "gates of hell" on Iran after the ten-day deadline expires tomorrow, Monday, military experts have warned of the possibility of a broad escalation in the coming hours unless an agreement is reached or the Strait of Hormuz is opened to global shipping.



All scenarios on the table



Military observers have suggested that the coming days, especially after Trump's deadline, may bring several scenarios, ranging from a U.S. airstrike on vital Iranian facilities, particularly energy installations, to a limited ground invasion. Analysts have not ruled out the possibility of a sudden U.S. withdrawal with an announcement of victory.



These experts believe that the next 24 hours will be crucial, with the potential for a comprehensive escalation or a sudden withdrawal by the United States, as all scenarios are on the table, but the final decision remains in the hands of the U.S. president.



Prolonging the conflict



In the midst of ongoing military escalation, estimates have emerged indicating that the course of the war will not stop anytime soon but is heading towards further expansion and complexity.



Former U.S. Department of Defense official David DeRoche predicted that the United States would continue in this war, noting that the nature of the current confrontation and the strategies of both sides push towards prolonging the conflict rather than containing it.



He stated that the Iranian strategy is based on geographically expanding the confrontation by targeting civilian infrastructure in Gulf countries, aiming to create a broad media impact and demonstrate field momentum, even if these attacks are not militarily decisive.



Possibility of ground forces entering



He described the U.S. and Israeli strategy as relying on a systematic targeting of a list of military and infrastructure objectives, which is periodically updated, without a fundamental change in the pattern of operations.



He did not rule out the possibility of introducing ground forces, such as Marines and paratroopers, which could push Iran to emerge from its fortified state and compel it to engage directly in the confrontation.



Regarding Iranian military capabilities, the U.S. official pointed out that missiles no longer represent a decisive military threat but have become an effective nuisance tool used to target unprotected civilian sites, creating psychological and media pressure, even if their direct military impact has diminished.



Is the option to stop the war available?



He added that the strikes targeting military sites, including what he described as a "missile city" in Isfahan, represent "inputs" in the battle, but the real outcome can only be measured by the cessation of Iranian attacks, whether by missiles or through targeting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, which has not happened so far.



He referred to what analysts have indicated, that the threat in the Strait of Hormuz is no longer limited to heavy missiles but includes low-cost, high-impact scenarios, such as explosive speedboats or naval mines, which can easily disrupt shipping traffic.



He observed that the Trump administration finds itself facing a complex equation, as the option of withdrawal does not seem available without significant political and strategic costs, which makes the continuation of the war, despite its complexities, the most likely course in the coming phase.